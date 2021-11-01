 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Tension over pole builds for several months, until man can't take it any more and shoots his load into his neighbor   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Pinal County, Arizona, 64-year-old Gary Markensen, Assault, English-language films, San Tan Valley, Arizona, SAN TAN VALLEY, Police, PCSO deputies  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really frosted his tips, huh?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm curious about the pole.
Not even one picture of the pole in  question.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: I'm curious about the pole.
Not even one picture of the pole in  question.


You mean the one in the easement that didn't belong to either of them and neither had any business farking with it?
That pole?

These are not smart people.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
San Tan Valley. The Florida of AZ. Maybe the Alabama.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
another day, another responsible gun owner.

You know, amazingly we don't have people try to murder us over a utility pole in the UK - must be a coincidence, right?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner.

You know, amazingly we don't have people try to murder us over a utility pole in the UK - must be a coincidence, right?


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-s​o​uth-yorkshire-59092688

Because your news articles rarely if ever actually give the cause or lead up to what happens. But sure. UK is a utopia.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, since People are farking stupid and don't know about Google and public records, I had a look.

First, it's one of those shiatty neighborhoods where there's minimal space between house yet dumb People spend lots of money to live there.

The only utility anything that can be seen are a couple of small access boxes and they are on the victim's yard.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner.

You know, amazingly we don't have people try to murder us over a utility pole in the UK - must be a coincidence, right?

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-so​uth-yorkshire-59092688

Because your news articles rarely if ever actually give the cause or lead up to what happens. But sure. UK is a utopia.


Compared to the US it sure is. London, one of our most crime-ridden cities has roughly 1 murder per 100k people, St Louis, has a murder rate of over 64 per 100k.

Heck even houston, far from the worst city in the US, has over 10 times the murder rate London has.

You just don't know nations where you can walk around without having to be concerned about being murdered exist.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or what may be the victims yard
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What happened to the stripper?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?


They might upgrade the charges later. Different jurisdictions do things differently but generally it comes down to charging them with what they know they can prove at the time. Prosecutors don't want to spend a lot of time, money and effort on a case that gets pled down anyway.

This situation is totally insane. Neither of these guys even owned the pole in question.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have to believe this is over a supporting guy line's ground anchor.

Which could look/be kind of spiky out of the ground, but is performing an important job of holding the utility pole in place.

Who ever was farking around with it first should have been reported to the utility company.

And if it is a spiky hazard in an area getting increased traffic, that too should be reported to the utility company so they can upgrade the safety hardware on it.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?


That and the police report stated he chased after the victim while firing.

This was attempted murder and this assholes needs to never own another firearm.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: Stargazer86: I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?

That and the police report stated he chased after the victim while firing.

This was attempted murder and this assholes needs to never own another firearm.


This asshole needs to spend the rest of his life in prison. Not just taking his guns away.
 
Luse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: brax33: Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner.

You know, amazingly we don't have people try to murder us over a utility pole in the UK - must be a coincidence, right?

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-so​uth-yorkshire-59092688

Because your news articles rarely if ever actually give the cause or lead up to what happens. But sure. UK is a utopia.

Compared to the US it sure is. London, one of our most crime-ridden cities has roughly 1 murder per 100k people, St Louis, has a murder rate of over 64 per 100k.

Heck even houston, far from the worst city in the US, has over 10 times the murder rate London has.

You just don't know nations where you can walk around without having to be concerned about being murdered exist.


Seems being British also insulates you from knowing about inner city gang violence. That's ok. At the very least our shelves are still stocked and gas stations have gas, usually 3 different grades plus diesel. You can always go like this chap tho.

Guy On Horse Chants To People Queueing For Petrol
Youtube mxsTwFhQLto


/ I don't need petrol
// cause I'm on a horse
/// we don't need petrol cause I'm on a farking horse!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know who else went on a murderous rampage because of a property dispute involving Poles?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?


A start
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope the victim gets a restraining order against the perpetrator and the perpetrator is not able to live in his own house anymore, even if he makes bail.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: You know who else went on a murderous rampage because of a property dispute involving Poles?


Frederick Bronski?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khatores: Stargazer86: I'll never understand how shooting at somebody could be anything other than attempted murder. I mean, seven shots, several which struck him, any of which could've killed him if they hit somewhere different. What's this aggravated assault nonsense?

They might upgrade the charges later. Different jurisdictions do things differently but generally it comes down to charging them with what they know they can prove at the time. Prosecutors don't want to spend a lot of time, money and effort on a case that gets pled down anyway.

This situation is totally insane. Neither of these guys even owned the pole in question.


Yes
Cops arrest you for something, DA decides actual charges
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: You know who else went on a murderous rampage because of a property dispute involving Poles?


Well done.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: I have to believe this is over a supporting guy line's ground anchor.

Which could look/be kind of spiky out of the ground, but is performing an important job of holding the utility pole in place.

Who ever was farking around with it first should have been reported to the utility company.

And if it is a spiky hazard in an area getting increased traffic, that too should be reported to the utility company so they can upgrade the safety hardware on it.


If it's a guy anchor and these guys can move it like that, I sure as hell hope it gets fixed.
You may be right, I'm not disputing your story.

A call to the utility company by either one could have prevented this.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: another day, another responsible gun owner.

You know, amazingly we don't have people try to murder us over a utility pole in the UK - must be a coincidence, right?


Well you're really missing out.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From something in one of the articles that mentioned a "cover" being missing I suspect the "pole" in question is one of them little junction box things that are pole-like and stick up two or three feet.
DISCLAIMER:  I am not an electrician nor am I a telephone repair person.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Dustin_00: I have to believe this is over a supporting guy line's ground anchor.

Which could look/be kind of spiky out of the ground, but is performing an important job of holding the utility pole in place.

Who ever was farking around with it first should have been reported to the utility company.

And if it is a spiky hazard in an area getting increased traffic, that too should be reported to the utility company so they can upgrade the safety hardware on it.

If it's a guy anchor and these guys can move it like that, I sure as hell hope it gets fixed.
You may be right, I'm not disputing your story.

A call to the utility company by either one could have prevented this.


Call the utility company and both parties shoot whoever comes out.
 
