Astronauts successfully test new methane-based method of propulsion
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fart contest
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Due to the redistribution of blood in microgravity, astronauts suffer from chronic head congestion.  Spicier foods are very popular.  So things like radishes, mustard green, and chiles are great crops for them.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they just state yesterday that the toilet for their return flight was broken and they will be using diapers?
So before they leave they have Taco Tuesday??
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Farting in Space!
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
space tacos!  waaaaahooooooooooooo
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Zero-G Tacos!

/ Thanks, that's my band name now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: fart contest]


Travel channel?? Lol
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they crack the door open just a little?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Didn't they just state yesterday that the toilet for their return flight was broken and they will be using diapers?
So before they leave they have Taco Tuesday??


It's so crazy, it just might work!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good one, AlanSmithee
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: MindStalker: Didn't they just state yesterday that the toilet for their return flight was broken and they will be using diapers?
So before they leave they have Taco Tuesday??

It's so crazy, it just might work!


lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Keep in mind how low the bar for quality of space food is before hearing something is "the best"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Keep in mind how low the bar for quality of space food is before hearing something is "the best"


Success is all about how you define your goals.
 
