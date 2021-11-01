 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo) Start of Rittenhouse trial: "Who is buried in Caesar's tomb?"
57
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does the mistrial end and the real trial start?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this will be a calm, and level-headed thread, filled with elegant and reasonable discourse.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ulysses S. Grant?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: So when does the mistrial end and the real trial start?


What makes you think a real trial ever begins?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did the juror with the nose operation schedule it before he was notified of jury duty or after, because if after that's kinda a big deal as it seems like grounds for appeal if the trial exceeds 8 days (seems likely) and so there's at least the appearance of deliberations being rushed to get this guy to his surgery.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bread and media circuses.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, he's going to do absolutely everything in his power to make sure this turns into a shiatshow. Figures.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that Julius Caesar was cremated, as was the custom at the time.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: derpes_simplex: So when does the mistrial end and the real trial start?

What makes you think a real trial ever begins?


Isn't this the one where a black man hollered at a pretty white lady and was "found" to have a few grams of weed? Why wouldn't he be tried/convicted for a decade?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Kenosha county, and got a letter from the county for me to fill out a questionnaire for jury duty.  I was sure that I was somehow going to be selected for this particular trial, but I guess that I will be brought in for a future trial that wont be any where near as "fun" as this one.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
75 year old man that gives trivia quizzes before a multiple murder trial.

This is going well.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.


Then how do you explain the croutons?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Ishkur: Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.

Then how do you explain the croutons?


He had bread in his pocket when the deed was done. Ipso facto.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm sure this will be a calm, and level-headed thread, filled with elegant and reasonable discourse.


Oh you sweet summer child.

/S
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You guys have senile judges? It's work program thing?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nutbag. Perfect.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.


Yep.  He was cremated in the Forum, which was then itself cremated, mostly by accident.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

comrade: You guys have senile judges? It's work program thing?


Judges getting their jobs can be confusing. Sometimes they are voted in for a certain time limit, sometimes they are appointed by the president or a governor, and those appointments can be lifelong.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh no, the judge is attempting to get potential jurors to warm up, surely this has nothing to do with something as banal as getting them to open up in order to facilitate jury selection.
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The judge has decided that the defense lawyers are allowed to refer to the dead people as "rioters" and "looters", but the prosecutors are not allowed to refer to the dead people as "victims". The judge might as well made an ad for the World Series announcing that he's gonna do everything in his power to make sure Kyle doesn't get convicted on any charges.

Also this bit of the article is a load of horse sh*t:

The protests began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic disturbance. Blake had been fighting with officers and had a knife; the county prosecutor later declined to charge the officer.

He was walking away from the officers towards the driver's door of his car when a cop shot him seven times in the back at point-blank range. They didn't kill him, but it wasn't for lack of trying; and he is paralyzed as a result of the shooting. The cops had no intention of arresting him until they felt he wasn't being submissive enough to their authority, at which point they decided that shooting him and arresting him (in that order) was necessary.

/dunno if Blake has filed a suit against the city yet, or is the case has been settled if he did
//but the cop who shot him isn't gonna lose a single penny in the lawsuit due to qualified immunity
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy should hang out with:

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Ishkur: Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.

Then how do you explain the croutons?


Ceasar salad is Mexican food
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am sure the victims, I mean bullet receptacles, will be gladdened to hear all this
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see everyone read tfa.  I know, welcome to fark.  This was going on before selection started while the attorneys were getting their crap in order before they actually start proceedings.

Some judges like to burn time talking to jurors and shooting the breeze.  Some like to sit there in silence and will not so kindly ask you to STFU.

/Former court clerk. Obviously my experiences are my own, but most judges sat there on their phones.  Or showed me pictures of their grandkids. Again. For the 14th time this godamn week, judge. I also never sat for a case of this magnitude, so there's that, too.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rudemix: I am sure the victims, I mean bullet receptacles, will be gladdened to hear all this


Yes, the dead "rioters". Rittenhouse crossed state lines to go there "defending" the property of people he didn't know with a rifle he had no business having legally. But the people he killed are not victims. Because even though he was breaking the law, so were they, so he is good to kill.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: I live in Kenosha county, and got a letter from the county for me to fill out a questionnaire for jury duty.  I was sure that I was somehow going to be selected for this particular trial, but I guess that I will be brought in for a future trial that wont be any where near as "fun" as this one.


Have a Spoted Cow or 7, you'll get over it
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I see everyone read tfa.  I know, welcome to fark.  This was going on before selection started while the attorneys were getting their crap in order before they actually start proceedings.

Some judges like to burn time talking to jurors and shooting the breeze.  Some like to sit there in silence and will not so kindly ask you to STFU.

/Former court clerk. Obviously my experiences are my own, but most judges sat there on their phones.  Or showed me pictures of their grandkids. Again. For the 14th time this godamn week, judge. I also never sat for a case of this magnitude, so there's that, too.


This judge has already shown his bias.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gonna be a giant mistrial at this rate.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seriously though, what's this judge's Fark handle?

"When the answer to one was the movie "Psycho," the 75-year-old Schroeder quipped: "You've heard of it."
One potential juror told Schroeder he had nasal surgery scheduled in 10 days. The judge asked him, "What would you rather do, be here with me or have your nose operated on?" The man responded: "I'll be honest with you, I'm not looking forward to it." The judge laughed and said he would take it under consideration."
 
RatBomb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't even understand how self defense is an option; this murderer left his home and crossed state lines to inject himself into a volatile situation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Judge Schroeder?

Now we won't know the outcome until we open the box.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Tchernobog: I see everyone read tfa.  I know, welcome to fark.  This was going on before selection started while the attorneys were getting their crap in order before they actually start proceedings.

Some judges like to burn time talking to jurors and shooting the breeze.  Some like to sit there in silence and will not so kindly ask you to STFU.

/Former court clerk. Obviously my experiences are my own, but most judges sat there on their phones.  Or showed me pictures of their grandkids. Again. For the 14th time this godamn week, judge. I also never sat for a case of this magnitude, so there's that, too.

This judge has already shown his bias.


I'm not commenting on that one way or the other, I don't want to get involved in a political discussion on fark, I come here for funny bs and some, honestly, choice memes.  I've just worked in a courthouse and spent a lot of time in court, things like this are not necessarily super unusual when there's time to burn in court is all I was getting at.

/This kid is a piece of shiat, fwiw, I don't want anyone to think my lack of desire for political debate is any kind of endorsement for Nazi scumbag assholes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: thehellisthis: Ishkur: Caesar didn't have a tomb, he was cremated.

Then how do you explain the croutons?

Ceasar salad is Mexican food


So, it should be croutonitos?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Something: the prosecutors are not allowed to refer to the dead people as "victims"


That's standard procedure for any trial where self defense is argued by the defendant.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BadReligion: crossed state lines


THERE IT IS AGAIN!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RatBomb: crossed state lines


THERE IT IS AGAIN!
 
mariner314
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mother farkers going to get off
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You mean a poll tax.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: RatBomb: crossed state lines

THERE IT IS AGAIN!


So much propaganda and derp from the left wing on this.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: I live in Kenosha county, and got a letter from the county for me to fill out a questionnaire for jury duty.  I was sure that I was somehow going to be selected for this particular trial, but I guess that I will be brought in for a future trial that wont be any where near as "fun" as this one.


That's assuming they don't move it to a different jurisdiction. Which might be best, frankly. Not that I have any idea which one would be less partial...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm sure this will be a calm, and level-headed thread, filled with elegant and reasonable discourse.


Ask and they shall deceive.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why was he there and why did he roam from the gas station that welcomed them?

farking Wisconsin. What  shiat-hole.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skateboard guy should've hit him more.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: So when does the mistrial end and the real trial start?


If the jury finds the murderer innocent, it's game over. No appeals of innocent verdicts.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The judge has lalready decided thus case
 
