(Jewish Daily Forward)   The last surviving member of the French resistance's Emergency Rescue Committee passed away last weekend at age 100. Raise your hand if you RTFA and said to yourself "The balls on this guy"   (forward.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not news...

There he becomes a courier for Fry's Emergency Rescue Committee, tasked with helping European writers, artists and others escape the country.
 
camaroash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*raises hand*
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...not before he enjoys his sexual initiation, with a friend of his mother's

"The balls on this guy"  starting a trend waybefore brazzers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No one who fought Nazis regrets it.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cheers to one of the last of the great oldschool nazi stompers. May they be an inspiration to this and future generations.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Salute 🍺
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile we now have people who lie on the floor at CostCo for being asked to wear a face mask while shopping. Wonder what this guy would think of them.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
" ... insisted on attending an orchestra concert forbidden to Jews - and then, to satisfy his curiosity, a Hitler rally."

Des couilles en laiton chromé.
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To the resistance.... whom i do not know.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't watch old men changing their underpants but you be you, subby.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Explains why he became a fan of Ballsack. (sp)
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stavr0: " ... insisted on attending an orchestra concert forbidden to Jews - and then, to satisfy his curiosity, a Hitler rally."

Des couilles en laiton chromé.


Talk about walking into the lion's den. Major league cajones on this guy.

I love this bit:
Eventually, they send him away to what seems like safety - though not before he enjoys his sexual initiation, with a friend of his mother's...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: No one who fought Nazis regrets it.


I will say that to this day, no game has been as fun as Return to Castle Wolfenstein.  The sequels just never had the punch of that one.  Start out like a straight forward WW2 shooter, morph into a bullet ballet against female SS in tight black leather sporting SMGs, and end with an occult dig gone horribly wrong.  It was fantastic.

I also loved the Apple-][ Escape from Castle Wolfenstein.  The original was a masterpiece.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
