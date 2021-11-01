 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 just dropped: Here's what to buy." Surely, CNN wants me to buy stuff for Oprah. Because letting her pick what to buy for myself is the only thing more ridiculous   (cnn.com) divider line
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's an ad for Amazon, that's all.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Surely, CNN wants me to buy stuff for Oprah.

Of course CNN wants that, and don't call me Shirley.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure, I'll spend $100 on a basic piece of crap backpack you can find at Dollar Tree.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x384]
Sure, I'll spend $100 on a basic piece of crap backpack you can find at Dollar Tree.


I still have an old Jansport I use for day hiking that I've had since junior high. I don't need some neon cheeto orange $100 Oprah sack.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x384]
Sure, I'll spend $100 on a basic piece of crap backpack you can find at Dollar Tree.

I still have an old Jansport I use for day hiking that I've had since junior high. I don't need some neon cheeto orange $100 Oprah sack.


You probably don't want to see Oprah's sack.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No fully decked out Mac Mini or Apple watch series 7...list fails
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey Oprah!  Pay my rent!
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She won't use her influence to push back on political corruption, but I'm supposed to spend money because she says so?
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wanted to wait until spring to see if Apple would start selling the Mac Mini with the latest M1 chip that is in the new MacBooks, but I don't think my 8-year-old 27 inch iMac is going to make it that long. It's making funky noises and is sometimes really slow opening programs.  So it looks like the October 2020 mini and a new 32 inch curved HDR monitor for Christmas.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Quoting "Dr. Rick"  "Nobody cares."
 
kosherkow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
a nice Spamazon ad for our viewing pleasure... c'mon Drew, this is low even by your standards.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, we don't need Christmas any more if we are buying things for Queen Oprah.

But it will inevitably become too commercialized and nearly unbearable stress and we'll be right back where we started with Jebus' birthday.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A couple of things weren't too bad but a lot of them show how out of touch rich people are.
$100 for a dog leash and matching bandana?

It's not as bad as Gwyneth Paltrow and her goop Christmas list though.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I kinda liked the stuffed waffle maker. Yummy. You can give me that for Christmas.

Also, the lipsticks.

Skip the Ugg coat, tho. It makes you look fat. Also, I don't need a bathrobe for $158. You can get me a perfectly nice one at Target for $30.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My general rule is that anything Oprah endorses, I'll never touch ever again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One thing that worries me on Oprah's Queenly Wish List is the equality for everybody but more equality for Oprah and Her Fans.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moron housewives who have too much time on their hands didn't make the list?
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the waffle thing and that oven
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's some better options, compliments of a manchild:

Fark user imageView Full Size

$25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC - Spend extra money on top of your $60 empty mess to get the game you should've gotten at launch.

Fark user imageView Full Size

$25 Nightcrawler - It's a Transformer BeastBOX that changes from cool stuff into a robot box!

Fark user imageView Full Size

$250 Lego Home Alone Set - Piss away a larger amount of money for a bit of nostalgia.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I ended up with a few bottles of Truff hot sauce and a Sabatino truffle zest bottle one year thanks to her list spewed on GMA, which the ex-S.O.'s mother watches every day.

Honestly, didn't hate the gift. Still buy a few bottles of Truff a few times a year.

The oven and the pasta maker on this list look...fine(?)
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Moron housewives who have too much time on their hands didn't make the list?


They're the target audience.
 
