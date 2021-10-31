 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Some men just want to watch the train burn   (npr.org) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Tokyo, Shinjuku Station, Train station, police officers, Police, train station, Minato, Tokyo, Public transport  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With scary music and blurred cigarette.
WATCH: Japanese Man Dressed as 'Joker' sets train carriage in Tokyo ablaze, attacks train passengers
Youtube 6ZNs9H9kxL8
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zero dead and only three seriously injured. This guy needs to get serious if he's gonna break the leader board.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does the pic look like a bunch of miniatures (albeit highly-detailed miniatures)?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure he wasn't dressed as the kira
Fark user imageView Full Size
from jojo
 
Stonefly [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Farking Method actors.
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.