 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Teens: Facebook is the "How do you do, fellow kids" of social networks   (insider.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, 17-year-olds, Facebook account, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, company's efforts, Social media, young people  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember distinctly when I left FB. I got a friend request from someone who bullied me in high school. that was when I realized what a cess pool it was and noped out of all social media.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is the shady kiosk in the airport terminal where guys in polos with lanyards try to get high school graduates on their way to university to sign up for high interest credit cards.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My life is not so important that I need to broadcast what I'm doing every 5 minutes
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we stop talking about it, it will go away.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They have still got a zillion followers on FB, why do they care how old they are?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby: It's "Thank you, fellow kids."

Principle Poop speeks - Firesign Theatre(Don't Crush that Dwarf hand me the Pliers)
Youtube t8drMsE224Y
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"


...he wrote, on social media.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.


Yeah, because when people speak of "social media" they mean random forums where people do stuff such as post comments on news rather than the places where people broadcast their life to each other.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.


Fark is not social media. Fark is anti-social media.
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DerAppie: KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.

Yeah, because when people speak of "social media" they mean random forums where people do stuff such as post comments on news rather than the places where people broadcast their life to each other.


"MY social media is totally different from that other social media!"
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.

Fark is not social media. Fark is anti-social media.


1.) Touché. That is a truth-fact!

2.) All social media ends up being anti-social media. At least, so far.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Steve Buscemi's 2021 Halloween costume on the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DerAppie: KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.

Yeah, because when people speak of "social media" they mean random forums where people do stuff such as post comments on news rather than the places where people broadcast their life to each other.


Sorry, doesn't matter if you want it to be, it is.

I never got the Facebook thing. I have any known Facebook owned domains blocked at my house and my phone. As I learn of new ones I add them. When you realize how much of the internet it breaks you'll realize how much of a cancer it is.

That and Google.

Facebook has spent it's lifetime catering to psychopaths and their far right propaganda. None of that is new news. In a world where the up coming generations are going further and further left politically your service isn't going to make it, It doesn't matter if you call it meta, or free crack, you will fade away.

The service is shiat and you should avoid it no matter what.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KB202: DerAppie: KB202: Pugdaddyk: This December, I will be 5 years away from FB. I have no other social media accounts and am still able to talk with my family. Amazing. Like my dad used to always say "I wonder what we ever did without___________twenty years ago?"

...he wrote, on social media.

Yeah, because when people speak of "social media" they mean random forums where people do stuff such as post comments on news rather than the places where people broadcast their life to each other.

"MY social media is totally different from that other social media!"


So basically you're saying that any website with user comments is social media?
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK, Boomer
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boomers ruined Facebook a while ago, that's when everyone went to Instagram.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Boomers ruined Facebook a while ago, that's when everyone went to Instagram.


Insta was released 11 years ago. It's for millennials, not zoomers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember when you had to be a college student with a .edu address to even get an account on ForceBorks... so, the kids may not be wrong.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found a niche on Facebook where I do local history. It's rewarding. Most of the rest of Facebook is a forum for people who have been defeated by life. That may be wallowing in hate, or grasping for meaning with sappy inspirational memes. It's good that that aren't many young people there.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Boomers ruined Facebook a while ago, that's when everyone went to Instagram.


Instagram is Facebook.
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Facebook has spent it's lifetime catering to psychopaths and their far right propaganda.


No it has spent its lifetime serving up that to which people keep coming back.

I don't see any psychopaths on facebook.  I don't see any far right propaganda on facebook except when my friends post it - to mock it.

Facebook is what you make of it.  It is just a tool.  An exceedingly crappy, commercially driven, poorly made and unsafe tool but just a tool (my angle grinder is also unsafe).  I wouldn't be on it except that some of my close overseas and interstate friends and family post stuff on it and it's an OK'ish tool for that.  You do have to tame it or it will bite you.  Same as many power tools.

It's very trendy to hate or be scared of facebook at the moment.  It's become something for younger people to love to bash because facebook is for old people and is uncool.  Lots of old non-tech people are scared of it because they've heard it's "eeeeevillllll".

The reality is that it is an open, advertising-funded communications platform.  It is as farked up as - but no more farked up than - you would expect.  Its open nature means half the people on it are of below average intelligence, and half the people on it don't agree with your politics, and 10% of the people on it are complete assholes (in line with general population demographics).  Also, the advertising is shiatty because advertising is shiatty.  And bad things that used to happen off  facebook now happen on facebook because they can.

The current brouhaha is just people personifying social/technological change because that's a nice simple and convenient encapsulation - "Facebook/Zuckerberg is bad" (two legs bad, four legs good).  It sure beats having to actually think about the issues that have inevitably arisen from the invention of social media.

Facebook will probably fade.  Maturity and wisdom will come when the world realises the same problems exist, even on new platforms, and that it wasn't facebook itself that was the problem.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

starsrift: TheJoe03: Boomers ruined Facebook a while ago, that's when everyone went to Instagram.

Insta was released 11 years ago. It's for millennials, not zoomers.


Yes and I'm a millennial, just saying Facebook was lame for us a while ago so it's no surprise Gen Z is even less into Facebook. Also, unless something replaced Instagram, it's pretty obvious it's the social media biggest among Gen Z as well. I guess tik tok will replace it though.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FleshFlapps: TheJoe03: Boomers ruined Facebook a while ago, that's when everyone went to Instagram.

Instagram is Facebook.


I understand that but it's still its own platform and goofy baby boomer patriots biatching about kneeling or whatever haven't overrun it yet.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.