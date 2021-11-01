 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRN Nashville)   Suddenly, Halloweiners   (wkrn.com) divider line
42
    More: Creepy, Police, Sheriff, Constable, English-language films, United States, Coroner, Bailiff, Reeve  
•       •       •

913 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 12:50 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably more upset that they where rainbow colored then the fact they where shaped like peckers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"discover" = "placed"
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"skiddish"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My kids will never have candy cocks in their mouths!!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least it's not razor blades.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, you actually can eat a bag of dicks...
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: "skiddish"


That's what my car was before I got new tires.
 
cyrulean [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's just lighthouses again
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "discover" = "placed"


Almost assuredly. Always someone trying to whip up the poutrage machine.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're gummi lighthouses, people.  Jeez, relax!
 
baorao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the fact that they're not THC edibles tells me it's fake.

nobody wants drug free dick candy outside of bachelorette parties.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rfenster: So, you actually can eat a bag of dicks...


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Eating a bag of Dicks has been a northwest tradition for close to 70 years.

/ Cafeteria food
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would a kid know what that is?
Or they have seen worse on-line.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tennessee foreplay
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like we have a difference of opinion on the definition of appropriate.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Halloweenie?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So whipping out a bag of gummy pussy is ok now I guess
 
ar393
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pueblonative: So whipping out a bag of gummy pussy is ok now I guess


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pueblonative: So whipping out a bag of gummy pussy is ok now I guess


I think they liked to be called cougars or sugar mommas.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Same thing I said the other day in the dog tattoo/penis thread.

1. People spend a lot of time thinking about penises.

2. A lot of people have some severely deformed penises
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"That's our first year trick-or-treating there and that's probably going to be our last," Coleman said.

Mission accomplished.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: "skiddish"


I'm more upset about that getting published then any of the fabricated outrage over a few dick-shaped lumps of sugar.
 
Milk D
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They appear to be malformed gummy worms. Mommy just hasn't gotten any in awhile and she's forgotten what a cock looks like.
 
bittermang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's weird that the head and balls are censored, but the shaft is OK.

Doea this rule extend to all dick pics? Like I know in Japan the actual letter of the law originally stated pubic hair, but was used to censor the entire genital area, even if you were completely shaven, but that look is not as popular in Japanese porn anyway.

It's just weird. Like, we need a picture of the candy, but it's totes inappropriates, so it needs censored. But we can't censor it too much, or they won't know it's a penis. They had a meeting over this, multiple people came together to determine the right amount and where to blur. Unless there's an AP style and presentation guide for dick pics that I am unaware of.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 425x421]


Um...I think I'd just let those fall into the fire and be done with it.

Who the fark would do that?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they not get the flavor right?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TTTO "Candy-O" by The Cars

Candy Cock, I need you
Sugar rush, rainbow dye
Candy Cock
Come hit me Brock
Stick in my eye
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 425x421]


There is no god...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 600x401]


why tho?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baorao: the fact that they're not THC edibles tells me it's fake.

nobody wants drug free dick candy outside of bachelorette parties.


I was assured by every police social media page in the country, shared by several local media outlets, that they had just seized farktons of edibles, and that you should definitely check your kids' candy very closely this Halloween.

/Note that they technically didn't say that anyone was planning on distributing it to kids.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 600x401]


That had people from another office asking me 'what's so funny?'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I was just floored, oh my goodness, because you don't expect that but you never know what to expect"

No one expects dick in a bag.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x318]


Now if they were guns they would be sold out.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

logieal: [Fark user image 670x445]


It's like someone came up with an answer to "Hey, how do we make that sequel to Christmas we always talked about?"
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 600x401]


World's Largest Gummy Worm | Mukbang | N.E Lets Eat
Youtube NvEKfhJUcHI


/Yeah I'm going to hell....
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.