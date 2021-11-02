 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   If you associate "oozing redness" and a Pizza Hut tomato ketchup bottle with being too sexual, you may want to reconsider your imaginary sexual partners   (news.com.au) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't mind the oozing. They objected to the squirting.

Make of that what you will...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I confess that it's been a while since I ate anything from pizza hut, but what do they sell that would be accentuated with the addition of ketchup?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I confess that it's been a while since I ate anything from pizza hut, but what do they sell that would be accentuated with the addition of ketchup?


cdn.foodbeast.comView Full Size

What kind of connoisseur would you be if you skipped the ketchup for your crusty wieners at La Cabane du Pizza?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I confess that it's been a while since I ate anything from pizza hut, but what do they sell that would be accentuated with the addition of ketchup?


Are you one of those weirdos who likes mayo on their fries?
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I confess that it's been a while since I ate anything from pizza hut, but what do they sell that would be accentuated with the addition of ketchup?


"Chips", aka French fries.  They don't sell them in these parts.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fast food giant Pizza Hut has replied to a customer who recently expressed his distaste for wording used on one of the retailer's sauce bottle."

F*ck You.

-Strong letter to follow
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should stick to breakfast foods.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBF, that ketchup bottle was just asking for it!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude's got mommy issues
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farking cares?!

/I know... Welcome to Fark... But why would ANY OTHER news outlet print this?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you're an incel without telling me you're an incel.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's all this then? British Pizza Huts have fries and ketchup?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my age, my bottle only oozes. No squirting.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are there ketchup bottles in the table at Pizza hut? Is this a UK thing or is this in the US too?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as if the classic glass Heinz ketchup bottle is any better.

It refuses to give up the good stuff unless I spank it on the ass a couple dozen times, and then, SPLOOSH!
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repeat?

And I said it then, and I'll say it again. Is their pizza really still so disgusting that ketchup improves it?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the "My wife, Morgan Fairchild..." jokes.

Leaving disappointed.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Came for the "My wife, Morgan Fairchild..." jokes.

Leaving disappointed.


That joke was old 5 years ago.  FARK may be starting to improve.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: It's not as if the classic glass Heinz ketchup bottle is any better.

It refuses to give up the good stuff unless I spank it on the ass a couple dozen times, and then, SPLOOSH!
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x270]


you're tapping the bottom? you should be tapping the 57 at the base of the neck.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This guy is just begging for attention over a complete non-issue. Sad
50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
Youtube iGWrO2KTBwA
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Heinz - SNL
Youtube Ab47umgoLrk
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Food network after dark Dana Carvey show
Youtube ktOjTV_kXJI
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even though there is no merit to his complaint, I would give him a full refund

1. In thanks for the free consolation
2. In compensation for the fact that life has made him incredibly lame and fragile.

Good lord, the man has a reaction to the instructions on a squeeze bottle of a sauce that likely seperates easily to 'Shake, squeeze, and squirt'.  This guy is too precious to exist in the modern world, the least we can do as a society is get him some free pizza. 

And no, this is not a problem for kids.  Either they will have not see the innuendo at all, or they will see it and think 'Quaint, how very tame'.  No kid is going to become perverted by instructions to shake a bottle, squeeze it, and squirt it onto your plate or food.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does this man get anything done in life? He must spend every waking minute trying to clear his mind of all the dirty, shameful thoughts that emerge from everything he sees.
 
DianaPrince
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet he doesn't like the word moist either.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If shaking and squeezing are your first go-to moves, you are decidedly unsexy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: If shaking and squeezing are your first go-to moves, you are decidedly unsexy.


Counterpoint, Chuck Tingle is big into shaking and drooling, but he actually writes some pretty hot stuff.

Different trots for different buckaroos. But hot mozzarella and garlic is... not a deal breaker but it depends on context.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, this dude never had sex.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the ketchup trigger flashbacks of buckets of pig's blood? Because the guy sounds like he was raised by Margaret White, locking him in a closet for every impure (read: perfectly natural) thought or bodily function.

I don't think he's an incel. That level of suggestibility reads more like fundamentalist upbringing.
 
comrade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After yesterdays lactation thread I can see it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uh, maybe the guy actually has a point...

Fark user image
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"shake, squeeze and squirt"

Unless the guy is triggered by Shake 'N Bake  or Charmin toilet paper then I'm guessing it's the word "squirt" that makes him uncomfortable, If that is so then I think I know what kind of porn the guy prefer although I'm sure he'll say he never looks at porn.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only appropriate response for Heinz:
images3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's going to run for office as a dedicated "Conservative?" Carpet bombing windmills, etc...
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "shake, squeeze and squirt"

Unless the guy is triggered by Shake 'N Bake  or Charmin toilet paper then I'm guessing it's the word "squirt" that makes him uncomfortable, If that is so then I think I know what kind of porn the guy prefer although I'm sure he'll say he never looks at porn.



Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
