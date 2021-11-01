 Skip to content
(The Sun) Weeners Man with 13.5 inch willy stopped by airport security so they can check his 'unusual bulge'. Probably something common for him as he does have the world's biggest flesh missile (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is like a gigantic herpes sore who just keeps popping up in the Fark queue as the star of an ever dumber story about how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis and absolutely no other talent or personality to speak of.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped flying years ago.13.5, poor bastard
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was supposed to be a joke about a miniature piano player and now it's gotten out of control.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you wise men don't know how it feels.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's 8 inches? He must be feeling pretty bad right now.
I know I am. For that guy in the article to have to go through life with such a small penis.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This guy is like a gigantic herpes sore who just keeps popping up in the Fark queue as the star of an ever dumber story about how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis and absolutely no other talent or personality to speak of.


https://www.theonion.com/mock-me-if-y​o​u-will-but-this-huge-cock-has-gotten-m​e-o-1819583937
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I'm not alone. "Want me to fill your Delta?" doesn't work on hot airline attendants anymore.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This guy is like a gigantic herpes sore who just keeps popping up in the Fark queue as the star of an ever dumber story about how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis and absolutely no other talent or personality to speak of.


Tell me about it.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this an article from a few years ago? And wasn't he already proven wrong multiple times?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This guy is like a gigantic herpes sore who just keeps popping up in the Fark queue as the star of an ever dumber story about how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis and absolutely no other talent or personality to speak of.


I think it's kind of fun that "The Man With the World's Largest Penis" is so insecure about it
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Proud of his junk, but doesn't know the difference between basic mathematical concepts like diameter and circumference.

2. I'm pretty sure I've seen larger in videos

3. You ever see that Small Potatoes episode of The X Files?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, 13.5 inch cock, why are you even leaving the house?

Also, a contender emerges!  18.9 inches.  Which was determined to be manipulated due to years of stretching with weights and examination revealed the length was mostly foreskin with a true penis size of only 6 inches. Ow, my penis!

The Sun is there!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Pocket Ninja: This guy is like a gigantic herpes sore who just keeps popping up in the Fark queue as the star of an ever dumber story about how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis and absolutely no other talent or personality to speak of.

Tell me about it.


Username falls short of checking out.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy in highschool that had almost a foot long dick. He planned to do porn, but ended up making meth. I think he's in prison now.

Nice guy.
Not real bright.
 
ViebrS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: [Fark user image 850x124]


Just came here to post that. Dammit
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident took place back in 2012 when guards from Transport Security Administration at San Francisco International Airport became suspicious about his package

Is "suspicious" REALLY the word they used?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they mean: biggest "white" penis

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I measured myself at ten years old and I was already eight inches. I never really thought I was that big - it's just normal to me," he explained.

Can't stop bragging about even still, can you Oscar Meyer?

/well it's a shame that his prepubescent self wished for the first thing that popped inside his head
when he happened upon that genie.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I knew a guy in highschool that had almost a foot long dick. He planned to do porn, but ended up making meth. I think he's in prison now.

Nice guy.
Not real bright.


porn, meth, prison
meth, prison, porn
prison, porn, meth

Seems like one of those, "do 2, get the 3rd one free" sequences.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I knew a guy in highschool that had almost a foot long dick. He planned to do porn, but ended up making meth. I think he's in prison now.

Nice guy.
Not real bright.


People that win genetic wins don't have to be smart. And smart people don't need looks or even personalities
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: "I measured myself at ten years old and I was already eight inches. I never really thought I was that big - it's just normal to me," he explained.

Can't stop bragging about even still, can you Oscar Meyer?

/well it's a shame that his prepubescent self wished for the first thing that popped inside his head
when he happened upon that genie.


That's why you should never come across genies
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, this guy?

images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x295]


Second post.

Not bad, Fark. Not bad.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The worst part is that when you get an erection the redistribution of blood in your body causes you to pass out. Or, so I'm told...
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't the average 6 inches??
I want to claim that I'm technically above average. Please tell me it is, please! Please! **sobs uncontrollably**
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


"Yeah well, a lot of folks did call him "Two-Gun" but that wasn't because he was sporting two pistols. That was because he had a dick that was so big it was longer than the barrel of that Walker Colt that he carried. And the only "insultin' to a lady" he ever did was to stick that thing of his into this French lady that Bob here was kind of sweet on."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hammettman: Seems like one of those, "do 2, get the 3rd one free" sequences.


Still,
Those are the makings for a great, festive fall giveaway...

//Move over, Starbucks....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
George Takei was on the Howard Stern Show years ago and this guy came on and got naked and George went over and got quite horny and started grabbing the guy's dick. Was on Howards' uncensored TV show. George got in trouble with Brad.

i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"claimed his 13.5inch member has helped him bed A-listers and Oscar winners"

I somehow have difficulty believing Scarlett Johansson or Beyoncé are going to hook up with a potato-faced guy based on the size of his willie unless he's somehow really, really charismatic. Since I can't name a single thing he's ever acted in I doubt it.
As to the "this has ruined my career" I think it's more likely that actresses refuse to work with you because you'll go on the news and say they couldn't get enough of your humongous dong.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Luckily there's a place for people like him.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always hoped I'd get on FARK, but not for this!

/just kidding.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The biggest dick claims to be 6'3", but it's pretty clear he's fudging a couple of inches when you see him standing next to other poeple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: [Fark user image 850x124]


Argh!
*shakes enormous schlong*
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: George Takei was on the Howard Stern Show years ago and this guy came on and got naked and George went over and got quite horny and started grabbing the guy's dick. Was on Howards' uncensored TV show. George got in trouble with Brad.

[i.4pcdn.org image 640x595]


I'd hafta say "George Takei grabbed my Willy" is better bragging material than "I have a cawk too large for 99% of human vaginas."

/will never know for sure
//right on the tip of the bell curve
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After 10, 11 inches or so, I'm going to drop the .5 and just start rounding.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x295] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: George Takei was on the Howard Stern Show years ago and this guy came on and got naked and George went over and got quite horny and started grabbing the guy's dick. Was on Howards' uncensored TV show. George got in trouble with Brad.

[i.4pcdn.org image 640x595]


Oh, my.
 
mariner314
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheReject: "claimed his 13.5inch member has helped him bed A-listers and Oscar winners"

I somehow have difficulty believing Scarlett Johansson or Beyoncé are going to hook up with a potato-faced guy based on the size of his willie unless he's somehow really, really charismatic. Since I can't name a single thing he's ever acted in I doubt it.
As to the "this has ruined my career" I think it's more likely that actresses refuse to work with you because you'll go on the news and say they couldn't get enough of your humongous dong.


Pretty sure he's gay
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

peachpicker: 1. Proud of his junk, but doesn't know the difference between basic mathematical concepts like diameter and circumference.


13.5 inches in length, regardless of girth, just can't get really hard.  There isn't enough blood in the human body for that.
 
mariner314
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mariner314: TheReject: "claimed his 13.5inch member has helped him bed A-listers and Oscar winners"

I somehow have difficulty believing Scarlett Johansson or Beyoncé are going to hook up with a potato-faced guy based on the size of his willie unless he's somehow really, really charismatic. Since I can't name a single thing he's ever acted in I doubt it.
As to the "this has ruined my career" I think it's more likely that actresses refuse to work with you because you'll go on the news and say they couldn't get enough of your humongous dong.

Pretty sure he's gay


And looked it up. Guess he's bi.

Dude seems to pop up like a weed, say something outlandish, and then poof.

Also, linked story is a decade old.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I knew a guy in highschool that had almost a foot long dick. He planned to do porn, but ended up making meth. I think he's in prison now.

Nice guy.
Not real bright.


images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size

Meth you say?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the man who has one of the largest recorded masculine members on the planet?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/God will have his little joke, won't he?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: how difficult life can be when you've got a gigantic penis


It's not news for sure. Many women do not like being stretched into lunchmeat and/or having you bash at their cervix like angry feudal townspeople assailing a drawbridge.

Also: IUD strings can be pointy & irritating when continually hitting them.

It's entirely great to have a normal size-range penis, and would suck mightily to legitimately scare prospective romantic partners you otherwise like and want to be with. Real life ain't porn, boys.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it true how zey say zat you people are... gifted?
Oh. It's twue. It's twue. It's twue, it's twue!

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
