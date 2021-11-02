 Skip to content
(AP News)   The robots are coming ... and they're bringing food   (apnews.com) divider line
34
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they get to keep their tips?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?


They don't get to keep anything if I see them.

I'm quitting my job and leaching off of free shiat i find being delivered via drone.

(lawyer edit) I'm valiantly taking to the streets to combat the war against the machines in what is a genuine concern for my own safety and that of my neighbors.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw these all over the George Mason campus. They'd be rolling down the sidewalk or waiting at crosswalks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?


If you stick your dick in it, then yes.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?

If you stick your dick in it, then yes.


I thought that's how you lose the tip?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan a mighty robot hunt in the near future. I shall feast on their innards. Unless it has cilantro in it.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they are.  You didn't think for a second that McDonalds wasn't going to start modernizing and using robots to reduce human labor as soon as the $15 minimum wage movement began?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a delivery driver who can actually earn a living wage...
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pizza delivery robot seen in Tempe, AZ on 2020-04-26.  I think they had problems with them, because I haven't seen any of them in the wild since about 2020-08.  They also seemed to have difficulty with pathfinding, which can't have helped.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?

If you stick your dick in it, then yes.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?

If you stick your dick in it, then yes.


So, a mohel?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pretty slave wage job to deliver food. Not a lot of people want to do it and not a lot of people want to pay a big delivery bill.
What I'm really waiting for is autonomous cars delivering pizza with a locker in them. Soon.
Maybe put the raw pizza in one end and it'll come out hot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm kind of impressed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Pizza delivery.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"For when the metal ones, come for you."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a pretty slave wage job to deliver food. Not a lot of people want to do it and not a lot of people want to pay a big delivery bill.
What I'm really waiting for is autonomous cars delivering pizza with a locker in them. Soon.
Maybe put the raw pizza in one end and it'll come out hot.


Assuming you own a reliable, fuel efficient car, it's not a bad emergency backup job, especially in a "tipped workers get minimum wage" state like California.  Tips + mileage + California state minimum wage = Not a bad income.  Beats the fark out of Uber or Postmates, methinks.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The robot pulls up just in time for me to get some lunch," Sheck said. Bowling Green and Starship charge $1.99 plus a service fee for each robot delivery.

It's never coming to my town but if it did that would pretty much end doordash and other overpriced extremely shiatty delivery services.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [pizza robot in snow.jpg]  I'm kind of impressed.


Robots usually have a hard time with snow or ice, so yeah.  I think the other problem with robots is that most people can deal with interacting with other people, while they are not used to interacting with robots.  Culture and society will adapt to robots.  It'll just be awkward for a while until there are sort-of defined rules where robots and people are expected to behave in certain ways when they're mutually interacting.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just looking at that picture of the low-profile robot in the crosswalk makes me think a lot of these are going to get wasted by drivers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So I won't get shot at Popeyes chicken. They'll just steal the robot.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: So I won't get shot at Popeyes chicken. They'll just steal the robot.


Who's "they"?
 
Karne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?

They don't get to keep anything if I see them.

I'm quitting my job and leaching off of free shiat i find being delivered via drone.

(lawyer edit) I'm valiantly taking to the streets to combat the war against the machines in what is a genuine concern for my own safety and that of my neighbors.


You can justify it in your head, but the reality is that you are just a thug - a thieving dirty thug.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a pretty slave wage job to deliver food. Not a lot of people want to do it and not a lot of people want to pay a big delivery bill.
What I'm really waiting for is autonomous cars delivering pizza with a locker in them. Soon.
Maybe put the raw pizza in one end and it'll come out hot.


I look at food trucks and wonder why fast food doesn't adopt this method.

I think you're on to something and we will be seeing it eventually.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karne: MurphyMurphy: Carter Pewterschmidt: Do they get to keep their tips?

They don't get to keep anything if I see them.

I'm quitting my job and leaching off of free shiat i find being delivered via drone.

(lawyer edit) I'm valiantly taking to the streets to combat the war against the machines in what is a genuine concern for my own safety and that of my neighbors.

You can justify it in your head, but the reality is that you are just a thug - a thieving dirty thug.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: farkitallletitend: So I won't get shot at Popeyes chicken. They'll just steal the robot.

Who's "they"?


Definitely me, for one.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: farkitallletitend: So I won't get shot at Popeyes chicken. They'll just steal the robot.

Who's "they"?


Philadelphia.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please open the door for your delivery, you have 20 seconds to comply.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: The Irresponsible Captain: It's a pretty slave wage job to deliver food. Not a lot of people want to do it and not a lot of people want to pay a big delivery bill.
What I'm really waiting for is autonomous cars delivering pizza with a locker in them. Soon.
Maybe put the raw pizza in one end and it'll come out hot.

I look at food trucks and wonder why fast food doesn't adopt this method.

I think you're on to something and we will be seeing it eventually.


A taco truck on every corner?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the Russians are helping to feed Americans now?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yandex is Russian Google...
 
Geralt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

awruk!: So the Russians are helping to feed Americans now?

[Fark user image 217x227]

Yandex is Russian Google...


They coincidentally love following the ROTC students while on their way to deliver food.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We have these on my campus, but from a different company. From what I hear, students sometimes wait up to 2 hours for cold food because the robots are overly cautious about crossing streets and will just sit there forever waiting for an opening.
 
