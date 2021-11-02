 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Father of cognitive behavioral therapy" dead at 100. Would it help to talk about it?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Psychology, Cognitive behavioral therapy, Psychotherapy, Clinical psychology, Dr Aaron T Beck, Psychoanalysis, father of cognitive therapy, Beck's work  
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He abandoned us, like everyone always does.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: He abandoned us, like everyone always does.


You got off lucky. You don't want to know about Dr. Beck's Puzzle Basement.

...where you won't wear a shirt and you'll cry
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, do you feel there are any ways you could work on your deadness? Perhaps a writing excercise....
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, just leave him alone! He'll figure it out on his own!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is, but thinking makes it so.

So he only thinks he is dead.

Fun fact:  A French philosopher thought that people only died because it was habit and custom, so he resolved not to die. Unfortunately, he disappeared during the French Revolution, so his test case was inconclusive. Feel free to test the theory.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's no great loss. They peaked in 1994 and haven't really put out any good music since, imo
 
Headso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

covfefe: He abandoned us, like everyone always does.


You are engaging in all or nothing thinking and fortune telling
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pfffft!
We have drugs for that now.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Laugh because you can, Monkey Boys.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell us how you really feel, subby.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be careful when doing your internet searches on the topic - there's psych CBT and BDSM CBT...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So he's the reason I get to hear stuff like "The unsub appears to be a clown with his balls hanging out who has been chopping up hookers in Central Park. We believe the unsub is doing this because they are a derranged redneck with a micro-penis that won't get hard anymore. We also believe the stressor that set off the killing spree was the death of the unsubs mother who likely beat them with dildo while making them wear a dress as a child."

Wheels up in 30.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: So he's the reason I get to hear stuff like "The unsub appears to be a clown with his balls hanging out who has been chopping up hookers in Central Park. We believe the unsub is doing this because they are a derranged redneck with a micro-penis that won't get hard anymore. We also believe the stressor that set off the killing spree was the death of the unsubs mother who likely beat them with dildo while making them wear a dress as a child."

Wheels up in 30.


Wrong behavioral therapy you dingbat.
 
groverpm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got some psychoanalysis for Subby right here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's quite sad. The Beck Wellness guide did more for me during the unenlightened 80's when therapists were certain I was "only" depressed--or worse, had repressed memories of child abuse--than anything ever would until I finally got lithium in the slightly less unenlightened 90's.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So sad to see such potential wasted. He had so much left to do...
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: HypnozombieX: So he's the reason I get to hear stuff like "The unsub appears to be a clown with his balls hanging out who has been chopping up hookers in Central Park. We believe the unsub is doing this because they are a derranged redneck with a micro-penis that won't get hard anymore. We also believe the stressor that set off the killing spree was the death of the unsubs mother who likely beat them with dildo while making them wear a dress as a child."

Wheels up in 30.

Wrong behavioral therapy you dingbat.


Exactly what you're expect an impotent psycho-clown to say. Good job Reid.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone who spent 4 years with a therapist using CBT, thank you. It changed my life and the lives of the people around me in such wonderful ways, it's hard to explain how important it was. Also, didn't even need to drugs which I'd tried before with other therapists.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't want to talk about it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Honestly, it's no great loss. They peaked in 1994 and haven't really put out any good music since, imo


Going around calling yourself a loser is the anti-CBT
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All this talk about CBT's father, but I think the crux of the issue is its relationship to its mother.

Lets talk some more about that...
 
maram500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've had a few therapists in the last fifteen years. Some were great. Some were CBT-centric.

Cognitive behavioral therapy does not work with me. It just doesn't, for whatever reason. My current therapist understands this and instead focuses on letting me talk out what I'm dealing with, and then she asks questions to help me understand what's going on. She also helps me develop coping skills.

That plus the meds I'm on works about a million times better than "change your thoughts to change your words to change your actions to change your thoughts" etc.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maram500: I've had a few therapists in the last fifteen years. Some were great. Some were CBT-centric.

Cognitive behavioral therapy does not work with me. It just doesn't, for whatever reason. My current therapist understands this and instead focuses on letting me talk out what I'm dealing with, and then she asks questions to help me understand what's going on. She also helps me develop coping skills.

That plus the meds I'm on works about a million times better than "change your thoughts to change your words to change your actions to change your thoughts" etc.


The best thing to come out of the work of Ayn Rand was the development of a cousin of this: Rational Behavior Therapy. (Don't know the history of it or the psychologists involved.) Instead of the directionless "change your thoughts" there was an emphasis on casting irrational thoughts into rational formats which could then be examined and embraced or dismissed. All of these kinds of therapy, though, were derived from Abe Lincoln's insight: a man is as happy as he wants to be. Or whoever Lincoln got that from. Probably Jesus who recognized that thoughts are acts so don't think foul, destructive, irrational thoughts.
 
