(Deadline)   ♫ Be our guest, be our guest. Our command is your arrest. It's been clear we've had somebody here who failed a COVID test ♪   (deadline.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice headline, Subby.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lady tests positive on Sat, and everyone goes home. Sunday, all the new people get locked in and forced to test negative to be allowed to leave? Wtf?

Do you get to go on rides while you're stuck there?  Hope they don't expect everyone to have to buy food at park prices though.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are there any American "Karen's" stuck in there? They will take care of this real quick as soon as they speak to the manager.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The unhappiest place on Earth
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
they getting shanghaied?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Our command is your arrest" is inspired, subby.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dunno, Disney/China was able to test 30k people in a few hours.

If I needed it, testing here takes 2-3 days.... prescriptions take 6 days anymore since our Rite Aid is so overwhelmed.

Infrastructure biatches.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOTY, Rhymingmitter.
 
munko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I dunno, Disney/China was able to test 30k people in a few hours.

If I needed it, testing here takes 2-3 days.... prescriptions take 6 days anymore since our Rite Aid is so overwhelmed.

Infrastructure biatches.


it sounds a little fishy.  somewhere, there's information we are not privy to know about.  That's 30,000 negative tests without one person testing positive. a statistical phenomenon.  Not one false negative.  nice.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

munko: SVC_conservative: I dunno, Disney/China was able to test 30k people in a few hours.

If I needed it, testing here takes 2-3 days.... prescriptions take 6 days anymore since our Rite Aid is so overwhelmed.

Infrastructure biatches.

it sounds a little fishy.  somewhere, there's information we are not privy to know about.  That's 30,000 negative tests without one person testing positive. a statistical phenomenon.  Not one false negative.  nice.


Look, the one positive didn't "Leave"

Thats all you need to know, citizen.
 
fatkang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have nothing useful to add but the headline is definitely HOTY.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.4 billion people with 48 cases, meanwhile we with our 330 million had 6,000 cases in the same time period.

I'd be all for it. Their strict measures mean it actually makes sense for them to have Disney open, and have people able to go about their lives as normal - see movies, go the mall, etc.. Not like here where we never cared all that much about slowing/stopping the spread and continue not to, so we're just throwing bodies onto a burning woodpile, and are going to have enormous amounts of people with long term damage from COVID.
 
