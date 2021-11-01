 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Musk says he'll sell Tesla stock and donate proceeds if the UN can prove 6B from the world's billionaires could solve a hunger crisis. Hey, UN. Curb your Malthusianism   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, World Food Programme, David Beasley, billionaire Elon Musk, Malnutrition, world's richest man, Hunger, hunger crisis, world hunger  
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think someone needs to force all the billionaires to watch The Platform on Netflix.

And then steal their wallets while they're relaxed on their couches.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a piece of shiat.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha-ha. I could help, but I won't because reasons, so instead I'll taunt those who do-gooders who are actually trying to help.
Now watch me launch another farkin' EV past Mars, while enjoying the low tax environment of Gilead.
/Twunt
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?


I'll do it for 8 billion, and that's my final offer.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what'll his goal-post moving excuse be afterwards?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, no matter what you do to help starving people, there will be fewer of them one way or the other...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"help" solve.  Which is true.  Can't imagine why that word was omitted by the saintly 4th estate, saviors of truth and democracy
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The index currently lists the Tesla CEO's net worth at $311 billion, meaning $6 billion would be 2% of his wealth. Such a donation would still leave him besting the world's second-richest person, Bezos, by at least $100 billion. Both men's net worth consists largely of stock in companies they founded.

So while not *quite* "found in the sofa cushions" money, still peanuts and he still gets the bragging rights of being the world's richest individual by miles.

What a manchild.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, yeah, I can solve all your problems, but my solutions keep looking like murder.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing the UN's bang-up job after the disaster(s) in Haiti where they added rape and cholera to the festivities, then tried playing the "who, us?" card, I'm not exactly itching for the UN to try any more problem-solving.

The only reason the US should stay in the UN is to keep a close eye on those decadent choads.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Canadian: Remember, no matter what you do to help starving people, there will be fewer of them one way or the other...


(ha ha) No.

They way things are going in Africa and the Middle East we have more starving every day.

/your ambivalence is disgusting
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Umm, yeah, I can solve all your problems, but my solutions keep looking like murder.


Build a man a fire, and he'll be warm for the night.  But if you set a man on fire, he'll be warm for the rest of his life.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could donate the money even if it helps less than 100% of those affected.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about stop breeding?
That works.
If you cannot feed who you're farking, you can't feed kids
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: He could donate the money even if it helps less than 100% of those affected.


and that's what makes him a complete and total asshole.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?


Back when I was a younger asshole I worked for an international membership organization that also involved charity. You know, one of the rich dicks clubs that send money to developing communities for wells and other tax dodgy shiat.

So one of the Project Managers and I were grabbing lunch and she explained that the sustainable food program (chickens) they were working on had hit a few snags. Instead of breeding them and selling the eggs the starving group had eaten the chickens and reused the coops to reinforce their homes.

As she put it, it's about doing what help you can. Sustainable food became a housing program and she signed off on the rich dicks progress report.

Just because a goal has a risk of failing at it's primary goal doesn't mean nothing should be done.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he should pay his foreign workers more than $5 an hour before he goes to Mars and dies leaving behind a grateful planet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

Back when I was a younger asshole I worked for an international membership organization that also involved charity. You know, one of the rich dicks clubs that send money to developing communities for wells and other tax dodgy shiat.

So one of the Project Managers and I were grabbing lunch and she explained that the sustainable food program (chickens) they were working on had hit a few snags. Instead of breeding them and selling the eggs the starving group had eaten the chickens and reused the coops to reinforce their homes.

As she put it, it's about doing what help you can. Sustainable food became a housing program and she signed off on the rich dicks progress report.

Just because a goal has a risk of failing at it's primary goal doesn't mean nothing should be done.


Guy who burns piles of cash to put a car in low earth orbit and claims it's all part of a plan to settle Mars can't spare two cents to feed hungry people because it might not completely work.

Did I miss anything?
 
padraig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The world can't afford the rich.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: "help" solve.  Which is true.  Can't imagine why that word was omitted by the saintly 4th estate, saviors of truth and democracy


They didn't say "help" because Musk didn't say it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So what'll his goal-post moving excuse be afterwards?


He already moved it from "Keep 42 million from dying this year" to "Solve all world hunger". He has zero intention of paying a penny.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really beginning to develop an unhealthy hate for this guy.
 
DLinds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hey, what a great idea! I'll donate a massive amount to food banks to help people." Says a good person.
"Prove it." Says Musk.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: NathanAllen: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

Back when I was a younger asshole I worked for an international membership organization that also involved charity. You know, one of the rich dicks clubs that send money to developing communities for wells and other tax dodgy shiat.

So one of the Project Managers and I were grabbing lunch and she explained that the sustainable food program (chickens) they were working on had hit a few snags. Instead of breeding them and selling the eggs the starving group had eaten the chickens and reused the coops to reinforce their homes.

As she put it, it's about doing what help you can. Sustainable food became a housing program and she signed off on the rich dicks progress report.

Just because a goal has a risk of failing at it's primary goal doesn't mean nothing should be done.

Guy who burns piles of cash to put a car in low earth orbit and claims it's all part of a plan to settle Mars can't spare two cents to feed hungry people because it might not completely work.

Did I miss anything?


He didn't put that car in low earth orbit.  It's orbiting the sun.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?


How much would it help towards developing an infrastructure to grow and distribute food, though?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: thealgorerhythm: NathanAllen: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

Back when I was a younger asshole I worked for an international membership organization that also involved charity. You know, one of the rich dicks clubs that send money to developing communities for wells and other tax dodgy shiat.

So one of the Project Managers and I were grabbing lunch and she explained that the sustainable food program (chickens) they were working on had hit a few snags. Instead of breeding them and selling the eggs the starving group had eaten the chickens and reused the coops to reinforce their homes.

As she put it, it's about doing what help you can. Sustainable food became a housing program and she signed off on the rich dicks progress report.

Just because a goal has a risk of failing at it's primary goal doesn't mean nothing should be done.

Guy who burns piles of cash to put a car in low earth orbit and claims it's all part of a plan to settle Mars can't spare two cents to feed hungry people because it might not completely work.

Did I miss anything?

He didn't put that car in low earth orbit.  It's orbiting the sun.


So am I and all it cost me was a cup of coffee this morning.
 
bisi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about stop breeding?
That works.
If you cannot feed who you're farking, you can't feed kids


Here's some news for you: some places don't have social security, health insurance (including sick leave), pension, etc. You either have kids that you can send to work or you farking starve if you so much as break your ankle.

So take your disgusting "advice" and shove it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

How much would it help towards developing an infrastructure to grow and distribute food, though?


A lot
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bought a bunch of Telsa a few months ago.  It's still going up.  Haven't sold.  If Musk sells, it will make it plummet.  So I'll be watching this one.

btw:  I'm such a small fish in the stock market that I consider a $8 profit on RobinHood a win.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Smoking GNU: So what'll his goal-post moving excuse be afterwards?

He already moved it from "Keep 42 million from dying this year" to "Solve all world hunger". He has zero intention of paying a penny.


Well damn. Intercepted in the boobies.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Smoking GNU: So what'll his goal-post moving excuse be afterwards?

He already moved it from "Keep 42 million from dying this year" to "Solve all world hunger". He has zero intention of paying a penny.


Do the math.

Feeding 42 million people with 6 billion dollars is 143 dollars per person or $0.39 per person per day for a year.

That's a pretty good ROI for saving lives. But it's not going to solve the world's problems.

Musk is a duplicitous shirtbag.
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But government subsidies will feed billionaires who don't pay their damn taxes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Kit Fister: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

How much would it help towards developing an infrastructure to grow and distribute food, though?

A lot


My point. Musk can, if he actually wants to, do a lot with that 6bn that has way more impact than the calculus of "Well, if we split it up and used it to just buy food for everyone.." suggests.

Develop better means of producing and distributing food, your money goes a hell of a lot further and does a lot more long-term good.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: American-Irish eyes: thealgorerhythm: NathanAllen: brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?

Back when I was a younger asshole I worked for an international membership organization that also involved charity. You know, one of the rich dicks clubs that send money to developing communities for wells and other tax dodgy shiat.

So one of the Project Managers and I were grabbing lunch and she explained that the sustainable food program (chickens) they were working on had hit a few snags. Instead of breeding them and selling the eggs the starving group had eaten the chickens and reused the coops to reinforce their homes.

As she put it, it's about doing what help you can. Sustainable food became a housing program and she signed off on the rich dicks progress report.

Just because a goal has a risk of failing at it's primary goal doesn't mean nothing should be done.

Guy who burns piles of cash to put a car in low earth orbit and claims it's all part of a plan to settle Mars can't spare two cents to feed hungry people because it might not completely work.

Did I miss anything?

He didn't put that car in low earth orbit.  It's orbiting the sun.

So am I and all it cost me was a cup of coffee this morning.


Your orbiting the sun because your parents farked you into existence, and you'll continue so for awhile even after death.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: meanmutton: Smoking GNU: So what'll his goal-post moving excuse be afterwards?

He already moved it from "Keep 42 million from dying this year" to "Solve all world hunger". He has zero intention of paying a penny.

Do the math.

Feeding 42 million people with 6 billion dollars is 143 dollars per person or $0.39 per person per day for a year.

That's a pretty good ROI for saving lives. But it's not going to solve the world's problems.

Musk is a duplicitous shirtbag.


Elon is saying he doesn't believe the UN calculation.  I mean they are known for international levels of corruption.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Musk: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

He'll spend 2% of his worth to save 42 million lives if he likes what he sees on twitter

Because it would be awful of her spent the money and it only alleviated the suffering of millions temporarily.

Let's run our society on the whim of kings.
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Ha-ha. I could help, but I won't because reasons, so instead I'll taunt those who do-gooders who are actually trying to help.
Now watch me launch another farkin' EV past Mars, while enjoying the low tax environment of Gilead.
/Twunt


XTC - The Ballad Of Peter Pumpkinhead
Youtube pYupSHWEJxA
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy's name has always made me think of a smelly crotch, every time I hear it or read it.
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
South Africa doesn't send its best people.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: One billion people are short of food on a daily or frequent basis. So $6,000,000,000b would provide $6 each to feed them permanently. Musk's money is safer than Ben Stein's pro-Nixon stance.

Mind you, there are hundreds of billionaires with as much of the world's wealth as the poorest 50% or so, so we could do a bit better than his $6 billion offer.

Do we really need billionaires? Is there nobody willing to do their jobs at half the pay? Would you personally be willing to run a giant corporation into bankruptcy for a few million a year instead of tens of billions?


You missed the context of his offer.

Someone was trying to shame him into selling the stock "to end world hunger".  He rightfully pointed out that the UN raised something like $8.5B "to end world hunger", but we still have world hunger and no one that can (or will) say where the money went.

His response is if you can show where that money went, and where his money will go, he'll donate.

But we all know that the folks using the UN as their personal petty cash fund are never going to do that.
 
