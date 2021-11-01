 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Seems like the war on Christmas starts earlier and earlier every year   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

840 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Nov 2021 at 3:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plug tag broken?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of*

But don't worry, Thanksgiving is our middle-man....
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had a trick or treater last night in a santa costume. It was pretty scary.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's before Halloween now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some controversy over the cups last year?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I had a trick or treater last night in a santa costume. It was pretty scary.


I would have given them an edible. With a razor in it of course.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And they were playing Christmas commercials during horror movie marathons and today two people have already decorated their cubes.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasn't there some controversy over the cups last year?


The cups should come with a "trigger warning" for the godbotherers.

Oh, well.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Starbucks outlets in London will make you a Cortado, but sad to say, it won't be nearly as good as one from Cafe Nero.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forget having a war on Christmas. Can we have a war on Christmas songs instead?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They brought back Gingerbread Lattes?
Looks like I'll have to go back to Starbucks at least once this holiday season.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stephen Fry can EABOD with that face
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go ahead and get your microchip that way, I'm not that dumb.

//actually drink a cup a day of Starbucks French Roast beans from Costco
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I kinda think the funny thing is that the people who are most butthurt about "the war on christmas" are ignoring the fact that it's capitalism that usurped the holiday, not liberals, or atheists, or whatever other boogeyman they shriek against. The cognitive dissonance that arises from their adoration of both capitalism and "the true meaning of christmas" melts their brains every year.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My go to Starbucks drink this time of year is the peppermint mocha.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: They brought back Gingerbread Lattes?
Looks like I'll have to go back to Starbucks at least once this holiday season.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oh yeah? I'll make a latte out of you!"
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I could never figure out what would be the best doomsday device for this comic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was very young, there was a joke: "You can tell it's almost Halloween, because stores are putting up Christmas stuff!"

At the time, it was an over-the-top silly exaggeration.

It is now the expected course of events.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I thought we were doing better than usual because the Christmas stuff wasn't in the stores in farking August.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: When I was very young, there was a joke: "You can tell it's almost Halloween, because stores are putting up Christmas stuff!"

At the time, it was an over-the-top silly exaggeration.

It is now the expected course of events.


Jesus, you get until Halloween?  We were seeing Christmas shiat about Labor Day.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: skyotter: When I was very young, there was a joke: "You can tell it's almost Halloween, because stores are putting up Christmas stuff!"

At the time, it was an over-the-top silly exaggeration.

It is now the expected course of events.

Jesus, you get until Halloween?  We were seeing Christmas shiat about Labor Day.


I was seeing those fake Christmas tree commercials in July.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 623x643]


No sooner is the X-tian War on Halloween over than they start on spoiling X-mas for everybody. Damned Puritan Roundhend Rabbles. Why can't they let Pagans and Real Christians alone to share with each other?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blondambition: phalamir: skyotter: When I was very young, there was a joke: "You can tell it's almost Halloween, because stores are putting up Christmas stuff!"

At the time, it was an over-the-top silly exaggeration.

It is now the expected course of events.

Jesus, you get until Halloween?  We were seeing Christmas shiat about Labor Day.

I was seeing those fake Christmas tree commercials in July.


Best time to buy Christmas trees is July. Everybody knows that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasn't there some controversy over the cups last year?


They're going to avoid that this year by putting bible quotes on them...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 623x643]

No sooner is the X-tian War on Halloween over than they start on spoiling X-mas for everybody. Damned Puritan Roundhend Rabbles. Why can't they let Pagans and Real Christians alone to share with each other?


That would be an interesting way to troll these farks.  "Are you gonna worship some Papist holiday - or act like a proper Protestant and forego such pagan frippery?"  I'll admit you would have to explain 'frippery' to them, but then the gears ought to seize up nice and tight over the rest.
 
db2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The stuff that's on display now is actually for Christmas 2022, that's how far ahead we are.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
our dollar tree ran completely out of halloween last month and didnt bother with thanksgiving decorations. its full on christmas in there...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.