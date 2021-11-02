 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Not only is the McRib back, but now you can get a McRib NFT which probably tastes about the same   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the third time I've heard of this.  I better buy an McRib NFT now before it's too late to get rich from them somehow!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFT?  Non Food Treat?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NFT is a string of unique characters.

Here, here's some free, limited edition PCoC NFTs for y'all.

arhgequ9d9yvaa
u49yhrhaP(*Y*&Goihi
*pyhIU^r^%Dtd
KJLUH*&&%^

Enjoy!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So McDonald's is getting into (more) money laundering.

Good for them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought *pyhIU^r^%Dtd for $18.  That represents a gain of over 100% in just 2 minutes.   I'll sell you *pyhIU^r^%Dtd for $20.  That's a deal.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


There used to be a sucker born every minute, but due of inflation, it's down to 37 seconds.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The NFT is a string of unique characters.

Here, here's some free, limited edition PCoC NFTs for y'all.

arhgequ9d9yvaa
u49yhrhaP(*Y*&Goihi
*pyhIU^r^%Dtd
KJLUH*&&%^

Enjoy!


It's a LOT more characters than that.  What do you think I am, an idiot?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  Cyber money.  Well, the trick is to buy in low and jump before the people who set it up take all the cash.  Best case scenario:  You will be slightly richer while the people who set it up get much richer.  Worst case:  You're eating McRibs because you lost all your money in McRib money.

I guess they don't run the buns through the McToaster cause the buns are seriously stale.  I'm guessing the McRib is McSmaller too.  I always wondered why McDonalds doesn't order smaller buns for their burgers and McRibs.  I'm sure it's Wally in Buns Supply.  He's the federal guppy of McDs.  Just pushes through bun orders from 1985.  Besties with Steve from Federated Bakeries.  "Hey, Steve.  Golf this weekend?  Just push through my order.  Same as last month.  Naw.  It's just bread.  Ha ha ha.  But golf this weekend?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFTs are a speculative bubble built on destructive technology laden with ethical and financial liabilities. They do nothing for provenance, artists' rights, or creative production that museums aren't already doing more effectively, equitably, and sustainably. In brief, they're a scam.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


At least if the value of the pet rock declines, you still have a rock to knock out someone carrying real money.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The NFT is a string of unique characters.

Here, here's some free, limited edition PCoC NFTs for y'all.

arhgequ9d9yvaa
u49yhrhaP(*Y*&Goihi
*pyhIU^r^%Dtd
KJLUH*&&%^

Enjoy!

It's a LOT more characters than that.  What do you think I am, an idiot?


Curses. Hoist on my own petard. You've seen through my scam. I'll get you next time.
 
resvrrectvris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just bought *pyhIU^r^%Dtd for $18.  That represents a gain of over 100% in just 2 minutes.   I'll sell you *pyhIU^r^%Dtd for $20.  That's a deal.


Hey, that's my password...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have known people who get excited about the McRib. In Kansas City. I never know what to say.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NFT?  Non Food Treat?


Well, the pork in the recipe should be labeled: "Pork"

Sure it's technically pork, but there's a reason why it's was chosen to be ground up and put into that shape...

One of the kids lives near a gas station that sells these pork sandwiches year round. Yeah, they're a little (very little) better than the McDonalds version as far as quality goes, but the primary purpose is to give the company something to do with mechanical trimmings to get more money than selling it for dog food.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a McRib the last time they were out, just to see what the hype was about. One of the top 10 worst things I've Ever put in my mouth. Probably top 2 or 3 actually. Awful.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The NFT is a string of unique characters.

Here, here's some free, limited edition PCoC NFTs for y'all.

arhgequ9d9yvaa
u49yhrhaP(*Y*&Goihi
*pyhIU^r^%Dtd
KJLUH*&&%^

Enjoy!

It's a LOT more characters than that.  What do you think I am, an idiot?


*shifty eyes*
*opens trench coat*
Fark user imageView Full Size

Twenty bucks and you walk away with this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: I have known people who get excited about the McRib. In Kansas City. I never know what to say.


Someone on Fark once said "Chipotle will never work in Albuquerque.  We have far too many 100% authentic taquerias for that corporate burrito."

And then this happened:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: I bought a McRib the last time they were out, just to see what the hype was about. One of the top 10 worst things I've Ever put in my mouth. Probably top 2 or 3 actually. Awful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/23/peopl​e​-are-paying-millions-of-dollars-for-di​gital-pictures-of-rocks.html
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: InfoFreako: I have known people who get excited about the McRib. In Kansas City. I never know what to say.

Someone on Fark once said "Chipotle will never work in Albuquerque.  We have far too many 100% authentic taquerias for that corporate burrito."

And then this happened:
[Fark user image 850x563]


"Finally, AUTHENTIC Mexican food!"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world has gone stupid.

I'm kidding, of course. It's been stupid for a long time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: InfoFreako: I have known people who get excited about the McRib. In Kansas City. I never know what to say.

Someone on Fark once said "Chipotle will never work in Albuquerque.  We have far too many 100% authentic taquerias for that corporate burrito."

And then this happened:
[Fark user image 850x563]


Just because you live somewhere with shiatty taquerias is not my problem.

I keed, I keed. Okay maybe not completely keed.

You should know there's only one country to get a decent taco or burrito.

RedPhoenix122: "Finally, AUTHENTIC Mexican food!"


Do you really want AUTHENTIC Mexican food? I mean, it's kind of like Mexican water in many cases.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.

I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.


Same here. I have been writing software professionally since the 80s. I understand blockchain well enough.

I just don't see the appeal of the NFT.

Like if you OWN the image but I can download it for free what did YOU pay for?

At least with a real painting or other work of art you are paying for having it to enjoy.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehack, if you have a box freezer you never have to worry about when the McRib is back. What you do is buy 10 extra every time you go to get one and load your freezer up. Then during the off season you have plenty you can chip out with an ice pick and microwave throughout the year. Remember when reheating to set the power lower and the time longer otherwise it may cause the bread to get weird.

With this one trick you no longer have to worry about the whims of the company over when they'll bring the sandwich back, you will have control over your own McRib destiny.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.

I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.


It's the digital equivalent of a pyramid scheme.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I don't get the hate for the McRib. It's pretty good, and hits the spot.

Well...I like them, anyway. First had one at a McDonald's in Post Falls, ID, about 32 years ago. I kinda wish they'd feature them year-round, but I get that it's mostly seasonal, and you can ruin a good thing by having it too often.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: InfoFreako: I have known people who get excited about the McRib. In Kansas City. I never know what to say.

Someone on Fark once said "Chipotle will never work in Albuquerque.  We have far too many 100% authentic taquerias for that corporate burrito."

And then this happened:
[Fark user image 850x563]


It's a whole different thing.  I live within walking distance of three honest to goodness taquerias but I still like Chipotle.  It's like comparing a ground steak burger you make at home with a Big Mac.  Completely different food items but both very tasty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Lifehack, if you have a box freezer you never have to worry about when the McRib is back. What you do is buy 10 extra every time you go to get one and load your freezer up. Then during the off season you have plenty you can chip out with an ice pick and microwave throughout the year. Remember when reheating to set the power lower and the time longer otherwise it may cause the bread to get weird.

With this one trick you no longer have to worry about the whims of the company over when they'll bring the sandwich back, you will have control over your own McRib destiny.


Freezing bread soaked in BBQ sauce doesn't seem like good advice to me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Just because you live somewhere with shiatty taquerias is not my problem.


I get MY tacos from a one armed abuela working out of the back of an upholstery shop in TJ.  I'd tell you where it is, but you just wouldn't understand.  It would blow away your whole white bread corporate burrito paradigm.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


"Hey kids! Would you like to burn down a forest in exchange for a receipt?"
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Lumbar Puncture: Lifehack, if you have a box freezer you never have to worry about when the McRib is back. What you do is buy 10 extra every time you go to get one and load your freezer up. Then during the off season you have plenty you can chip out with an ice pick and microwave throughout the year. Remember when reheating to set the power lower and the time longer otherwise it may cause the bread to get weird.

With this one trick you no longer have to worry about the whims of the company over when they'll bring the sandwich back, you will have control over your own McRib destiny.

Freezing bread soaked in BBQ sauce doesn't seem like good advice to me.


It's the only way to defeat the artificial scarcity scheme perpetuated by McDonald's
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Psychopusher: SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.

I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.

It's the digital equivalent of a pyramid scheme.


I assumed it was good old fashioned money laundering.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x298]

[Fark user image image 850x452]


I noticed they took the preservatives out of the pork patty from when the YouTube video showed how it was made. McD's made an effort to remove artificial colors and ingredients and I guess that was part of it.
 
Ring of Fire
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: NFTs are a speculative bubble built on destructive technology laden with ethical and financial liabilities. They do nothing for provenance, artists' rights, or creative production that museums aren't already doing more effectively, equitably, and sustainably. In brief, they're a scam.


No gonna argue that NFTs are not cash grabbing bubble but that article is false.
This "No governing body exists to enforce resale commissions when an NFT changes hands"
This is not true. There is no governing body but the block chain does it automatically no need for regulation.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure, I like the McRib. but it's not like you can't get one any time you want. AM/PM stations sell the same sandwich year round. And their BBQ is better.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Please, everyone, McRib is treated as an uncountable noun.

We say "McRib is back," not "The McRib."

You can enjoy McRib or not. You do not like or hate "a McRib."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Same here. I have been writing software professionally since the 80s. I understand blockchain well enough.

I just don't see the appeal of the NFT.

Like if you OWN the image but I can download it for free what did YOU pay for?

At least with a real painting or other work of art you are paying for having it to enjoy.


Precisely.  I've done time as a coder -- for myself, and for other companies.  I get the technical side of it.  I simply see absolutely no practical value -- not even from an artistic standpoint.  Sure, if you're buying a one-of-a-kind piece of art that exists only as an NFT and absolutely nowhere else, not even as a copy on the artist's own hard drive, then okay, fine, if digital art is your thing then cool.  You do you. Even then it's a thing that one can make an infinite number of literally identical copies of, but whatever.

But that's almost never the case.  This is artificial scarcity, to start with.  A real artist can only paint one of a thing.  Even if they paint the same scene a second time, it's still, by definition, going to be different than the first, because every brush stroke is unique.  And you can't make an identical copy, only a lithograph, or a photograph.  And that's not the same thing.  NFTs are, by definition, infinitely copyable, and every copy is identical to the original.  Where does the value come from?

I know, I know, a thing is worth what people are willing to pay for it.  I just don't understand why anyone would pay for a thing that claims to be the original of a thing that there exist uncountable copies of when there is absolutely no test that can prove its provenance.  And even if you could prove its provenance, it is still identical to the uncountable copies in existence, so ... why?

I'm whinging on far too much about this which doesn't affect me in the slightest, but it baffles me.  I don't like being baffled.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Please, everyone, McRib is treated as an uncountable noun.

We say "McRib is back," not "The McRib."

You can enjoy McRib or not. You do not like or hate "a McRib."


It's always a McRib.  Never your McRib.
 
Ring of Fire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Psychopusher: SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.

I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.

Same here. I have been writing software professionally since the 80s. I understand blockchain well enough.

I just don't see the appeal of the NFT.

Like if you OWN the image but I can download it for free what did YOU pay for?

At least with a real painting or other work of art you are paying for having it to enjoy.


Well NFTs aren't there yet obviously the tech is still new and yes a lot of the stuff now is way way over valued most of it should be 0 honestly
But in the future the tech will be important. Because each and everyone can be verified beyond any doubt they can be used as say a pass. So let's say you want to subscribe to a newspaper. You could buy an NFT that will give you access for a year. But all of a sudden 6 months later you don't want it you could sell to someone else to use the last 6 months.
Nothing to cancel and you own your subscription lock stock and barrel.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.


Laugh all you want, but my mood ring portfolio is gonna POP. Any day now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Youtube: Hawt thicc chick gets text message McRib is back. Leave house in sexy bra.

/You'll find it
//Was funny and offensive
///Funfensive
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Lifehack, if you have a box freezer you never have to worry about when the McRib is back. What you do is buy 10 extra every time you go to get one and load your freezer up. Then during the off season you have plenty you can chip out with an ice pick and microwave throughout the year. Remember when reheating to set the power lower and the time longer otherwise it may cause the bread to get weird.

With this one trick you no longer have to worry about the whims of the company over when they'll bring the sandwich back, you will have control over your own McRib destiny.


What you're describing is a kind of Strategic Reserve of McRib sandwiches. While not a fan of the sandwiches myself, I like this solution. I would further recommend a vacuum sealer. Then disassemble the sandwich down to its component parts: bag, vacuum and freeze the meat. Then bag, seal and freeze the buns(no vacuum unless you want crackers) Pop the buns in the toaster oven after you thaw them, and drop the meat packets into a sous-vide bath until warm. If you're going to go through the trouble, might as well go all the way.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suppose that NFTs aren't any worse than any other virtual items. When I was playing Soul Hunters years ago people were routinely pouring hundreds of dollars a month (a few were over $1000) into the game to be on top of the leader board of a game nobody has heard of on a random server.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: SpectroBoy: This NFT nonsense makes pet rocks look like a solid investment.

I've had it explained to me on numerous occasions, and I still don't get it. I mean, I understand functionally how it works -- it's effectively data stored in a blockchain like Bitcoin.  Except it has zero value (but what people give it), and it isn't even necessarily an original thing.  Like, with a piece of art, the artist made one of those things, and you can buy the one of those things in existence if you have the money and a taste for such things, and you'll have that thing.  Hang it on a wall if you so desire.

But NFT isn't even that.  It's data.  Ones and zeroes.  There's nothing tangible to own, and much of the time the thing you're buying isn't even the only one of that thing in existence.  Like the guy selling an NFT of Pepe the Frog.  Ostensibly it's the original Pepe the Frog, but it is literally indistinguishable, bit for bit, from the millions of copies of that data that already exist on the Internet.

So while I understand the how, I continue to fail to understand the why.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Lumbar Puncture: Lifehack, if you have a box freezer you never have to worry about when the McRib is back. What you do is buy 10 extra every time you go to get one and load your freezer up. Then during the off season you have plenty you can chip out with an ice pick and microwave throughout the year. Remember when reheating to set the power lower and the time longer otherwise it may cause the bread to get weird.

With this one trick you no longer have to worry about the whims of the company over when they'll bring the sandwich back, you will have control over your own McRib destiny.

What you're describing is a kind of Strategic Reserve of McRib sandwiches. While not a fan of the sandwiches myself, I like this solution. I would further recommend a vacuum sealer. Then disassemble the sandwich down to its component parts: bag, vacuum and freeze the meat. Then bag, seal and freeze the buns(no vacuum unless you want crackers) Pop the buns in the toaster oven after you thaw them, and drop the meat packets into a sous-vide bath until warm. If you're going to go through the trouble, might as well go all the way.


This guy gets it
 
