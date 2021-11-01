 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   Hey hey, whaddya say - how is your garden plot doing today? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday November 2, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Nothing much doing here - brought all the potted stuff indoors just in time for last night's freeze, put the apple/crabapple grafts from last fall on the leeward side of the house and I'm now awaiting my ginormous 24-pod Aerogarden Farm System to get here, along with the specialty Asian greens seeds I just ordered from Kitazawa Seed Co. Rather stoked, actually, It will be nice to have decent greens in the winter.

How's everyone else getting on?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Really? You're stealing the Cubs song for this?
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Finished breaking down/cleaning/storing the fountain, garden decor, mulching the roses and other tender perennials, etc. today.   Rain tomorrow, then dropping into the 20's tomorrow night here in the mountains.

Jackson Browne - Tender Is The Night
Youtube -TuWGwwsgU4
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pretty much done. Just need to clean up.

Things that are more fun than clean up have been getting in the way of that, and also the rain.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Geraniums and portulacas are on a table in the garage.  The Fuschia is still in the sunroom, waiting for me to help it into hibernation.   I'm determined, but cutting off all the last of those heart-breakingly beautiful blooms, and stems and leaves... I want to cry.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
AAck, Two more days till the freeze! I need to get all this dealt with. Probably harvest the brussels finally and get everyone else into the garage. Not enough time! So much to do. Why do you all live so far away?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

UngaBeat: AAck, Two more days till the freeze! I need to get all this dealt with. Probably harvest the brussels finally and get everyone else into the garage. Not enough time! So much to do. Why do you all live so far away?

[Fark user image image 554x739]
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Everything that can get damaged by frost is put away and the watering system is off. I managed to grow a few figs this year. The wasps love them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

whatshisname: Everything that can get damaged by frost is put away and the watering system is off. I managed to grow a few figs this year. The wasps love them!

[Fark user image image 425x708]


I just finished a small plates of crackers with some bleu cheese and a bit of fig preserves, 👏👏👏

Great photograph, I have a scar from when that yellow jacket stung me a couple of weeks ago, got me good, he did.

FIGS!!!!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm basically down to peppers producing now, but I've got a pile of cayenne peppers to do something with. It looks like making some hot sauce is in my future.
Other than that, I've just got some carrots and parsnips going. Not much, but I think once I pull them it'll be enough to use for Thanksgiving.
Now to clear the garden plot out, start bringing the potted plants in, take what I learned this year to plan for the next...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Planted 5 or 6 dozen cherry pits
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Had our first frost last night.  I did the last mowing of the season (knock on wood).  I still have hope for a coupe more peppers; I'm covering the plant at night.

Those hoops I built for raised beds are amazing.  Picked another couple bags each of oak-leaf lettuce and bok choi, and the Cos (loose romaine) is ready now too.  Checked it this morning and no frost damage.  I'll see how long it lasts this year, and then consider adding a second layer of plastic for next year.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh and I planted garlic today.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Going to do garlic Wednesday
Seed harvest is great.
Always good to turn a screw up into a positive. The end product tested well and is curing now. Next year I'll remember pH is no joke.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dead. All dead.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pretty good, just got to get some doughshrooms now...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cut the flowers down and rolled the hoses a couple days ago. Now just waiting for the spurgus to go fully brown then time to cut that back too.

And finally, after 3 attempts at growing them we got a few white paste tomatoes. I made about 1 cup of white marinara and while it was quite tasty, no way was it worth the effort and lack of productivity. Straight plums for me next year. Either a jalapeno or a serrano for the other bucket of mine.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm, yeah, my policy of benign neglect looks pretty good this month. One last mulch of the yard and then new business for next year.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Late summer I built a small hoop house (more of a triangle really) over my hot  peppers to hopefully get a few more weeks and another batch out of them. It's November and I never put the plastic over them because it never got too cold.. (yey global warming).

Anyway are first freeze is scheduled for this week so it's not worth doing the plastic now since the hard freezes will be here soon. I'll be taking the whole thing down today. Going to try to over winter the reapers and a couple other varieties in the basement.

Hopefully I'll be able to use the hoop house to get an early start next spring.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Frost caught me off guard Sunday night - I had spent the day helping my idiot friends (we've all got those, right?) pack and move and clean their house on the last possible day before their landlord's walkthrough at 9pm. Took a few hours off to hand out candy and then headed back to help them fix the last few things the landlord complained about. ("Just look at these oil stains! I'm going to have to get this garage floor re-epoxied! Three grand minimum!" [guys hit the floor with some simple green and a push broom, stains all disappear] "The garage smells like cleaning products! I need to power wash it before the next tenant! $80 cleaning fee!")

Waking up to frost on my car yesterday was a nasty shock, and last night I was too exhausted to do anything with my bring-indoors plants except drape them in frost blanket and cross my fingers that they won't be too damaged by both cold nights. Today I'll get all the Halloween boxes off the porch and convert it to overwintering space.

Still need to pick the last of the jalapenos. Still need to dig the carrots. Still need to pull out all the sad tomato and squash vines and the more seed-laden weeds. I've given up on finding plantable garlic locally, though I should have taken a closer look at the farmers' market Saturday. My fall crop of radishes sprouted beautifully a few weeks ago but I haven't looked back at them since; squirrels have probably dug them all up by now.

I do have two rooted rose cuttings that I need to figure out how to deal with over the winter. They're in the window box where I stuck them for now; I planted the three healthiest looking ones and don't know where the others should go. I've never done much with this kind of propagation before so I don't know if it would be better to leave them in the box in the shelter of the shed or the bee fence, or try to plant them somewhere temporarily so their roots stay warmer in the ground. Maybe I can just bury the window box for now...

Once the delicate plants and last bits of produce are safely inside, I'm going to switch my focus to turning the harvest into delicious food and hope that refills my supply of motivation to go through this all again next year. It's at a pretty low ebb at the moment.
 
