(First Coast News)   Attorney for man accused in Ahmaud Arbery killing says " ... white males born in the South over 40 ... without a college degree ... known as "Bubba or Joe Sixpack ... significantly underrepresented"   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, over 40 white males are not a protected class.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He says he wants to look at whether they constitute a recognized constitutionally "protected" class of people, who can't be discriminated against.

... This is Kraken level law talking.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well there it is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, you are representing him right now. Aren't you, asshole?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What he wants on the jury:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No, over 40 white males are not a protected class.


Look again..
I dont think thete is a MORE protected class..
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until black men start lynching Bubbas for whistling at women, the Bubbas had better keep their mouths shut.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because jury duty letters aren't sent to insane asylums and KKK rallies, jackass!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor things. They never get a break.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: aleister_greynight: No, over 40 white males are not a protected class.

Look again..
I dont think thete is a MORE protected class..


But only the first 40.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No, over 40 white males are not a protected class.


Incorrect. Any race, any gender, and any age over 39 are protected classes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: That's because jury duty letters aren't sent to insane asylums and KKK rallies, jackass!


No, they just send them to people too stupid to get out of jury duty.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White man's burden.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 443x566]

Poor things. They never get a break.


All of that white pride on display and he forgets to wear a hat in the sun.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This had better be a satire site
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing that comes out of this guy's mouth is going to surprise me. His client is a farking piece of shiat, and the kind of guy who takes that kind of client is either 1) a public defender or 2) a farking piece of shiat who takes the term "zealous advocacy" way too farking far. Either he's going to annoy the hell out of the judge and prosecutor, or all of them are going to remind us why the Ku Klux Klan Act and Section 1983 were passed.

//it was because court systems in the South gave the green light for lynching black people
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 454x340]


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: AAAAGGGGHHHH: That's because jury duty letters aren't sent to insane asylums and KKK rallies, jackass!

No, they just send them to people too stupid to get out of jury duty.


I'll have you know I was out on peremptory challenge when the attorney learned I had an engineering degree. Me and the other engineer talked about it while we were waiting for our "no jury duty for a year" cards.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Until black men start lynching Bubbas for whistling at women, the Bubbas had better keep their mouths shut.


When Tyrone's start lynching Bubbas, the Tyrone's will get their day in court just like everyone else.  Hopefully with a jury representative of their community.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jury of your peers" is a leftover of British law -- it means that if you're a commoner, the jury is made up of commoners. If you're an aristocrat, the jury is other noblemen. The jury is from the same class of society that you are.

Basically it's to prevent class warfare, by preventing a bunch of peons to "take revenge" upon the ruling class during their brief window of opportunity in the courtroom, just like it would prevent a bunch of rich landowners from "making an example" out of a common thief.

HOWEVER: since the US doesn't recognize aristocracy and nobility, that means that EVERYONE is your peer, whether it's Cletus & Bubba fresh from the swamp or Harvard scholars, white, Black, male, female, hobo or billionaire.  The bill of rights is pretty clear that they are all your equals.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes balls. It would be hilarious but they're serious 🧐. Protected class haha.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 454x340]

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 250x250]


This line also comes to mind,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you only view white males as your peers you'd think that.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: He says he wants to look at whether they constitute a recognized constitutionally "protected" class of people, who can't be discriminated against.

... This is Kraken level law talking.


One of the key things I learned in 8th grade civics was that civil rights laws don't give minorities some special status. They protect you from discrimination based on your race, no matter what your race is.  Yes, even if you are discriminated against because you are white.

If I was on trial for my life and my attorney basically announced in court  he has no idea how laws work, I would get seriously worried.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: The bill of rights is pretty clear that they are all your equals.


The 14th Amendment, actually. Not sure how the 19th pertains to jury duty. There were a lot of laws for a lot of years that Black people couldn't sit on juries, or even testify against white people. Including in Washington DC.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Sixpack? The this fukin hey for real? There aren't enough ignorant racist rednecks on the jury?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 443x566]

Poor things. They never get a break.


Nice knife. Now put it away before I make you eat it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Bootleg: He says he wants to look at whether they constitute a recognized constitutionally "protected" class of people, who can't be discriminated against.

... This is Kraken level law talking.

One of the key things I learned in 8th grade civics was that civil rights laws don't give minorities some special status. They protect you from discrimination based on your race, no matter what your race is.  Yes, even if you are discriminated against because you are white.

If I was on trial for my life and my attorney basically announced in court  he has no idea how laws work, I would get seriously worried.


And if you were uneducated, you'd high five him for sticking it to the man
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Laublaw has aged poorly.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the argument is that:

*White male.
*Born in the South.
*Over 40 years old.
*Doesn't have a college degree.
*Might also be known as Bubba or Joe Sixpack.
*In Georgia.

...is underrepresented??

That's the farking majority.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.


You know everyone is pointing at you and laughing, right?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorant hillbillies are not a protected class.
Racist crackers are not a protected class.
People that take pride in their own lack of education are not a protected class.
People that pay more their pickup truck than their double-wide are not a protected class.
People that pretend that "The South Will Rise Again" are not a protected class.

Have I pretty much covered it?
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yes, I hope to Christ racist, dipshiat rednecks that'd rather murder random people because they think the victim may be guilty of something are a underrepresented class. They're a class I pray literally drops dead and ceases to exist in the very near future so the rest of us can live in a better world.

/considering their typical diet and actions I may eventually get my wish
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.


Nice to know that insipid lunatics are still allowed to post on Fark.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: "Jury of your peers" is a leftover of British law -- it means that if you're a commoner, the jury is made up of commoners. If you're an aristocrat, the jury is other noblemen. The jury is from the same class of society that you are.

Basically it's to prevent class warfare, by preventing a bunch of peons to "take revenge" upon the ruling class during their brief window of opportunity in the courtroom, just like it would prevent a bunch of rich landowners from "making an example" out of a common thief.

HOWEVER: since the US doesn't recognize aristocracy and nobility, that means that EVERYONE is your peer, whether it's Cletus & Bubba fresh from the swamp or Harvard scholars, white, Black, male, female, hobo or billionaire.  The bill of rights is pretty clear that they are all your equals.


The "peers" phrase isn't even in the constitution.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Ignorant hillbillies are not a protected class.
Racist crackers are not a protected class.
People that take pride in their own lack of education are not a protected class.
People that pay more their pickup truck than their double-wide are not a protected class.
People that pretend that "The South Will Rise Again" are not a protected class.

Have I pretty much covered it?


You sound street smart.  I bet you have an awesome whip riding on dubs.

/come on, let's do all the stereotypes
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.


Yeah, your 'Jedi mind tricks' aren't going to work here.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Well yes, I hope to Christ racist, dipshiat rednecks that'd rather murder random people because they think the victim may be guilty of something are a underrepresented class. They're a class I pray literally drops dead and ceases to exist in the very near future so the rest of us can live in a better world.

/considering their typical diet and actions I may eventually get my wish


Can you imagine the stench? It'd be like cleanup duty in The Stand.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.  It's a fact from cori bush on down. Things are turning.  Liberal racism is about to get stomped out as they lose every election coming in the next 4 years due to aoc and the squads exreemism and especially everyone's hatred of Biden.  So great job handing the country back.

Yeah, your 'Jedi mind tricks' aren't going to work here.


I think it's just "Jed".
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Defense attorneys have absolutely no shame whatsoever."
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For those who can't remember which of the three accused in the Ahmaud Arbery killing, this one is the Moe Haircut Guy.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "The attorney for one of the men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery plans to file a motion saying that his defendant is not facing a jury of his peers."

That attorney is grasping at straws. I wonder why?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 195x261]

"Defense attorneys have absolutely no shame whatsoever."


And don't eve get me started on prosecutors.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: The attorney for one of the men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery plans to file a motion saying that his defendant is not facing a jury of his peers... "It would appear that white males born in the South over 40 years old without a college degree... which he might also be known as Bubba or Joe Sixpack... seem to be significantly underrepresented..."

"Ya honah, mah client is a doughy racist sh*tbag. Wheah, may I ask, are the doughy racist sh*tbags on his jury? Wheah ah the goattees? Wheah ah the gas-station wraparounds and the trailerpark haircuts? Ya honah, this heah is a tragedy of justice!"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark should know better than to cram these threads together.  The traffic-drivers are busy white power knighting Rittenhouse in the other thread.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Racism against whites and males in particular are at crisis levels.


As a white male, allow me to suggest that you nut the f*ck up.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TofuTheAlmighty: Until black men start lynching Bubbas for whistling at women, the Bubbas had better keep their mouths shut.

When Tyrone's start lynching Bubbas, the Tyrone's will get their day in court just like everyone else.  Hopefully with a jury representative of their community.


Tell us you have no clue how the justice system works without telling us. Good to see you're still a useless ret**ded moron.
 
