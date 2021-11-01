 Skip to content
(Jalopnik) The most confusing part of the article is "Who steals a Ford Taurus?"
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once, long ago, I came out from a summer class and discovered that my car had been broken into, but the thief had not been successful at hotwiring it. I almost felt pity for such an incompetent criminal that they failed to steal a Dodge Omni.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously another Taurus, hunting for a mate.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who REALLY need a car but can't afford a better one. Seems kind of obvious.
 
RocketRod [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.


Came here to say, "fo SHO"... happy I wasn't the only one.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So dude was stealing it to sell as scrap metal?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who carries a gun into a convenience store?   No problem, even if it's a liquor store.  Apparently, you can barter rare ammo for merch instead of using money.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.


The V-8 one, meh, since they mellowed it out, but otherwise yes.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not confusing. You steal a ubiquitous model like a Ford Taurus, or a Honda, as opposed to a Lambo, which you would get caught in almost immediately.  Shiatty fleet cars on the road are the perfect camouflage for a person stealing a car to drive, or for parts for that matter.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I actually found the typos and tense confusion the most confusing parts of the article.

Jalopnik is generally better than this.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sorceror: Once, long ago, I came out from a summer class and discovered that my car had been broken into, but the thief had not been successful at hotwiring it. I almost felt pity for such an incompetent criminal that they failed to steal a Dodge Omni.


You can get the door open to an 80's Daytona in 2 seconds.  Not theft-proof at all.
 
focusthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A: How bad was the SUV that made the Taurus an upgrade?

B: PLEASE tell me the gun used was also a Taurus!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he shoot the guy with a....Taurus?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

focusthis: A: How bad was the SUV that made the Taurus an upgrade?

B: PLEASE tell me the gun used was also a Taurus!


Dammit
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't care what kind of car it is if you want one go and get a farking job. Thankfully the thief had the decency to die and spare taxpayers the trouble of housing and feeding him until his next crime.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I actually found the typos and tense confusion the most confusing parts of the article.

Jalopnik is generally better than this.

A man by the name of Keshawn Vaughn hot out of the SUV and, in an attempt to help Webb, started kicking the owner of the Taurus while holding Webb at gunpoint. Vaughn saw that and runs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It could have been much worse.  It could have been a Ford Contour.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

deadsanta: It's not confusing. You steal a ubiquitous model like a Ford Taurus, or a Honda, as opposed to a Lambo, which you would get caught in almost immediately.  Shiatty fleet cars on the road are the perfect camouflage for a person stealing a car to drive, or for parts for that matter.


There are an estimated 10 million stolen Nissans with fraudulent Texas paper tags on the road in this country at any given time
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't care what kind of car it is if you want one go and get a farking job.


Car theft isn't a job, it's a PROFESSION.  Not to mention a hugely successful film franchise.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But that's their motto : Ford Taurus  - Flashpoint of Chaos.
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How long before we get someone claiming the Taurus driver murdered someone for sexual pleasure, not because he was on the ground being assaulted by two people?
 
pheelix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sorceror: Once, long ago, I came out from a summer class and discovered that my car had been broken into, but the thief had not been successful at hotwiring it. I almost felt pity for such an incompetent criminal that they failed to steal a Dodge Omni.


They're even harder for thieves to steal today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


SHO, baby!
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RocketRod: arrogantbastich: Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.

Came here to say, "fo SHO"... happy I wasn't the only one.


I had one in 91. God, I loved that car.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In a strange coincidence, this SUV was not only also stolen, but it was the same vehicle Webb got out of before he attempted to steal the Taurus.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I think that word means exactly the opposite of what you think it means.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A friend of mine owned a Dodge Neon that was a lemon.  She wanted it to be stolen, but even with the keys left inside on the streets of 1999 Atlanta, she still could not get it stolen.  She sweetened the pot by leaving cigarettes out hoping someone would break in and see the keys, but even then no one took the bait.  It was like it was too obvious and they thought it was a scam.

Or it was a Dodge Neon and nobody wanted it.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I actually found the typos and tense confusion the most confusing parts of the article.

Jalopnik is generally better than this.


Yeah, the worst part of this entire incident was the terrible writing of that article. I'm scratching my head as to who stole what and who shot who........
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: RTOGUY: I don't care what kind of car it is if you want one go and get a farking job.

Car theft isn't a job, it's a PROFESSION.  Not to mention a hugely successful film franchise.


Easy there, Maindrian Pace.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB:

The only car I've experienced being stolen was actually a late 1990s Ford Taurus station wagon that was my dad's company car.  It vanished from the car port and was reported stolen.  It was found just a few hours later when the church down the street reported an abandoned vehicle blocking part of their parking lot.  Apparently the thief(ves) had stolen the car out of the car port and gone down to the local church for a joy ride.  It looked like they were trying to do donuts in it, skidded over a curb, and destroyed a wheel (I was 8 I can't remember what was damaged).

Long story short, it turned out my brother and his friends had stolen the car but actually knew how to hotwire it so after they wrecked it they hot wired it to make it look legitimately stolen.  Which explains why anyone would steal a Ford Taurus fleet wagon to do donuts, they were 12 and it was the only car they had access to.

/CSB
 
Bread314
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The 2013-2015 Ford Taurus is the 6th most stolen car in Michigan. The Chevy Impala and Ford Fusion also make the top 10.   I don't know why.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Said no one who has ever driven a V6 SHO turbo or naturally aspirated.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: RocketRod: arrogantbastich: Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.

Came here to say, "fo SHO"... happy I wasn't the only one.

I had one in 91. God, I loved that car.


All except for that V8 experiment.  What a POS.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A friend of mine owned a Dodge Neon that was a lemon.  She wanted it to be stolen, but even with the keys left inside on the streets of 1999 Atlanta, she still could not get it stolen.  She sweetened the pot by leaving cigarettes out hoping someone would break in and see the keys, but even then no one took the bait.  It was like it was too obvious and they thought it was a scam.

Or it was a Dodge Neon and nobody wanted it.


She couldn't just burn it for the insurance money?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mike_d85: CSB:

The only car I've experienced being stolen was actually a late 1990s Ford Taurus station wagon that was my dad's company car.  It vanished from the car port and was reported stolen.  It was found just a few hours later when the church down the street reported an abandoned vehicle blocking part of their parking lot.  Apparently the thief(ves) had stolen the car out of the car port and gone down to the local church for a joy ride.  It looked like they were trying to do donuts in it, skidded over a curb, and destroyed a wheel (I was 8 I can't remember what was damaged).

Long story short, it turned out my brother and his friends had stolen the car but actually knew how to hotwire it so after they wrecked it they hot wired it to make it look legitimately stolen.  Which explains why anyone would steal a Ford Taurus fleet wagon to do donuts, they were 12 and it was the only car they had access to.

/CSB


Donuts in a fwd car?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bread314: The 2013-2015 Ford Taurus is the 6th most stolen car in Michigan. The Chevy Impala and Ford Fusion also make the top 10.   I don't know why.


They look like cop cars?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The most stolen cars list of 2021 is ready. Americans are becoming more Canadian all the time about cars. Several of the most stolen cars are Honda Civics. I guess the time of road boats and over and the thieves are going for fuel economy like the market.

STEAL A MULE, DAMMIT!


https://www.rd.com/article/stolen-car​s​-likely/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to have amazing costume?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadsanta: It's not confusing. You steal a ubiquitous model like a Ford Taurus, or a Honda, as opposed to a Lambo, which you would get caught in almost immediately.  Shiatty fleet cars on the road are the perfect camouflage for a person stealing a car to drive, or for parts for that matter.


I remember saying this joke with this car in mind:

carspecs.usView Full Size


/ every kid at CSU whatever city had one.  Same color too!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't care what kind of car it is if you want one go and get a farking job. Thankfully the thief had the decency to die and spare taxpayers the trouble of housing and feeding him until his next crime.


Yes, yes, you're a big manly man who all the other men are intimidated by and all the women want to bed. Now run along and play, don't forget to be home when the streetlights come on.
 
indylaw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The most stolen cars list of 2021 is ready. Americans are becoming more Canadian all the time about cars. Several of the most stolen cars are Honda Civics. I guess the time of road boats and over and the thieves are going for fuel economy like the market.

STEAL A MULE, DAMMIT!
https://www.rd.com/article/stolen-cars​-likely/


Cheaper and older cars have fewer antitheft features. Theft of vehicles is relatively rare these days.
 
pheelix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The most stolen cars list of 2021 is ready. Americans are becoming more Canadian all the time about cars. Several of the most stolen cars are Honda Civics. I guess the time of road boats and over and the thieves are going for fuel economy like the market.

STEAL A MULE, DAMMIT!

https://www.rd.com/article/stolen-cars​-likely/


LOL. Reader's Digest?!?!?! Clearly they've never been to Milwaukee.
https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/​h​yundais-and-kias-make-up-68-of-stolen-​cars-this-year-in-milwaukee
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, subby, the right taurus is hard to find.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: mike_d85: CSB:

The only car I've experienced being stolen was actually a late 1990s Ford Taurus station wagon that was my dad's company car.  It vanished from the car port and was reported stolen.  It was found just a few hours later when the church down the street reported an abandoned vehicle blocking part of their parking lot.  Apparently the thief(ves) had stolen the car out of the car port and gone down to the local church for a joy ride.  It looked like they were trying to do donuts in it, skidded over a curb, and destroyed a wheel (I was 8 I can't remember what was damaged).

Long story short, it turned out my brother and his friends had stolen the car but actually knew how to hotwire it so after they wrecked it they hot wired it to make it look legitimately stolen.  Which explains why anyone would steal a Ford Taurus fleet wagon to do donuts, they were 12 and it was the only car they had access to.

/CSB

Donuts in a fwd car?


I said "trying to do donuts," "trying" being the operative word.  I also said they were 12.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey, the SHO ones were excellent.


CSB time:

My late FIL (who passed away in 2018 @ age 99), was a very successful attorney and CEO who took pride in never having bought a new car...always used ones. When he retired and turned 70, he went out and got.... A '91 Ford Taurus SHO. He didn't like the miniature horn buttons, so he taped big red buttons on top of the steering wheel so he could find the horn.

When he moved from CT to North Carolina, he always let me drive him around in the SHO...and one day on a NC highway, with our respective wives in the back of the car, he said, "Why don't you see what it'll do?" I said, "Hold on to your butts", downshifted to get revs, and punched it. We quickly accelerated up and over the hill.....only to see NC's finest over the crest...with a radar gun pointed right at me.

We pulled over, I got a ticket for 20+ over the limit, and we heard no end of grousing from the back seat. Later, when we were back at the house, Bill said, "Let me know how much the ticket was. It was worth it."

When he got his left knee replaced, he couldn't drive a clutch anymore, so on one visit, he handed  me the keys, and said, "Have fun with it." I drove it for the next several years, until, one day, at Summit Point Raceway, I was doing my 3rd track event. (The car did great on the twisties, and especially in the rain, compared to the rear-drive M3's and Vettes.) I'd noticed some brake fade in the earlier runs, and decided to back off a bit on the final run of the day.

The instructor and I did a couple laps, and on the final one, we accelerated down the straightaway. When we got to the cones for the braking area, I put my foot down and.....

Nothing. Foot went clear to the floor.

I glanced at the instructor, and said, as calmly as possible, "We have no brakes."

In training, they'll tell you to look where you want to go, not at what you want to avoid...and I tried to follow that as much as possible, but we were still traveling about 75MPH when I exited the track, and no matter how hard I turned the wheel and looked to the right, we had hit the wet grass, and were headed towards the woods.

I kept reminding myself, "look where you want to go...", but there was no way we weren't going to hit SOMETHING, so I tried to point towards the smallest saplings. I spied a gap between two trees, and fixed my gaze as I tried to engage the e-brake and wrestle the car in the right direction. I kept saying, "through the trees...through the trees..." and SHOOOP! The SHO came to an abrupt halt, right between two 6" diameter trees, with the fenders creased in all the way up to the mirrors.

The airbag never went off. I said to the instructor - "You OK"? He said, "Yep. Let's get out of here." We clambered out the windows (because the doors wouldn't open), took off our helmets, and started walking back up towards the track. By that time, we could see the emergency vehicles and ambulance headed our way. We were unhurt, but the car was a mess.

Once we pulled it out and looked at the brakes, and even though the car passed tech inspection, it seems we had a fluid leak that didn't get caught until the brakes completely failed. Got the car winched up on to a flatbed, and I rode all the way home from West Virginia with a toothless truck driver named "Jimmy."

Once we got to my house, we loaded the car into the garage, and I tried to figure out what I was going to tell the insurance company. It turns out, because I had an instructor in the car, and we weren't actually racing.....I was covered. It was technically "Driver improvement training."

Got a decent check for the car, and replaced it with a Pontiac Grand Prix GTP...which was fun...but not nearly as fun as that SHO.

/End CSB.
 
