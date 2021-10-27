 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "I stared at it in amazement because it was huge and was inside me for 20 years"   (nypost.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, if he's in you for 20 years straight you are either doing something very, very wrong - or very, very right
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical size queen.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Fark is not your personal erotica site


Despite the constant efforts of the mods, that has never been true.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have four kids - each of whom required a trip to emerg for "nasal bean extraction".
The stink-eye from the head nurse with kids #3 & 4 was like a killer laser beam from a scifi movie.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Vinnie Barbarino just extracted a rubber hose that's been up his nose since the age of 17.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: In other news, Vinnie Barbarino just extracted a rubber hose that's been up his nose since the age of 17.


The Thetans left it there.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I have four kids - each of whom required a trip to emerg for "nasal bean extraction".
The stink-eye from the head nurse with kids #3 & 4 was like a killer laser beam from a scifi movie.


Did you tell them it's a family tradition, a rite of passage?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had poops like this.  Each was an accomplishment.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: cretinbob: Fark is not your personal erotica site

Despite the constant efforts of the mods, that has never been true.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful not-what-i-wanted-internet-fame-for look on her face.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first heard that it turns out my wife was getting bored and just wanted to go to sleep.  Years indeed.  It was only seconds.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I have four kids - each of whom required a trip to emerg for "nasal bean extraction".
The stink-eye from the head nurse with kids #3 & 4 was like a killer laser beam from a scifi movie.


I broke a piece of spaghetti off in my nose when I was like 2. They were getting me bundled up for the ER when I sneezed it into my dad's open mouth.

I don't think he's forgiven me yet
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I know where the rest of those beads came out.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Noticeably F.A.T.: cretinbob: Fark is not your personal erotica site

Despite the constant efforts of the mods, that has never been true.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 506x606]


Are those his real teeth?
 
Tacktickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm not sure exactly what I was expecting when I clicked this link, but I'm gonna have PTSD for at least a week.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: I bet I know where the rest of those beads came out.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Katchaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I stared at it in amazement because it was huge and was inside me for 20 years"

That's what she said.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter sneezed out a tiny round Lego piece at dinner when she was 2 or 3. What's with kid's urge to put stuff up their nose?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustMatt: My daughter sneezed out a tiny round Lego piece at dinner when she was 2 or 3. What's with kid's urge to put stuff up their nose?



Diapers don't have pockets?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pairing seems more than coincidental.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: With a helpful not-what-i-wanted-internet-fame-for look on her face.


I dunno...

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is absolutely the face of a bead-noser
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Noticeably F.A.T.: cretinbob: Fark is not your personal erotica site

Despite the constant efforts of the mods, that has never been true.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 506x606]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Woman blows gigantic Booger

popjoust.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wanted this to be about a tapeworm. I am disappoint.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lady, if he's in you for 20 years straight you are either doing something very, very wrong - or very, very right


Must be that new soaking trend
 
indylaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JustMatt: My daughter sneezed out a tiny round Lego piece at dinner when she was 2 or 3. What's with kid's urge to put stuff up their nose?


To see if it fits.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The Flexecutioner: With a helpful not-what-i-wanted-internet-fame-for look on her face.

I dunno...

[Fark user image 425x354]

This is absolutely the face of a bead-noser


Wow, that may be the closest thing to this face I've ever seen on a woman:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gayzuponme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: This pairing seems more than coincidental.

[Fark user image 722x129]


I'm so glad someone else pointed this out.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olrasputin: NateAsbestos: The Flexecutioner: With a helpful not-what-i-wanted-internet-fame-for look on her face.

I dunno...

[Fark user image 425x354]

This is absolutely the face of a bead-noser

Wow, that may be the closest thing to this face I've ever seen on a woman:
[Fark user image image 620x1249]


I don't know, I was detecting a sense of pride on her part
 
