(Yahoo)   This is an undersea mountain, captain. Your call
36
976 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2021 at 12:17 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.


Yeah, but submarines don't work on land.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While the Navy has a habit of ending captains' careers for anything wrong that happens aboard their ships, an uncharted seamount seems unpredictable. The sub had orders to take the path given, plus they were probably running with passive sensors only to remain undetected.

Any submariners want to jump in here?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.

Yeah, but submarines don't work on land.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Lies!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: 433: edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.

Yeah, but submarines don't work on land.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Lies!


That is clearly a photograph of a subterrain.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.


Yeah, real hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an experiment to put a gravity meter on subs. A close by mountain would register. Yes, they can be that responsive. This was after we lost a sub to a collision with a sea mount. 15? years ago. No idea what happened to the idea. Did it work or not?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with ... the Earth.
Real bang up job there, boys.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: There was an experiment to put a gravity meter on subs. A close by mountain would register. Yes, they can be that responsive. This was after we lost a sub to a collision with a sea mount. 15? years ago. No idea what happened to the idea. Did it work or not?


We didn't lose a sub, though it was close.  U.S.S. San Francisco.  My son served on that boat long after that accident.  One seaman, standing in the aft end of the only long passageway on the boat when it hit the seamount, went flying into a bulkhead and lost his life.  The boat came perilously close to being gone completely.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with ... the Earth.
Real bang up job there, boys.


Anyone who has not drunkenly or recklessly collided with the earth raise the first stone.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a ping, give them a ping!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: While the Navy has a habit of ending captains' careers for anything wrong that happens aboard their ships, an uncharted seamount seems unpredictable. The sub had orders to take the path given, plus they were probably running with passive sensors only to remain undetected.

Any submariners want to jump in here?


Given that if you use active sonar to map out an area you can be detected something like 10x as far away as you can map, yeah, we can pretty much assume they weren't using it.  Mountains tend not to make a lot of noise, so if your charts are wrong you're going to have a bad time.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: C18H27NO3: The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with ... the Earth.
Real bang up job there, boys.

Anyone who has not drunkenly or recklessly collided with the earth raise the first stone.


Those who have hit the earth and not tried to miss it totally failed the flying test ala the Hitchhiker's Guide.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Navy investigators have determined what a nuclear-powered attack submarine hit in the South China Sea last month, USNI News reported Monday, citing defense officials familiar with the investigation and a legislative official.
The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with an unidentified object on October 2, the Navy revealed five days after the incident.

Couldn't they have skipped all the crap above and just say it ran aground or hit a undersea mount or whatever.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: 433: edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.

Yeah, but submarines don't work on land.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Lies!


That sub has clipping issues.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically you can't use Active Sonar without giving away the location of your submarine, but active sonar does a much better job of mapping out the surrounding area.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something you'd see in Down Periscope
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baxterdog: Axeofjudgement: C18H27NO3: The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with ... the Earth.
Real bang up job there, boys.

Anyone who has not drunkenly or recklessly collided with the earth raise the first stone.

Those who have hit the earth and not tried to miss it totally failed the flying test ala the Hitchhiker's Guide.


I'm attracted to it...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China is just PO'd nobody will tell them where it is so:
A) they can navigate around it
B) they can start dumping their garbage to create a newly found/claimed mini-China
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
China has been dredging and building islands in various areas.
Would it be beyond them to make some sea obstacles for just this reason.
So foreign subs run into them...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trik: China has been dredging and building islands in various areas.
Would it be beyond them to make some sea obstacles for just this reason.
So foreign subs run into them...


c.tenor.comView Full Size


That is actually beyond farking brilliant!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Relevant ad on the page:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.


We all map with a yellow AUV

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't remember which ones are tethered fish finders for the fleet and which ones are fully autonomous.  Let a few of the autonomous ones go play together and you've got constant sea floor updates.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x646]


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/the​-​obstinate-lighthouse/
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: China is just PO'd nobody will tell them where it is so:
A) they can navigate around it
B) they can start dumping their garbage to create a newly found/claimed mini-China


I couldn't tell if the conspiracy accusations made by China were authentic paranoia or mockery.  That practical joke with my soda can wasn't very funny.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't believe any reporting about submarines. It's certainly plausible but this is such super top secret shiat that there's just no way they're telling anyone what actually happened. All reports get covered in bullshiat before they're released to the public, just to be sure.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x646]

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/the-​obstinate-lighthouse/


In either case if this really happened the US warship would bomb the crap out of that lighthouse before changing course.

USA USA
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: China is just PO'd nobody will tell them where it is so:
A) they can navigate around it
B) they can start dumping their garbage to create a newly found/claimed mini-China


Unless the whole thing is a hoax to make China paranoid.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There was an experiment to put a gravity meter on subs. A close by mountain would register. Yes, they can be that responsive. This was after we lost a sub to a collision with a sea mount. 15? years ago. No idea what happened to the idea. Did it work or not?


The earth's gravity field is pretty lumpy because of density variations when you go to a few decimal places, so without a gravimetric map, distinguishing a mountain from an iron deposit might not be too reliable. It might also be difficult to get low-noise measurements at speed too at that sort of pecision.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: maxandgrinch: China is just PO'd nobody will tell them where it is so:
A) they can navigate around it
B) they can start dumping their garbage to create a newly found/claimed mini-China

I couldn't tell if the conspiracy accusations made by China were authentic paranoia or mockery.  That practical joke with my soda can wasn't very funny.


In order to protect yourself, simply declare, in a stern authoritative tone, "Me American, me am smart. Me take out the pee pee part!"
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: In either case if this really happened the US warship would bomb the crap out of that lighthouse before changing course.


"This is a nuclear icebreaker.  YOUR call."
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: baxterdog: Axeofjudgement: C18H27NO3: The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with ... the Earth.
Real bang up job there, boys.

Anyone who has not drunkenly or recklessly collided with the earth raise the first stone.

Those who have hit the earth and not tried to miss it totally failed the flying test ala the Hitchhiker's Guide.

I'm attracted to it...


So's everything else in the universe.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: China has been dredging and building islands in various areas.
Would it be beyond them to make some sea obstacles for just this reason.
So foreign subs run into them...


Even if they didn't, we should accuse them of doing that just to give them some payback for their snotty attitude during this whole thing. Let them have to deny shiat for a while.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: FarkingChas: There was an experiment to put a gravity meter on subs. A close by mountain would register. Yes, they can be that responsive. This was after we lost a sub to a collision with a sea mount. 15? years ago. No idea what happened to the idea. Did it work or not?

The earth's gravity field is pretty lumpy because of density variations when you go to a few decimal places, so without a gravimetric map, distinguishing a mountain from an iron deposit might not be too reliable. It might also be difficult to get low-noise measurements at speed too at that sort of pecision.


Well, you don't have to detect the difference between rock and an iron deposit, you just need to detect the difference between water and anything more dense / higher gravity.

And you'd want this detector / sensor well forward, on a mast to give the most warning and get the best readings, assuming that you can detect it at all in time to matter.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: leeksfromchichis: 433: edmo: I guess it's kind of hard to map everything underwater.

Yeah, but submarines don't work on land.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Lies!

That sub has clipping issues.


The SS Skyrim
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.