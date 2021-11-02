 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Trick of Treaters encounter man in very authentic coke dealer costume. One child was quoted as saying "I got a Glock"   (wtnh.com) divider line
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We'll, they did say trick or treat. I guess he was all out of treats.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: We'll, they did say trick or treat. I guess he was all out of treats.


Subby says they were trick of treaters.  Totally different.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Glock?  Come on. No keeping it real with an Enfield rifle?
 
