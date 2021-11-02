 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I want a trick or a treat?' Well, do you, punk?"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Constable, Police, United States, Coroner, Sheriff, Gun, Assault, Hays County, Texas  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.

Do we have a bingo yet?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She absolutely looks like the kind of woman who would point a gun at a trick or treater. Kind of has that Kathy Bates in "Misery" air about her that makes you think her bedrooms should be checked for missing authors and piles of dead cats.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long before she runs for Congress?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buda, Texas

That doesn't seem to be in accordance with the laws of dharma.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something something polite society.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Buda, Texas

That doesn't seem to be in accordance with the laws of dharma.


Maybe that's why it is pronounced "Byoodah"?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't wanted to pull a gun on a 7 year old?  It must've taken great restraint not to shoot the greedy little farker.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One way to keep from getting flaming dog poop.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs.  Either on them or off them.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to authorities, Bradford was yelling at nearby trick-or-treaters. Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place

That last full size Hershey bar?  Serious business my man.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deys comin fer mah candies

fark texas
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAWG
Dumb Ass With Gun
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between trunk-or-treats, haunted houses with abortion clinics, and outright pulling guns on children, why do you Christian's hate Halloween so much?
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place, but that is what they alleged she did.


reporter: Why did she point a gun at the child to begin with?

Cop at press conference: We really don't care.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: According to authorities, Bradford was yelling at nearby trick-or-treaters. Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place

That last full size Hershey bar?  Serious business my man.


If it's a Hershey bar, you can have it
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad karen with a gun is a good 7 year old with a gun?

idk i got nothin.  stop trying to solve every problem with guns, assholes
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place, but that is what they alleged she did.

reporter: Why did she point a gun at the child to begin with?

Cop at press conference: We really don't care.


Is there really a good reason? Or indeed any reason?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freidog: According to authorities, Bradford was yelling at nearby trick-or-treaters. Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place

That last full size Hershey bar?  Serious business my man.


Way back when kids were allowed to go out unsupervised, my brother and I stole an entire plastic pumpkin filled with candy left out on the stoop. We took off through the woods and had to jump in ditches to avoid his crazy ass tearing through the neighborhood looking for us in his truck. It was a high-risk high-reward proposition but in the end we got all that guy's candy. Stolen candy is all the sweeter.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: She absolutely looks like the kind of woman who would point a gun at a trick or treater. Kind of has that Kathy Bates in "Misery" air about her that makes you think her bedrooms should be checked for missing authors and piles of dead cats.


I can imagine the dead cats, but have trouble seeing the Misery or Kathy Bates references in the pic. I see a woman that thinks she's being persecuted by PC gun-haters simply for trying to drive obnoxious kids away from her neighborhood. Dozens of them, and her the only woman man enough to take a stand. And the cops didn't even arrest any of those trespassing kids!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope she is in as much trouble as her face says it is.

/she FA and will FO
 
Tabletop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, if the kid was dressed as one of the living dead, that's the risk you take. He's lucky he didn't go full Bill Murray.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the kid dressed in black?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the area described in the article.
Middle-class neighborhood with money.
They don't like guns being pulled on them or their kids.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old

Because Texas
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Texass.

Isn't this expected when one goes tricker treating there? Are you sure she wasn't offering the gun as the treat? Kinda surprised the cops were even called.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet a foreigner child from a poor neighborhood smirked at her, or wasn't properly thankful for her heroic candy dispensing, and this caused her dick to fall off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well it's treat or treat. If you don't get a treat, there is only one other option.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place, but that is what they alleged she did.

reporter: Why did she point a gun at the child to begin with?

Cop at press conference: We really don't care.


The kid was dressed as Trump?

\I'm not saying I agree, but I understand
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: mike_d85: Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place, but that is what they alleged she did.

reporter: Why did she point a gun at the child to begin with?

Cop at press conference: We really don't care.

Is there really a good reason? Or indeed any reason?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like the guy in the comments defending her by saying she only pointed the gun at a child as a warning..... WTF is wrong with people.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I like the guy in the comments defending her by saying she only pointed the gun at a child as a warning..... WTF is wrong with people.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't imagine where she got that idea from.
 
Resin33
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The kids must not be black, otherwise she wouldn't have been arrested and would be hailed as a hero for defending her home.
 
Resin33
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I like the guy in the comments defending her by saying she only pointed the gun at a child as a warning..... WTF is wrong with people.


You mean this guy who certainly has never been arrested for fighting a bouncer?

Only in America do wannabe cops working at a hotel, store, bar, strip club, or casino have MORE rights than private homeowners. If you're physically assaulted or choked to death by a casino or hotel bouncer, the pigs will most likely tell you that the bouncers were acting under "good faith." That's what they told the family of Dallas Barrett...a guy murdered by bouncers at Dierk's. That's what they told Charles Oakley when he was assaulted and injured by Aria casino security.
Yet as soon as a woman decides to point a gun at trespassers THREATENING her (note that she made no physical contact), she goes to jail and is given excessive bail.

Investigators took her into custody and booked her into the Hays County Jail on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Now she has to sign a contract with a bail bonds company and she'll be harassed and spied on by bounty hunters 24/7. And if she dares to send the judge a strongly worded e-mail, she'll go to jail for making "threats."
And then people have the audacity to cry about "gun violence." Maybe if you didn't give rent-a-cops MORE rights than private homeowners, didn't allow bounty hunters to violate your 4th amendment right, and didn't violate the 8th amendment by ordering excessive bail...people wouldn't do crazy things like armed robberies or mass shootings. Just a thought.
The morons in the media and government actually blame "mental illness" when it's actually DECADES of being bullied, assaulted by hotel security, arrested for defending your home, and then harassed and spied on by bounty hunters 24/7.
That's why everyone in politics hated the Capitol Riots...because it was the first time their authority was challenged.
for fighting a bouncer?
 
