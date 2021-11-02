 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meet Boji the traveling dog, and follow him on his adventures in Istanbul. Please welcome him and all the wonderful people who keep an eye on him to ensure his needs are being met this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/photos)   (cnn.com) divider line
61
    More: Woofday, Cat, The Doors, taxi stand, Gunner McGrath, Train, Tram, Beşiktaş ferry, Public transport  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 03 Nov 2021 at 9:00 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Son and DIL went on an impromptu trip to the Oregon coast this past weekend and Miss Lady Lulu had a blast
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 720x960]
Son and DIL went on an impromptu trip to the Oregon coast this past weekend and Miss Lady Lulu had a blast


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
This Photoshop might be old, but I just saw it and thought it was cute and Fark-y, so sharing.

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 720x960]
Son and DIL went on an impromptu trip to the Oregon coast this past weekend and Miss Lady Lulu had a blast

nice!


They hit up the Sugar Shack in Reedsport and got me one of their yummy apple fritters.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


Snooperviser!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got Dyson outside for a little walk yesterday.  He did pretty good (after the jump off the sofa that messed with his left rear leg).  He wanted to go for a walk so we went for a walk.  Not very far but hey, it is a start!

I swear they are all on their best behavior today.  It is funny how they know that Louie is going to go to the bridge this afternoon.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson and Louie.  Dyson has been a good dog....he knows Louie isn't feeling great and has a visit to the vet to help him across the bridge this afternoon.  My vet will do a consult before to verify that this is the right decision.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why Louie is going to he bridge.  He had a growth removed 6 weeks ago.....we did not test for cancer as he is 12 years old..what would I do?  Chemo?  on a 12 year old cat, for what?  me?  I'm not that person.  Louie has been fussy about eating, some days he would eat, some days he would not.  Louie told me yesterday that it is time.  Think of us at 4:45 eastern time as he goes to the next realm.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Got Dyson outside for a little walk yesterday.  He did pretty good (after the jump off the sofa that messed with his left rear leg).  He wanted to go for a walk so we went for a walk.  Not very far but hey, it is a start!

I swear they are all on their best behavior today.  It is funny how they know that Louie is going to go to the bridge this afternoon.


♥♥

I'm so very sorry about Louie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Dyson and Louie.  Dyson has been a good dog....he knows Louie isn't feeling great and has a visit to the vet to help him across the bridge this afternoon.  My vet will do a consult before to verify that this is the right decision.


♥♥
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 720x960]
Son and DIL went on an impromptu trip to the Oregon coast this past weekend and Miss Lady Lulu had a blast

nice!

They hit up the Sugar Shack in Reedsport and got me one of their yummy apple fritters.


awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welp, I'm officially switched over from Bi-Mart to Walgreens for my prescriptions. We'll see how it goes. I do like that I can order refills on their website, though.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Greetings, everyone!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Heading to the dog dog park with DIL
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Greetings, everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Maybe the field trip to Chernobyl wasn't such a good idea after all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Rene ala Carte: Maybe the field trip to Chernobyl wasn't such a good idea after all.

[Fark user image 533x710]


Run before it's too late :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 563x751]


you need a buddy, because petals girl pedals :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Rene ala Carte: Maybe the field trip to Chernobyl wasn't such a good idea after all.

[Fark user image 533x710]


Don't get him angry!  You wouldn't like him when he's angry (I assume it's a he?).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Greetings, everyone!

[Fark user image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]



I iz a Bork Bork Bork!
>:---p  (pant, pant, pant)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Greetings, everyone!

[Fark user image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]


I iz a Bork Bork Bork!
>:---p  (pant, pant, pant)


howdy DLC
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon




"YO JEEP!"

♫ "He'll fight for traction wherever there's terrain, GI Jeep is there
GI Jeep!!
A real American Hero
GI Jeep is there!" ♪
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs appreciated
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon


How well does it go over obstacles?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs appreciated


We all (Mrs S, me, and Da Boyz) all say WooHoooo!!!!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs appreciated



Please give Louie a good evening scritch from me.  May you and the vet make the best, most merciful decision possible in the coming days.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon



"YO JEEP!"

♫ "He'll fight for traction wherever there's terrain, GI Jeep is there
GI Jeep!!
A real American Hero
GI Jeep is there!" ♪


better then that, it's a first generation Bronco
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Rene ala Carte: Maybe the field trip to Chernobyl wasn't such a good idea after all.

[Fark user image 533x710]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon

How well does it go over obstacles?


Awesome that crawled right over that root in that picture. I don't have a online account to post the video though sorry. I text it to you but I don't know how much bandwidth and room your calling plan allows
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs apprecia

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon

How well does it go over obstacles?

Awesome that crawled right over that root in that picture. I don't have a online account to post the video though sorry. I text it to you but I don't know how much bandwidth and room your calling plan allows


I don't go online with my phone and I'm not certain if my data plan would be sufficient for a video.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon

How well does it go over obstacles?

Awesome that crawled right over that root in that picture. I don't have a online account to post the video though sorry. I text it to you but I don't know how much bandwidth and room your calling plan allows

I don't go online with my phone and I'm not certain if my data plan would be sufficient for a video.


Kind of what I figured, but whenever I can get my wife to put her clothes away she does have a YouTube channel so I will post it
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs appreciated


purrs to you both and your entire family.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon

How well does it go over obstacles?

Awesome that crawled right over that root in that picture. I don't have a online account to post the video though sorry. I text it to you but I don't know how much bandwidth and room your calling plan allows

I don't go online with my phone and I'm not certain if my data plan would be sufficient for a video.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pointy eared Dyson.  He can really move those ears around
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Ford Bronco by Axial. My husband bought.
Youtube HXB9si-0PDg

Real video :-)
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]Louie came home with me.  Shot of prednisone, appetite stimulant and a uniboob (sub-q fluids).  He goes back in the morning for fluids and a blood draw to see how his kidneys are.  And we go from there.

He came home and screamed at me FOOD NOW, SLAVE, MOVE YOUR FAT A$$


His uniboob leaked a bit. He is sitting on a towel now.  He really perked up.

Continued purrs appreciated


When I first brought my Joxer in to be put down, the vet was so upset, she tried a hail mary and tested the thyroid.  He was so sick and lost so much weight, I thought it was mean to prolong his suffering but it turns out he had a bad thyroid and lived another year on thyroid meds.  I hope your boy gets the treatment he needs to be happy and comfortable.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x472]
Got me a new toy, now if only we had dogs to play with it :-) hopefully soon

How well does it go over obstacles?

Awesome that crawled right over that root in that picture. I don't have a online account to post the video though sorry. I text it to you but I don't know how much bandwidth and room your calling plan allows

I don't go online with my phone and I'm not certain if my data plan would be sufficient for a video.

Kind of what I figured, but whenever I can get my wife to put her clothes away she does have a YouTube channel so I will post it


That would work
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Pointy eared Dyson.  He can really move those ears around
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.