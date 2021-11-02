 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   How many thousands of members of the NYPD quit due to the vaccine mandates? Just 34   (marketwatch.com) divider line
59
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 02 Nov 2021 at 10:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't that be 0.034?
 
Hobo as a nerd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes but the LA press is going to refuse to recognise this face and keep printing lies directly from the police union that all the LA County Sheriff staff will quit.

Because, well lies are more fun I guess?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Yes but the LA press is going to refuse to recognise this face and keep printing lies directly from the police union that all the LA County Sheriff staff will quit.

Because, well lies are more fun I guess?


Still really convinced this is more about unions trying to flex muscle against un-negotiated contract term changes than about vaccinations, but they have to dress it up to be appealing.

Like NYPD, when they lose the flex, most will fall in line. Can't give up a license to kill after all.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The world needs ditch diggers too.
 
Klivian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


In a just world the only people getting an exemption should be those that don't breathe and therefore cannot catch or spread the disease.

Any and all religious exemption requests should be met with immediate termination for believing in make believe over science.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keeps being funny ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my plans for a lawless rampage across the city.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mandates work. keep doing them
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people would usually quit a year, and how many there will be this year total.  I bet some of these people were quitting anyway.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
34 thousand is a lot, that's almost the entire force.
Too bad it wasn't three orders of magnitude less than that.
Shame.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I never realized before just how whiny these macho jerks can get when challenged and they can't just thug their way outta the mess they're in....
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I wonder how many people would usually quit a year, and how many there will be this year total.  I bet some of these people were quitting anyway.


$5 says the ones quitting already have enough years in for a tasty pension and were moving to Florida soon anyway.

They'll probably try to collect disability for donut-related injuries on the job, too.
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I wonder how many people would usually quit a year, and how many there will be this year total.  I bet some of these people were quitting anyway.


I wonder if how many of these people that quit are going to try their hand in the right wing grift?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


Yes but in the end, the vast majority of those whose exemption request is denied will go ahead and do it anyway. The exemption requests are nearly all made in bad faith. No one has a religious objection to being vaccinated. Literally every religion allows for vaccination, even the Christian Scientists:

Most of our church members normally rely on prayer for healing. It's a deeply considered spiritual practice and way of life that has meant a lot to us over the years. So we've appreciated vaccination exemptions and sought to use them conscientiously and responsibly, when they have been granted.

On the other hand, our practice isn't a dogmatic thing. Church members are free to make their own choices on all life-decisions, in obedience to the law, including whether or not to vaccinate. These aren't decisions imposed by their church.
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw one of the union reps on the news the other night. "It's not that we're against the vaccine". I stopped listening and thought to myself  "Then shut the fark up and get the shot"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good. Mandatory vaxxing in police departments will weed out the right wing racist Trumper Goobers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
34,000?  Sounds like a lot.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey LAPD I'd wager if you fire these people now you'll stop ~120 civil lawsuits from happening.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Joke's on you. Those cops quit because of high winds in Dallas.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


Seeing a large cult seek exemption from life-saving vaccines makes it clear that Americans are not smart enough to fight against global warming, and we will wipe ourselves out. Our fantasy-prone right is entirely useless in a crisis.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
how many have lied and faked their vaxx status thinking who's going to enforce anything on me about it?

"the gun stickers on my f150 are the only vaxx I need.", said deputy donuts
 
thepeterd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they quit or just go on unpaid leave?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To protect and serve.
 
dracos31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Shouldn't that be 0.034?


You forgot to factor in Cop Math.
.034 is like 20 kilos of cop.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Good. Mandatory vaxxing in police departments will weed out the right wing racist Trumper Goobers.


No, it won't.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Shouldn't that be 0.034?


Technically correct -- the BEST kind of correct.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I heard it was 34 temp supended, without pay, which means that in a week or so, when they realize they still have bills to pay, they will get the shot and come back.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


It'll go down as they die though
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And nothing of value has been lost
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
but thousands of unvaccinated employees remain on the job with pending exemption requests, the city's top cop said

Nice headline, trying to pretend that unions banding together against unnecessary and unconstitutional mandates isn't working.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A couple of thousand called in sick, according to real news. Read it.
 
indylaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Police pension benefits are a hell of a thing to leave on the table for your ridiculous principles.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: but thousands of unvaccinated employees remain on the job with pending exemption requests, the city's top cop said

Nice headline, trying to pretend that unions banding together against unnecessary and unconstitutional mandates isn't working.

[Fark user image 500x667]


Whether they are necesary or not is a matter of opinion, informed vs stupid.

The constitutionality of the mandates has been settle law since 1905.

Please try being less dumb.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lefty248: I saw one of the union reps on the news the other night. "It's not that we're against the vaccine". I stopped listening and thought to myself  "Then shut the fark up and get the shot"


The vaccines have been available to cops for what, 9 months now? If they weren't against the vaccine then they'd have already gotten vaccinated.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They used to have a policy that NYPD officers had to live in the city.  No idea if they still do.  They were losing hundreds of officers at one time, to the live in New York policy I heard, and the city was largely unmoved.  They are not gonna care about these 34.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Did they quit or just go on unpaid leave?


Unpaid leave that they can't come back from unless they get vaccinated (or the rules change)
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: When someone is fired, this is called 'termination'


Yes, and when people are terminated from a job, they tend to still breathe air afterward. This person literally said, in no uncertain terms, that the only people that should be allowed to exist without getting vaccinated are corpses.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So mandates work. Whoooodathunkit?
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


The only ones that may quit are the ones with 20+ that have a pretty good pension locked in already and can retire, but the other ones are not throwing their pension away over this.
 
indylaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: indylaw: fark off, troll.

Who's going to make me? You?


Hopefully the mods, but barring that, maybe COVID.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: but thousands of unvaccinated employees remain on the job with pending exemption requests, the city's top cop said

Nice headline, trying to pretend that unions banding together against unnecessary and unconstitutional mandates isn't working.

[Fark user image 500x667]


Show me the part of the Constitution that makes it Unconstitutional.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


I sure hope you're right. No one cares about your "sincerely held religious beliefs," Plague Pigs.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: MycroftHolmes: When someone is fired, this is called 'termination'

Yes, and when people are terminated from a job, they tend to still breathe air afterward. This person literally said, in no uncertain terms, that the only people that should be allowed to exist without getting vaccinated are corpses.


Your position is that being fired is exactly equivalent to being murdered.  Lots of people have survived without jobs. 

Please, please, please, please be less dumb.  Even a little less dumb would be progress.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Godscrack: Good. Mandatory vaxxing in police departments will weed out the right wing racist Trumper Goobers.

No, it won't.


It already did. Vax mandates are weeding out all the fake Christian tyrants disguised as 'Peace Officers'.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So far. Thousands are awaiting a determination on their exemption request so it'll definitely go up.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: MycroftHolmes: When someone is fired, this is called 'termination'

Yes, and when people are terminated from a job, they tend to still breathe air afterward. This person literally said, in no uncertain terms, that the only people that should be allowed to exist without getting vaccinated are corpses.


They didn't say anything at all even remotely like that.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.