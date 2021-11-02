 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   What's This? What's This? LAPD investigators believe mysterious LAX 'Jetpack Man' might be stray Jack Skellington balloons   (foxla.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

662 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 3:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Halloween. Everybody make a scene.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right, next you'll tell me that aliens and bigfoot and ghosts and angels don't really exist.
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
what's this? what's this?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It really is the perfect Halloween movie.
This Is Halloween (From Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas")
Youtube ZVuToMilP0A
 
baorao
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baorao: what's this? what's this?


totally missed that the joke was made in the headline
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
GROOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVE STREEEEEEEEET REPRESENNNNNNNNNNNT!
 
Ennzie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Watched that movie on Halloween night for the first time and it's freaking weird. Which I really should have expected from a burton movie.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay...that solves the question of What. We're still missing Who, from Where, and Why.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: GROOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVE STREEEEEEEEET REPRESENNNNNNNNNNNT!


I prefer CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.