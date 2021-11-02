 Skip to content
 
List of causes of death in London, circa 1632: kil'd/murthered, vomiting, teeth and more
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, the whole "Suddenly..." thing is even older than I thought.  I know it's annoying, but I really wasn't expecting that to rise to "literal death toll involved" levels
 
omg bbq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whoof, death by Planet sounds traumatic.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can confirm.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Other than the obvious British Teeth jokes.
I'm surprised at how many died of teeth and also that Cancer and Wolf are grouped together.
You'd think they'd have their own separate entries unless.
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
French pox!

That is sooo going to get cancelled...
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing I got my piles seen to. I wouldn't want to be that guy.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw the mortality tables from my neck of the woods, back in frontier days, 1850s. There were about 20 per page and they were all the old-time diseases like dropsy and pleurisy. But pretty consistently, once per page, there was something like killed by falling brick wall, or trampled by horses.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
King's Evil is a cause of death?

It sounds like a follow-up album by a German heavy metal band.....
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And that is why free market healthcare is the best.  We don't have enough people dying of tooth abscesses anymore.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Other than the obvious British Teeth jokes.
I'm surprised at how many died of teeth and also that Cancer and Wolf are grouped together.
You'd think they'd have their own separate entries unless.


Wolf Cancer is a terrifying way to die. We are very lucky to be alive right now in a world that's largely cured of wolves.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's almost a first stab at epidemiology, but they didn't have ideas of transmission. But I bet a three layer mask would have held off the measles and consumption for most of the population.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Other than the obvious British Teeth jokes.
I'm surprised at how many died of teeth and also that Cancer and Wolf are grouped together.
You'd think they'd have their own separate entries unless.


I agree.  Lycanthropy is totally unrelated to cancer, as far as I can tell.

The King's Evil, on the other hand...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's almost a first stab at epidemiology, but they didn't have ideas of transmission. But I bet a three layer mask would have held off the measles and consumption for most of the population.


Yea but this would have left them highly vulnerable to /checks list/ Rising Of The Lights.

You don't stand a chance against the rising lights if you're encumbered with a mask.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
David Baddiel - Bills of Mortality (Peter Cook tribute)
Youtube 2fWXC4gKiR0
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Internal or external worm death? And also any crossover?  For instance teeth / made away with themselves?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a lot of people killed by Planet.  She's an angry mistress, Gaia is.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Kil'd by several accidents" is a hell of a way to go. I mean, killed by one accident is bad enough.

Hot Shots! (4/5) Movie CLIP - Emergency Medical Care (1991) HD
Youtube ECiut2qgJck
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Over-Laid" !!!

To death 🔥🔥🔥

Sign me up.
 
