(Sporting News) Trick or Treat is all fun and games until you get bitten by a monkey owned by the Houston Texans assistant coach's wife who is also a stripper named Pole Assassin who has since deleted her social media accounts, at least according to some rando on the Internet (sportingnews.com)
45
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brings back some memories.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm...the Aristocrats?
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what the FARK
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Neat
 
veale728
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't touch a stripper nicknamed "Pole Assassin" with a ten foot... well, pole.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somehow I'm scanning this headline in the voice of Nandor the Relentless and it really doesn't seem as out of place after that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I won't know how to feel about this until Nicki Minaj's Cousin's friend and his balls weighs in on it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pole Assasin is the name of my arctic explorers cover band....


// and gay porn career
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank you, Simone.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still less crazy than Snyder and the Washington Football Team.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess it's pretty serious.
 
tzarro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This was my experience:
1. See headline referencing "Pole Assassin"
2. Expect to be completely underwhelmed with said assassin's skills
3. Check out article and watch videos
4. Wow


/YMMV
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Was she dressed as this guy?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x237]
Was she dressed as this guy?


That's clearly a pirate, not an assassin.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Said coach and stripper. They do not look like they are a match. Guess love conquers all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm pretty impressed that a monkey can do all those things.

/not even sure commas would help this time.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Houston Texans?

From the tweet in the link...

I'm hearing a repot from a credible source that Texas Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks' monkey allegedly attacked and seriously hurt a young Trick-or-Treater last night on Halloween.

/some kind of quote formatting would be nice
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And here is Pole Assasin:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sure, why not
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
🤣😂You CAN NOT make this 💩 up!!!!😂🤣


The Longhorns just hired Jeff Banks who left his wife and kids to be with a stripper named Pole Assassin who has been on Jerry Springer and has a pet monkey who is a part of her stripping act!🤣😂

Which 'Core Value' is this again!?🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/h4tujmTfQn
- Gig'Em Aggies! 👍 (@MottThunder2) January 15, 2021
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Link to the tweet

https://twitter.com/thomasgcampbell/s​t​atus/1455308414607892485?ref_src=twsrc​%5Etfw
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're a stripper with "Pole Assassin" as your stagename and monkey as part of your act you've pretty much reached maximum skank level.  It's like, how much more skank could this be? And the answer is none. None more skank.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
Subby's an idiot
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And watch this: I don't even play when it comes to my animals. And I know all the legal rules on them. 'Do not enter, emotional support animal, no touching.' How could she (the monkey) viciously bite someone if they don't stick their hand in there where it don't belong?

My emotional support attack monkey.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you're a stripper with "Pole Assassin" as your stagename and monkey as part of your act you've pretty much reached maximum skank level.  It's like, how much more skank could this be? And the answer is none. None more skank.


God, imagine the smell.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: Somehow I'm scanning this headline in the voice of Nandor the Relentless and it really doesn't seem as out of place after that.


Definetely a second row stripper.  Meaning I sit in the first row away from the stage where I am out of tipping range but still close enough to see her home made tattoo that she gave herself in 8th grade.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's got...the bite!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: 🤣😂You CAN NOT make this 💩 up!!!!😂🤣


The Longhorns just hired Jeff Banks who left his wife and kids to be with a stripper named Pole Assassin who has been on Jerry Springer and has a pet monkey who is a part of her stripping act!🤣😂

Which 'Core Value' is this again!?🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/h4tujmTfQn
- Gig'Em Aggies! 👍 (@MottThunder2) January 15, 2021


I am so, so farking glad my midlife crisis just involved buying a lot of guitars.

Way cheaper than whatever this is.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you're a stripper with "Pole Assassin" as your stagename and monkey as part of your act you've pretty much reached maximum skank level.  It's like, how much more skank could this be? And the answer is none. None more skank.


what if it was a possum? or skunk?

skunk skank?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x237]
Was she dressed as this guy?

That's clearly a pirate, not an assassin.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

No, this is a pirate
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am, of course, 100% referring to pictures of the stripper/girlfriend and not the monkey.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: jack_o_the_hills: 🤣😂You CAN NOT make this 💩 up!!!!😂🤣


The Longhorns just hired Jeff Banks who left his wife and kids to be with a stripper named Pole Assassin who has been on Jerry Springer and has a pet monkey who is a part of her stripping act!🤣😂

Which 'Core Value' is this again!?🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/h4tujmTfQn
- Gig'Em Aggies! 👍 (@MottThunder2) January 15, 2021

I am so, so farking glad my midlife crisis just involved buying a lot of guitars.

Way cheaper than whatever this is.


I bought a skateboard even though I have not skated in 30 years.  I'm lucky I didn't break an arm.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Münky bïtes can be very nastï.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone needs to spank the monkey.

/Well someone had to say it!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I may have some interest in acquiring a small monkey that attacks people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want to create a wholesome Norman Rockwell inspired tableu based on this story
 
drtgb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JAGChem82
Still less crazy than Snyder and the Washington Football Team.

There was quite a bit of crazy for Washington back in the Jack Kent Cooke days.

From Wiki:
Cooke married his fourth wife, Marlene Ramallo Chalmers, who had been jailed for three months for a 1986 arrest for cocaine trafficking,[16] on May 5, 1990. They were divorced in late 1993 after she made headlines in September by driving drunk in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C., with a man holding onto the hood and pounding on the windshield of her car.[16] They remarried in 1995 and remained married until his death.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coaches an NFL team, owns a pet monkey, and has a hot stripper wife?  Man some dudes get all the luck.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rightClick: Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you're a stripper with "Pole Assassin" as your stagename and monkey as part of your act you've pretty much reached maximum skank level.  It's like, how much more skank could this be? And the answer is none. None more skank.

what if it was a possum? or skunk?

skunk skank?


Skank?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm intrigued. Well, I was until I saw the Pole Assassin. I'd rather get cozy with the new issue of Penthouse.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pole Assassin?  Does she, like, sneak up on your dick and garrote it or something?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

veale728: I wouldn't touch a stripper nicknamed "Pole Assassin" with a ten foot... well, pole.


If you had a "pole" that was 10 feet long, you'd be touching them like it or not.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going to "sharp knees" this discussion.

If I were going to buy a lap dance, that woman does not exceed the required threshold to be selected for the job.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Coaches an NFL team


Not quite, he's the special teams/head assistant coach for the University of Texas.
 
