'Dumb' tourist mistakes what a lion looks like while on safari, has an 'Oh look a pony, lets pet it' moment
    Dumbass, Lion, Tanzania, The Sun, Serengeti National Park  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On another timeline that guy and his gf were a snack for a pride of lions, and it is on video.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: On another timeline that guy and his gf were a snack for a pride of lions, and it is on video.


That only happens in the Kelvin one, and there's too many lens flares to make out anything in the video.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Several years ago, I got to go to the back part of a zoo and see a male lion in the holding.
I got to stand within 4 feet of this guy with only the bars separating us.  He stared at me the way I stare at fajitas when brought to the table all steamy.
When I walked away, he followed.
I pointed this out to the keeper who said yeah do it again but a little faster.

So I did.  He roared while rearing up to "Chase" me.

Absolutely chilling.  I mean I could feel the power in this guy.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The lion was growling, "Get your hands off me, you damned dirty ape!"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blastoh: Several years ago, I got to go to the back part of a zoo and see a male lion in the holding.
I got to stand within 4 feet of this guy with only the bars separating us.  He stared at me the way I stare at fajitas when brought to the table all steamy.
When I walked away, he followed.
I pointed this out to the keeper who said yeah do it again but a little faster.

So I did.  He roared while rearing up to "Chase" me.

Absolutely chilling.  I mean I could feel the power in this guy.


From those videos of lions stalking little children behind glass, the stalking behavior is initialized by turning your back on them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm kind of relieved to have heard a non-American accent when the tourists were talking. Whew.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
D'awwww KITTY!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is tired of these slow underhand pitches & wants something challenging for a damn change.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, Magoo, you've done it again.

Who mistakes a lion for a pony? Even children should know better unless they are toddlers.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like pretty typical cat BS to me. When they get that "I'm going to be in your personal space but don't you f*cking touch me!" energy it's really best to just let them get out of their snit
 
