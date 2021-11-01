 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Truck driver backs up and checks to see if Farks favorite 11'8" bridge was hit   (youtube.com) divider line
38
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1130 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the stack sticks the landing!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be great for whoever is behind that guy when the stack rolls off the roof at highway speed.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a truck driver so can someone explain to me how the driver can see behind the truck when they back up?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: I'm not a truck driver so can someone explain to me how the driver can see behind the truck when they back up?


Mirrors.

Also, they can't. Law of gross tonnage there.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"on second thought, maybe i'll just turn here..."
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't think of anything else that has such a long standing grudge against trucks.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.


With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my thing. I've driven a tall box truck before. I've taken note of the stated height of the vehicle. I then pay attention to the pre-warning height signs that proceed all overpasses. If that sign even indicates that the clearance will be less than 6 inches, you better bet your ass I'm either confirming my height to the inch, or I'm taking a different route.
I don't understand how these idiots with a CDL can't get that. The rental box truck guys, yeah most are idiots, but still, damn.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed  logieal I was impressed with the stacks dedication to the truck, refusing to let go. "This is my truck. There are many like it but this 1 mine."
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Here's my thing. I've driven a tall box truck before. I've taken note of the stated height of the vehicle. I then pay attention to the pre-warning height signs that proceed all overpasses. If that sign even indicates that the clearance will be less than 6 inches, you better bet your ass I'm either confirming my height to the inch, or I'm taking a different route.
I don't understand how these idiots with a CDL can't get that. The rental box truck guys, yeah most are idiots, but still, damn.


There's this pervasive rumour that those height signs are measured on top of snow or some sh*t.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the Stacks Hit the Tracks" is the new song from my Tim McGraw/Lynyrd Skynyrd mashup band
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Here's my thing. I've driven a tall box truck before. I've taken note of the stated height of the vehicle. I then pay attention to the pre-warning height signs that proceed all overpasses. If that sign even indicates that the clearance will be less than 6 inches, you better bet your ass I'm either confirming my height to the inch, or I'm taking a different route.
I don't understand how these idiots with a CDL can't get that. The rental box truck guys, yeah most are idiots, but still, damn.


This.

I think the popularity of this particular underpass is the comprehensive warning system that is in place (OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN! in flashing lights), that they just blow right through and end up internet famous.

/the worst kind of famous.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time the cab went under the barrier he was at the point of no return. He probably would be better off continuing forward as damage was already done and the load would clear.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's actually 12'4" now? I assume that will help reduce accidents, although the website is gonna need some rebranding.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: By the time the cab went under the barrier he was at the point of no return. He probably would be better off continuing forward as damage was already done and the load would clear.


I agree with you although I also encourage all tall trucks to go under this bridge.  The faster the better.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm not a truck driver so can someone explain to me how the driver can see behind the truck when they back up?


They're bigger than everybody else they don't need to see where they're going. People just scramble to get out of their way. That's probably not true, but they sure the fark act like it
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
they thought about hanging a giant stick of butter just before the trestle to help tall trucks make the passage but locals kept stealing the butter.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: [Fark user image 400x308] [View Full Size image _x_]
I can't think of anything else that has such a long standing grudge against trucks.


This one is about a block from my house. Note the many gouges in the concrete.

media.king5.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: [Fark user image 400x308] [View Full Size image _x_]
I can't think of anything else that has such a long standing grudge against trucks.


Trains.

Amtrak Train Collides With Semi Car Hauler in Oklahoma
Youtube 03NkGLVbQLA


Location of crash.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.


Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.
 
Esroc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.


As a truck driver I can almost guarantee you that trucking specific GPS's are aware of this bridge and avoid that entire road at all costs. They're really really good at their job. Which means the drivers hitting this bridge are either the dumb old bastards who don't use a GPS because they refuse to "let a computer tell me what to do", or they're using farking Google Maps, instead of a dedicated trucking GPS, which was never designed with trucks in mind.

In other words, I can confirm everyone who has ever hit that bridge is an idiot.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Chuck87: I'm not a truck driver so can someone explain to me how the driver can see behind the truck when they back up?

They're bigger than everybody else they don't need to see where they're going. People just scramble to get out of their way. That's probably not true, but they sure the fark act like it


Maybe they should require mandatory backup cameras.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: resident dystopian: [Fark user image 400x308] [View Full Size image _x_]
I can't think of anything else that has such a long standing grudge against trucks.

Trains.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/03NkGLVb​QLA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Location of crash.


I'm going to safely assume that was the driver outside of the cab screaming and no one was hurt.

/hopefully?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.

Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.


How about a sensor looking for the top of the rig, and trigger this if needed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Baloo Uriza: resident dystopian: [Fark user image 400x308] [View Full Size image _x_]
I can't think of anything else that has such a long standing grudge against trucks.

Trains.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/03NkGLVb​QLA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Location of crash.

I'm going to safely assume that was the driver outside of the cab screaming and no one was hurt.

/hopefully?


Correct.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: PC LOAD LETTER: ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.

Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.

How about a sensor looking for the top of the rig, and trigger this if needed:

[Fark user image 494x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yo, Holmes, what do you think is triggering the red light and the OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN blackout sign?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Esroc: As a truck driver I can almost guarantee you that trucking specific GPS's are aware of this bridge and avoid that entire road at all costs. They're really really good at their job. Which means the drivers hitting this bridge are either the dumb old bastards who don't use a GPS because they refuse to "let a computer tell me what to do", or they're using farking Google Maps, instead of a dedicated trucking GPS, which was never designed with trucks in mind.


If you're using Google Maps, you might as well just be using that stupid map in the front of the Yellow Pages to navigate.  And that's with a car.

That said yeah, anything that's aware of vehicle dimensions and using actually good map data like OSM or the state DOT's database is going to avoid the shiat out of that.
 
oneodd1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know it shouldn't be necessary but maybe tie it into the signal and refuse to turn green until the offending vehicle has gone right on red.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm not a truck driver so can someone explain to me how the driver can see behind the truck when they back up?


"I'm bigger, I win" is a fairly good rule of the road.  I had a tour bus driver who flipped a biatch on Sunset Blvd. on a Saturday night in his bus and ain't nobody gonna fark with that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.


They can't read the fifty warning signs, red lights, etc. What makes you think they'll follow a map on a computer?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: PC LOAD LETTER: ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.

Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.

How about a sensor looking for the top of the rig, and trigger this if needed:

[Fark user image image 494x277]


At this bridge that already exists. If you're overheight the light turns red and the sign tells you to turn.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oneodd1: I know it shouldn't be necessary but maybe tie it into the signal and refuse to turn green until the offending vehicle has gone right on red.


1) Right turn on red is a horrible policy that costs more lives than it saves in time now and really should have been rolled back instead of rolling back the national speed limit.

2) The truck route is a left turn.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.


There are truck-specific GPS units, but they cost a lot more than your average Garmin and besides, it's not as though there aren't a ton of signs leading up to a low clearance obstacle. Any CDL-holding truck driver that hits any has to make a very special effort to do so.

Most of the victims of this bridge are people who rented a moving truck or are driving an RV and don't usually have to concern themselves with clearances.
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm bringing my lawn chair and a case of beer.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.

Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.


There is a sensor. If you look carefully there is a sign that says OVERHEIGHT TRUCK that lights up AND the light turns red. Trucks that hit that bridge, every one of them, run a red light.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: ClavellBCMI: PC LOAD LETTER: I mean do they have GPSes that don't figure this out yet? How does this keep happening? It's 2021, do we not know what the height of every underpass along a route is yet? GPS is so glacially slow to progress and so backreved, it would not be surprising.

With the idiots who keep on feeding this bridge, it is failure to read and comprehend all of the multiple warning signs and notices that their vehicle is too tall to make it under that bridge.

Maybe they need a stop light that might trigger people to actually look and think.


They do. But it had to turn green at some point and several of these crashes involve people running the light.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I drive semis every Monday from 1am til 3pm. Only Mondays due to odd scheduling at my employer. Anyways, I watch every single one of these videos and laugh at how stupid they are. Especially the ones who obviously have a class A.

/when in doubt, go around
//always know the height, weight and length of your vehicle
///I make $700 every Monday, so take that people in the other trucker thread.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.