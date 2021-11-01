 Skip to content
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How hard is it to just buy a bunch of candy and swap it out with the poisonous, drug and needle ridden shiat your kids collect from strangers?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad was a technological genius. I was the only kid who carried a bag with a built-in metal detector.

-Not really
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was told there were only two kids that came to my house last night, and they were together, so the doorbell only rang once.

Why try to ruin something for so few people?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I combed through my kids candy last night, I figured if this urban legend is true, then there is good odds someone gave him THC laced edibles. No such luck.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone gave my kid like 4 halls medicated cough drops. I don't think they were evil, just stupid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just sew wrong.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attentionwhoringmomonthelocalmommygrou​psayswhat?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in Ohio say they're disturbed...

IllTakeThingsThatNeverHappenedForAllTh​eDoubleJeopordyMarblesPleaseAlex.png
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: Someone gave my kid like 4 halls medicated cough drops. I don't think they were evil, just stupid.


Been a while since I've seen that.

On the one hand I want to call bullshiat and that this is an obvious lie made up by a twisted adult looking for attention; another part of me thinks that it's a twisted stranger looking for kicks by starting a panic, and when all is said and done I would love for the chocolate manufacturers to get a nice, swift kick in the balls and their profits for a few years to maybe cut down on all the child slave labor in Africa on the Nestlé chocolate farms.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look closely.  It's not a needle, it's a piece of wire.  If this isn't fraud, it's more likely to be a factory defect.  I've had small bits of hardware show up in my food a couple of times.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's just sew wrong.


That'll teach them darn kids a thing or two.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Madman drummers bummers: That's just sew wrong.

That'll teach them darn kids a thing or two.


Sewing, threads, needles puns. There.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Look closely.  It's not a needle, it's a piece of wire.  If this isn't fraud, it's more likely to be a factory defect.  I've had small bits of hardware show up in my food a couple of times.


Look again.

When you zoom in and examine the original pixels, it is clearly a Marijuana needle.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are we still making shiat like this up? Is it 1994 again?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who lets their kids trick or treat at houses inhabited by people they don't know well enough to trust not to give their kids tricks instead of treats?

My neighbors are smart. Nobody lets their kids trick or treat at my house.  And that's okay with me.
 
darkone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ay, oh, way to go, Ohio

The Pretenders My City Was Gone with Lyrics
Youtube uTLcZDY9pzs
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More interested if any kids got edibles in the former of THC candy
 
Insurgent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
kids on drugs are no joke. they don't even appreciate it. they just keep asking if life is real
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank god somebody caught this.  That kid almost ate a Kit Kat
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Look closely.  It's not a needle, it's a piece of wire.  If this isn't fraud, it's more likely to be a factory defect.  I've had small bits of hardware show up in my food a couple of times.


If it's not fake, it would have to be something like that, because how would a needle get stuck into a candy bar like that? There's no way to do it through the wrapper.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's not a needle. It's one of those fancy metal toothpicks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't candy in a needle.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/oh the diabetic horror
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Thank god somebody caught this.  That kid almost ate a Kit Kat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give me a break.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: derpes_simplex: Thank god somebody caught this.  That kid almost ate a Kit Kat

[Fark user image image 800x450]


*twitch*
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: derpes_simplex: Thank god somebody caught this.  That kid almost ate a Kit Kat

[Fark user image 800x450]


