(CTV News)   Anti vaccine propaganda in your Halloween candy is one thing, but giving it out with Goldfish crackers is crossing a line   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, CTV Television Network, Toronto, CTVglobemedia, Citytv, English-language films, Little Italy, CTV News Toronto  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 vaccines are FDA approved (at least in the US, Canada is a foreign land full of mysteries and snow, so it hard to say what's going on in that socialist utopian hellscape.)

COVID-19 causes life long injuries at much much higher rate than the vaccine.

I think the number is just wrong and see above.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there no bottom?  Halloween?  A holiday for the kiddies, is about fantasy, innocence and having fun.  What kind of sick bastard...and I do mean sick bastard...gives out Goldfish?

//I'm so done with this planet.


But seriously...I like the disclaimer at the bottom of the card:  "THIS INFORMATION IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS LEGAL OR MEDICAL ADVICE".   LOL. Way to weasel out of your own propaganda.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on CTV, give the guy's name.  At the very least, he deserves a few boxes of dildos delivered straight to his door.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
onion-who-needs-a-good-cockpunching.jp​g
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, Toronto Man, on making those who hand out Chick tracts or miniature Bibles look relatively sane.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope his house got an old-timey egging, TPing (Oxford ,) & a big ol' bag of flaming dog poo on his porch.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the kids at least egged and TP the fark out of his house.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(He) put it in my kids bag of treats," Clifford said. "I just got really upset that that's how they would do it."

Do you get this mad when someone puts a chick track or other religious junk in your kid's bag?

Throw it out and move the f*ck on with your life.
 
baorao
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Congratulations, Toronto Man, on making those who hand out Chick tracts or miniature Bibles look relatively sane.


The people who handed out the Chick tracts will never be considered normal and sane.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only in the United States. Oh, wait... what?
 
sniderman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This asshole probably dropped Chick tracts into bags in prior years. His house should be egged.

/daily
//for months
///and by "egg" I mean "brick"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Is there no bottom?  Halloween?  A holiday for the kiddies, is about fantasy, innocence and having fun.  What kind of sick bastard...and I do mean sick bastard...gives out Goldfish?

//I'm so done with this planet.


But seriously...I like the disclaimer at the bottom of the card:  "THIS INFORMATION IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS LEGAL OR MEDICAL ADVICE".   LOL. Way to weasel out of your own propaganda.


I was all set to agree that  the "FACTS" are a bunch of gobbledygook and lies, but then I saw it closes with a quote from LAWYER ROCCO GALATI.

I'm not sure if "LAWYER" is his job or just a really weird first name but who cares, it's LAWYER ROCCO GALATI!!
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People like this should lose their internet access for a year.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rummonkey: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Congratulations, Toronto Man, on making those who hand out Chick tracts or miniature Bibles look relatively sane.

The people who handed out the Chick tracts will never be considered normal and sane.


Relatively. I said relatively.

Okay- I'll compromise. Let's swap Chick tracts for toothbrushes. Not raisins, though. Those people have some serious psychoses leading their actions.
 
maldinero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People who believed 1970s urban legends grew up to be Pizzagaters and Antivaxxers.

The Real Reason We Check Our Halloween Candy - Cheddar Explains
Youtube TLCzaYxTk1U
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a kid's holiday.


Based upon every female Halloween costume I've seen lately, I'd challenge that statement.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What I genuinely don't get is that some of these folks never have the "Wait, this is just supposed to be a fun holiday for kids and slightly morbid adults. Maybe I shouldn't ruin it for them,." epiphany....
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not really defending the guy, but it least he didn't hand out Candy Corn...
 
