(CNN)   Wait. You're telling me that the founders of a new crypto called SQUID, based on the show "Squid Game," was just one big con by its founders? That they'd just, like, create a scam currency then cash out when gullible idiots threw money at it? No way   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
buster_v
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why all of my life savings are in legitimate investments like Dogecoin.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darn, And I was getting ready to invest my10 bucks ..
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'CoinMarketCap also warned potential investors that SQUID was probably a scam, displaying a warning to "exercise extreme caution" if they bought the crypto.'The word "investor" gets thrown around a little too freely these days.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that why Biden shiat himself?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trading at 0?
I'll take 11 billion coins please.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you read the open source contract you would have never invested. I don't even feel bad
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm in the wrong line of work...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'CoinMarketCap also warned potential investors that SQUID was probably a scam, displaying a warning to "exercise extreme caution" if they bought the crypto.'


All crypto is a scam.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

:gasp:

hahahahahaahahahahahahahaha

gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Trading at 0?
I'll take 11 billion coins please.


dollar cost averaging, good call!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still have a good feeling about QueenGambitCoin.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Calamari Coin is a much safer seafood-based cryptocurrency as it can be traded in for actual squid at any number of worldwide seaport exchanges, including Shanghai and Luzon. If you would like to purchase Calamari Coin, DM me the code "CALAMARI GIOCHI" and an Associate will contact you to process your order, minimum €10,000.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: New Rising Sun: 'CoinMarketCap also warned potential investors that SQUID was probably a scam, displaying a warning to "exercise extreme caution" if they bought the crypto.'

All crypto is a scam.


Beanie Babies made of 1s and 0s instead of polystyrene and felt.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

great_tigers: .


youtried.jpg
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

:gasp:

hahahahahaahahahahahahahaha

[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


I get a little silly every time I see this. I don't like the guy, not at all. But I can't help but feel like this was so perfectly executed that it almost doesn't even belong in this movie.

Well, there's the door!

J. Jonah Jameson - could you pay me in advance???
Youtube wFJ6UZ0SkYY
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you bought this crypto, you're a damn fool and deserve what you get. I hope these scammers are partying on a tropical island with your dinero

That's all I've got to say

That and Asian knockoff Milhouse up there is pretty neat
 
sprgrss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Didn't help that the media with a completely uncritical eye was reporting about its massive gains before the rug was pulled.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Didn't help that the media with a completely uncritical eye was reporting about its massive gains before the rug was pulled.


No, don't blame the media. If you're buying a new type of currency you need to do your damn research first

Or not, and get scammed
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: 'CoinMarketCap also warned potential investors that SQUID was probably a scam, displaying a warning to "exercise extreme caution" if they bought the crypto.'The word "investor" gets thrown around a little too freely these days.


It is considered impolite to call them "Idjits" or "rubes" in print.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why I only invest in sealed VHS tapes.
 
