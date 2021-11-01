 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Oh no, I'm trapped at Shanghai Disneyland because someone tested positive for Covid, and now I can't leave without getting tested. Now where is that Fantasia Carousel?   (cnbc.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, People's Republic of China, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai, Mainland China, coronavirus tests, new pockets of coronavirus cases, Hangzhou, China  
828 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 12:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Mongolians....
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantasia Carousel is my girlfriends name, who is also a stripper, in Canada.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I wound up in a mouse costume for a year.  I was drinking in a strange bar, met this guy who said there was an ever better bar in the alley and next thing I know I got the ol' Disneyland Shanghai.

Woke up in a mouse suit with a Mauler Compliance Collar around my next.  Even now, after all these days, I still have a nervous 'tee-hee' in my voice.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best: Trapped on It's a Small World
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know what I mean.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disney owns 43% of Shanghai Disney Resort"

I still can't believe Disney accepted a minority stake in a company that has full rights to use all its intellectual property as a condition of entry into China.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they also stamp people's hands?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Do they also stamp people's hands?


It's China, they can use biometrics for re-entry.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: "Disney owns 43% of Shanghai Disney Resort"

I still can't believe Disney accepted a minority stake in a company that has full rights to use all its intellectual property as a condition of entry into China.


When your options are 43% of the real thing or 0% of the knockoff, I guess you take the 43.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: "Disney owns 43% of Shanghai Disney Resort"

I still can't believe Disney accepted a minority stake in a company that has full rights to use all its intellectual property as a condition of entry into China.


Nukes and shock troops beat lawyers.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Do they also stamp people's hands?


yeah but you won't like it
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.....
 
quasimike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a coincidence! Isn't COVID Disney's latest social living concepts? "Community Of Virally Infected Disneyphiles"
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would you need a test to leave? What, are they going to force you to stay if you test positive?

What a horrible way to die. Dead of COVID, trapped as Disneyland. A guy in a Goofy costume is the last thing you see as you fade away gasping for breath.

I shudder at the thought.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Why would you need a test to leave? What, are they going to force you to stay if you test positive?

What a horrible way to die. Dead of COVID, trapped as Disneyland. A guy in a Goofy costume looming over you with your legs spread wide is the last thing you see as you fade away gasping for breath.

I shudder at the thought.


Better?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A country that's serious about COVID vs. a country that isn't. Like a blindman at a nudist colony.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you end up on the monorail to the It's A Uighur World ride and never come back
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 500x559] [View Full Size image _x_]


All these dimes....ARE GLUED TO THE FLOOR!
 
Surpheon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "Disney owns 43% of Shanghai Disney Resort"

I still can't believe Disney accepted a minority stake in a company that has full rights to use all its intellectual property as a condition of entry into China.


Although to be fair the alternative would probably be a 0% stake. China is such a huge movie market, Disney wouldn't even try a (completely ineffective) lawsuit in Chinese courts if they just straight up stole all the ip. That 43% is probably how much value China feels Disney brings in consulting and expertise in creating the experience, along with a bit of PR value in feeding in a big enough revenue stream that they'll have sway over Disney movie content (you're not going see Taiwan mentioned in any Disney behemoth significant media property I'll wager...)
 
Loren
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Why would you need a test to leave? What, are they going to force you to stay if you test positive?

What a horrible way to die. Dead of COVID, trapped as Disneyland. A guy in a Goofy costume is the last thing you see as you fade away gasping for breath.

I shudder at the thought.


Test positive it's straight to isolation in the hospital.  (Caused some problems for vaccinated travelers testing positive on antibody tests and being sent straight from the airport to the hospital.)  The government has taken a **very** hardline approach to Covid, testing vast numbers of people that could possibly be exposed and locking down fairly small areas in response to one case.  Until Delta the approach was actually working quite well, inconvenient if you got caught in the dragnet but only a tiny percentage of people were actually affected and it was life as normal for everyone else (other than the crashing of the international tourist industry.)  Against Delta they seem to be playing dutch boy and the dike.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a certain term, a somewhat inappropriate term.

/it's on the tip of my tongue
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "Disney owns 43% of Shanghai Disney Resort"

I still can't believe Disney accepted a minority stake in a company that has full rights to use all its intellectual property as a condition of entry into China.


It's a uuuge market. Still an emerging market with uuuge potential. So long as you don't mind slavery. And apparently no one does.
 
