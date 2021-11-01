 Skip to content
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Somehow, this invokes this thread.
https://www.fark.com/comments/1187578​9​/Men-heres-how-to-get-your-saluting-so​ldier-to-stand-down-so-you-can-pee-pos​sible-nsfw-content-on-page#new
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seems like the haters will simply be pissed that there isn't a much smaller version isn't available.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Will a Fleshlight fit in there?  🤔
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would not be able to sleep looking at that, and I'm not sure why.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The best part of waking up....
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

grokca: The best part of waking up....


Is f*cking yer alarm clock!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My alarm clock vibrates.

Does this have a similar option?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait- so yall wanna wake up and stick your dick in an alarm clock b/c it's flesh colored and has a hole in the middle... WTF do you do when you see donut on The Simpsons?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would totally fuk that clock.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I would totally fuk that clock.


Never before in the history of user name checks out has a user name more checked out.

/User name checks out
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the end of the third snooze cycle the spikes are deployed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: At the end of the third snooze cycle the dentata are deployed.


ftfy
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well what kind of idiot would build an alarm clock you can't fark?
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Wait- so yall wanna wake up and stick your dick in an alarm clock b/c it's flesh colored and has a hole in the middle... WTF do you do when you see donut on The Simpsons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I-it just quivered and winked at me!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is very...disturbing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now make a phallic alarm clock

/the cock clock
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: Now make a phallic alarm clock

/the cock clock


When the alarm goes off, it falls over and vibrates across the floor.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And, it being Phillips, it is designed to look kewl, but is built with 3rd rate bargain bin parts and easily breakable plastic.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They also make a non-farkable one
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ghastly: Well what kind of idiot would build an alarm clock you can't fark?


Engineer: I have created an automatic waffle maker!
Marketing: Can the user fark it?
 
