(The Sun)   The "Temple Twelve" team of treasure hunters are on the verge of finding the 1,000-year-old "Lemminkainen Hoard" in Finland. It's worth £15billion and change and surely no good will come from this (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And when they find it, I suppose they'll throw a Lemmin party
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they'll all drop down into the temple, some will be given pickaxes, some parachutes, and the unlucky ones will explode?
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How many of you are familiar with the concept of a "tontine"? Ox, why don't you take us through it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, if a mystic con man said it's there, it must be there.
 
imashark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Finland (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube baHsoEAAMZU
 
Terminal Accessory [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Finnish version of Oak Island.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The massive hoard is thought to include some 50,000 gemstones including rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.
Around 1,000 artefacts dating back thousands of years are also thought to be part of the hoard along with a number of 18-carat gold life-size statues.

Nope.  No way there'll be a dragon.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I fully believe all these treasure stories. People are f*ckers man. They will bury that sh*t.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they check under Elon's couch cushions?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAnd the first line in the article says the treasure has been missing since 1987.

Good j0rb, editor.

/Why is there a picture of a guy taking a piss in the inset photo?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Me: "Oh, that sounds really cool." Clicks link...

The massive hoard is thought to include some 50,000 gemstones including rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds....

along with a number of 18-carat gold life-size statues....

The existence of the treasure was acknowledged in 1984 when landowner Ior Bock claimed his family were direct descendants of Lemminkäinen, who appear in Finnish pagan mythology....

Born in 1942, Bock was something of an eccentric figure and seen as a 'mystic'...

The stash is believed to be located in an underground temple in Sipoo. Inside the temple there is meant to be a spiraling hallway with small rooms off it where the stash, collected over the generations is stored...

The last time the collection was added to is said to have been in 987AD when the hall was filled and the entrance sealed and hidden.

Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL. No red flags here. Totes legit.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

