Daily Mail
40
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1591 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 6:50 PM



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ahhh, the "FeMail" section of the Daily Mail....
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bitty!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can kind of understand. I was seeing this recent new mother with nice knockers. Shed ride me and I'd squeeze her mommy milkers and I'd pinch her nipples and her milk would spray, not squirt, over my face and chest and flow down my abs to my crotch as she came over and over bouncing on me.

What were we talking about?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean....if they are both consenting adults and they aren't hurting anyone.....let them do whatever. It's not our gods-damned business
 
bababa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The woman looks like her life force is being drained from her. Is she eating enough for two?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Late breast feeding can make you glow up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read this book in High School. Something about angry grapes.
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: I can kind of understand. I was seeing this recent new mother with nice knockers. Shed ride me and I'd squeeze her mommy milkers and I'd pinch her nipples and her milk would spray, not squirt, over my face and chest and flow down my abs to my crotch as she came over and over bouncing on me.

What were we talking about?


I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter, sir.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ethan Winters approves
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jokes on him.  I take my girl bungee jumping now she dispenses whipped cream.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Jokes on him.  I take my girl bungee jumping now she dispenses whipped cream.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
M-m-mom?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mentally challenged man demonstrates what happens when you order your Cameron Diaz from wish.com.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man.  Tough day for the audio and camera guys.  One thing to shoot porn, but another to do low quality tv.  Must have been tough to keep a straight face.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boobies tag ran dry?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

comrade: I can kind of understand. I was seeing this recent new mother with nice knockers. Shed ride me and I'd squeeze her mommy milkers and I'd pinch her nipples and her milk would spray, not squirt, over my face and chest and flow down my abs to my crotch as she came over and over bouncing on me.

What were we talking about?


Your latest wet dream, apparently.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, the people tuning in to a show called "breastfeeding my boyfriend" were disgusted by seeing a woman breastfeed her boyfriend?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Oh, the flesh!" The Savage ground his teeth. This time it was on his shoulders that the whip descended. "Kill it, kill it!"


Drawn by the fascination of the horror of pain and, from within, impelled by that habit of cooperation, that desire for unanimity and atonement, which their conditioning had so ineradicably implanted in them, they began to mime the frenzy of his gestures, striking at one another as the Savage struck at his own rebellious flesh, or at that plump incarnation of turpitude writhing in the heather at his feet.


"Kill it, kill it, kill it ..." The Savage went on shouting.


Then suddenly somebody started singing "Orgy-porgy" and, in a moment, they had all caught up the refrain and, singing, had begun to dance. Orgy-porgy, round and round and round, beating one another in six-eight time. Orgy-porgy ...


It was after midnight when the last of the helicopters took its flight. Stupefied by soma, and exhausted by a long-drawn frenzy of sensuality, the Savage lay sleeping in the heather. The sun was already high when he awoke. He lay for a moment, blinking in owlish incomprehension at the light; then suddenly remembered-everything.


"Oh, my God, my God!" He covered his eyes with his hand.

That evening the swarm of helicopters that came buzzing across the Hog's Back was a dark cloud ten kilometres long. The description of last night's orgy of atonement had been in all the papers.


"Savage!" called the first arrivals, as they alighted from their machine. "Mr. Savage!"


There was no answer.


The door of the lighthouse was ajar. They pushed it open and walked into a shuttered twilight. Through an archway on the further side of the room they could see the bottom of the staircase that led up to the higher floors. Just under the crown of the arch dangled a pair of feet.


"Mr. Savage!"


Slowly, very slowly, like two unhurried compass needles, the feet turned towards the right; north, north-east, east, south-east, south, south-south-west; then paused, and, after a few seconds, turned as unhurriedly back towards the left. South-south-west, south, south-east, east. ...


/the article about a spectacle, the twitter replies in the article about said spectacle, the posting on fark, the inevitable person posting a link
//the fact that I want to see it, too
///reminded me of the last lines of Brave New World
////on to the next link
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It would be a lot worse showing him getting milk from a cow in the same fashion...and probably a lot noisier...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok then. I suddenly feel much better about the shiat people ask me to do.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Umm, yeah.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x345]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....if they are both consenting adults and they aren't hurting anyone.....let them do whatever. It's not our gods-damned business


Idk, man... When someone says "hey world, look at this weird shiat we're doing!", it kind of is your business. I'm not going to hunt them down to chide them about it, but my opinion that it's weird is no less valid than their opinion that it isn't.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's like watching the 2nd Shades of Grey movie and being upset that there is bondage.

You want to shock me, there better be Futa and/or nippledicks. That stuff is bonkers.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bababa: The woman looks like her life force is being drained from her. Is she eating enough for two?


Did somebody say lifeforce?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you want Homelanders? Because that's how you get Homelanders.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: bababa: The woman looks like her life force is being drained from her. Is she eating enough for two?

Did somebody say lifeforce?
[Fark user image image 425x330]


What's that from?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Ok then. I suddenly feel much better about the shiat people ask me to do.


Breastfeeding is pretty normal. It's literally what our entire class has evolved to do.  It's way more normal than say hooking a robot to another species of animal's teats, sucking its milk out, boiling that milk, adding fungus, and waiting six months.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His eyes are way to close for comfort. Only visor sunglasses for that guy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I read this book in High School. Something about angry grapes.


Well, it's not like Nameless Starving Joe and Rose of Sharon started dating
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If she cut her hair a bit differently, they could be Bizzaro Jon and Kate ( plus 8)...which I think proves we're all living in a computer simulation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to get Vitamin R?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Kitty2.0: Ok then. I suddenly feel much better about the shiat people ask me to do.

Breastfeeding is pretty normal. It's literally what our entire class has evolved to do.  It's way more normal than say hooking a robot to another species of animal's teats, sucking its milk out, boiling that milk, adding fungus, and waiting six months.


Breastfeeding past the point where you are capable of digesting solid food is not natural.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Kitty2.0: Ok then. I suddenly feel much better about the shiat people ask me to do.

Breastfeeding is pretty normal. It's literally what our entire class has evolved to do.  It's way more normal than say hooking a robot to another species of animal's teats, sucking its milk out, boiling that milk, adding fungus, and waiting six months.


It is not normal as a grown ass adult and you know it, don't play.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

