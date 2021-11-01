 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Dear Area 51, if we can see it and photograph it then it isn't exactly "stealthy" or "top secret" unless those words area Alien for "Like the nose on your face"   (thedrive.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 2:47 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm   stealth frequently just means "hard to track with radar"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What subby thinks the stealth bomber looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, we WANT people to know.

"Hey you over there with the NCBW labs you're 'hiding' in a school cafeteria: hug your kids when you go to bed and hope we're more interested in your neighbors financial records this week, because you won't even realize you're under attack when we decide to take action."
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seen doesn't equal understood.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What subby Trump thinks the stealth bomber looks like:
[Fark user image 425x241]


https://archive.thinkprogress.org/tru​m​p-stealth-planes-invisible-2ef5bbbd959​f/
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These guys have better gadgets.  ;)

throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have they tried putting their arms back and running like Naruto?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
unless those words area Alien for "Like the nose on your face"

Maybe I'm a little slow but...What does this mean.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The real shiat's next door at Area 52.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
posted on October 31 by our friends over at the Dreamlandresort.com website

We'd better make our conspiracy website sound like a timeshare scam to keep out all those silly gullible sheeple.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it was aliens but

it was aliens
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just because you can "see it" or "photograph it" doesn't mean it isn't top secret.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The real shiat's next door at Area 52.


I don't know if that was joking but F-117s started there and foreign missile system testing goes on there.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: unless those words area Alien for "Like the nose on your face"

Maybe I'm a little slow but...What does this mean.


Subby accidentally an 'a'.

'words are Alien for'

/not subby.
/just fluent in fatfinger
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slight of hand. While the Lone Gunmen focus on a done DARPA has a working .1c manned vehicle. That's .1 the speed of light when outside the atmosphere.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cheron: Slight of hand. While the Lone Gunmen focus on a done DARPA has a working .1c manned vehicle. That's .1 the speed of light when outside the atmosphere.


Silence you fool, you've already said too mu . . .

/erm, nothing to see here, move along.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, an X47b with better radar avoidance?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.