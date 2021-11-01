 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Multiple fire departments working to rescue two people stuck in Scottsdale. No word yet on whether they're cornered by cougars or just disoriented among a sea of repetitive, bland, homogenized subdivisions   (azfamily.com) divider line
GaperKiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't see any trench protection...
 
gideon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Most Miserable Place on Earth...Scottsdale
Youtube ZgTU1pXYGIc
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worst. Hedge Maze. Ever.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who's going to rescue all the people stuck in Ohio?
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
be cool or be left out
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Illegal immigrants?

Cuz that's an illegal construction site.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're blinded by the reflections of the flames in all the rhinestone studded pink cowboy boots.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's bad enough being stuck in Scottsdale without the trench.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: Who's going to rescue all the people stuck in Ohio?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mouse Rat "The Pit" Music Video
Youtube NqZMcvd0yjo
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if they got cornered by some cougars?
1450wlaf.comView Full Size


Or this ones?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Investigators have not released information on how the worker, a 43-year-old man, fell into the trench.

I'm going with gravity.
 
