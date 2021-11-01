 Skip to content
(Vice)   We should institute Squid Games. But for the wealthy. Winners get to watch us undo their violent actions against the planet and its people   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Indigenous peoples, Nonviolence, Civil disobedience, Police, Climate change, Global warming, Nonviolent resistance, Protest  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the book How to Blow Up a Pipeline, published earlier this year

Blowing up a pipeline--or especially a foreign source of oil--is exactly what they want, as it drives prices through the roof, increases oligopoly power, and causes them all to make a killing on futures and future-options. That and it's an ecological disaster each time, with the bad guy becoming the blower-upper, not the pipeliner.

The far easier (and more PR-popular) solution is to just start killing off the badly-behaving obscenely rich one by one, the most badly behaving ones first. Get creative in the methods.  Make it so they and their extended families all need to hire private armies 24/7 and never be able to "live"/enjoy their spoils of exploitation without constantly fearing for their lives. They hate paying taxes, but they'll really hate the added expense of a target on their back everywhere they go.

Not saying it's the best way to go--simply taxing and regulating them would be sufficient--but if insist on going the terrorism route, at least do it the right way with the minimum of death and destruction.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Near where I live some climate activists wanting to get away from the "sitting in roads, blocking ambulances" PR troubles instead did some kind of interpretive/contemporary dance number to represent us all dying, then did a mass "die in" outside Planet Organic.

I think I'd rather they blew stuff up.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: so they and their extended families all need to hire private armies 24/7 and never be able to "live"/enjoy their spoils of exploitation


I don't think they live/enjoy their spoils now. If they did, they'd retreat from public view and go live on an island or yacht and leave everyone alone.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That never works because the craziest poorest motherfarkers declare that essentially everyone is a rich asshole and it's a bloodbath until somebody puts on the brakes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dead billionaires is always a good thing.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone getting nostalgic for The Terror or the Bolshevik Revolution needs to understand that outside of a few figure heads, most of the ultra rich will figure out ways to keep their money or power, and most of the deaths will be upper middle classers / random bystanders.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a big difference between attacking people who are actually wealthy and their assets, and regular people who just happen to be associated due to employment. The former will result in change because no one really cares about extremely wealthy people anyway. The latter will result in more divisiveness and gridlock because you're alienating a huge section of the population.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

So you think some rabble of losers, who can't even outsmart their way into not being broke are going to outmaneuver the rich, powerful and already paranoid?

Good luck with that.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why won't these evil corporations stop selling all that oil we keep buying?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They make money on everything you do to them.

Except, of course, if they don't survive.

Which is the reason behind pretty much everything in history.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"A strange game, the only winning move is not to play" Steve Jobs
 
TheYeti
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*giant bong hit*

Yeah, man.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: The far easier (and more PR-popular) solution is to just start killing off the badly-behaving obscenely rich one by one, the most badly behaving ones first.


So basically a Unabomber sequel.  Because if you cooperate (communicate) with anyone, do things too frequently, and/or make regular use of the internet to get information about your victims or methods, that campaign would be over.  As soon as a pattern emerges, the people it was targeting would make sure it was classified as a national security threat receiving the FBI's full attention, plus whatever other pseudolegal resources that lets them justify.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Burn it all down to, you know, save the environment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Why won't these evil corporations stop selling all that oil we keep buying?!


No shiat. All my wealthy liberal friends keep on buying larger and larger homes, larger and larger cars, keep on going on vacations and keep on breeding. Everybody wants to save the planet but somehow everyone was complaining how cold my house was over the weekend because I haven't turned the heat on, because you know, while we can afford it, we also own blankets and sweaters. 62 is perfectly acceptable indoor temperature at the end of October. The bathrooms have separate heat/thermostats and that keeps this crew happy.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you hate the wealthy so much, just pass laws and regulations that make it impossible for them to exist. Tax away any accumulation of wealth beyond, say, $10,000. Then kick back and enjoy the government-owned-and-funded utopia that ensues.

I just wish it were possible to create alternate realities where people could implement their fantasy worlds and go live in them for a while. It'd go a long way toward educating them on the stupidity and impracticality  of their visions whilst not dragging the rest of us along for the ride.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get ready to make enemies of the middle class who rely on these people for jerbs.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: That never works because the craziest poorest motherfarkers declare that essentially everyone is a rich asshole and it's a bloodbath until somebody puts on the brakes.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Super-poor.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I see your points, but 1) the fact that they can make money from shorting their own stock and from shortages and supply disruptions is something else that needs to be fixed, not just accepted. And 2) the "ecological disaster" resulting from destruction of a pipeline, for example, needs to be compared not with the relatively benign very-short-term cleanliness of a construction site, but with the far greater ecological disaster of allowing the pipeline to function and carry hydrocarbons for decades.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And when they figure out they can't touch the rich, guess who they are going to come after?
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read this before, I think. Or maybe it was another Op-Ed/News Article Disguised As A Book Advertisement, but about the same guy's book.

I dunno. The older I get, the more reasonable that property destruction becomes to me. Especially of the wealthy. It seems like a viable solution for both climate change and the housing crisis my country is in. But I'm not, by nature, a violent person.
 
Psylence
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: yacht


The Thermite Launcher
Youtube JEoqrjFX1yI
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am beginning to come around the the guillotine solution, as the risk have to many levels to pull to make themselves richer abd richer, and at so e point, its not wealth is pathology.

They will never change. Mass behading almost seems self defense at this point....
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you hate the wealthy so much, just pass laws and regulations that make it impossible for them to exist. Tax away any accumulation of wealth beyond, say, $10,000. Then kick back and enjoy the government-owned-and-funded utopia that ensues.

I just wish it were possible to create alternate realities where people could implement their fantasy worlds and go live in them for a while. It'd go a long way toward educating them on the stupidity and impracticality  of their visions whilst not dragging the rest of us along for the ride.


You already know the answer to that:
'That's not true socialism'
'I meant something else'
Etc. etc.
This is Fark's equivalent of dreaming they won the Lottery, except it isn't because winning the Lottery makes them rich, which is what they abhor.

Look at the other thread on the murdered CEO. They were ok with the death of a small CEO, who was probably an immigrant, with a wife and kid, because that person was a 'CEO' and probably owned part of the company.  Fark is full of laborers who have zero interest in personal ownership of anything aside from maybe a home. Means of production? Capitalist!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chawco: I am beginning to come around the the guillotine solution, as the risk have to many levels to pull to make themselves richer abd richer, and at so e point, its not wealth is pathology.

They will never change. Mass behading almost seems self defense at this point....


And the rich will sell you the guillotines you will use on your neighbor with the slightly nicer car.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you hate the wealthy so much, just pass laws and regulations that make it impossible for them to exist. Tax away any accumulation of wealth beyond, say, $10,000. Then kick back and enjoy the government-owned-and-funded utopia that ensues.

I just wish it were possible to create alternate realities where people could implement their fantasy worlds and go live in them for a while. It'd go a long way toward educating them on the stupidity and impracticality  of their visions whilst not dragging the rest of us along for the ride.


Its a hell of a goalpost move to a total net worth of 10k, from individuals whose net worth can increase by billions in an afternoon.
-
/One person can't 'earn' 5 billion a month, for that, one can only exploit poverty and steal others wages.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Funny how the wealthy are the only ones who can afford to do something about climate change. The $40k roof  solar system, $25k for powerwalls, $100k EV, $30K on geothermal heating. . . . .
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, kill off the rich people. No wealth to redistribute if dead rich people have set their money to be destroyed or given to a family member upon death.

Oh and fark...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right after you make that student loan payment for your gender studies degree we can get right on to hunting the rich.  Don't forget your Che tshirt.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I endorse Bane's Ice Walk Challenge.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Steal others wages? How does that work? As long as you receive the wage that was agreed upon, where is the theft? Explain to me for example how the people who created Instagram/YouTube/eBay stole anyones wages? All are billionaires, or at least were at one point.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: chawco: I am beginning to come around the the guillotine solution, as the risk have to many levels to pull to make themselves richer abd richer, and at so e point, its not wealth is pathology.

They will never change. Mass behading almost seems self defense at this point....

And the rich will sell you the guillotines you will use on your neighbor with the slightly nicer car.


the rich own the timber and steel, they won't care if we build guillotines for each other until they run out of loggers and miners
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Why won't these evil corporations stop selling all that oil insulin we keep buying?!


FTFY
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Why won't these evil corporations stop selling all that oil we keep buying?!


In the end it isn't what they are selling, it's what we're buying.

I'm so sick of idiots complain about climate change as they drink their venti starbucks coffee with almond milk inside some farking SUV.
 
bdub77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I endorse Bane's Ice Walk Challenge.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 640x368]


I mean if Bane had been just slightly less evil...would he have been the bad guy?

Just sayin.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want to scare the rich and powerful?  Like really?  Stop farking with the middle class.  That's who the powerful is really scared of.  Why?  They aren't poor and can't be bought and they aren't in the same circle as them.  Regardless of the rhetoric from either party, the powerful want either poor or rich and that is all.  The middle class, the best they can do is inconvenience us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ooooooor...

You can just shut off the main breaker your house and walk everywhere in your homemade shoes.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Everyone getting nostalgic for The Terror or the Bolshevik Revolution needs to understand that outside of a few figure heads, most of the ultra rich will figure out ways to keep their money or power, and most of the deaths will be upper middle classers / random bystanders.


With technologies these days we can be more thorough.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: chawco: I am beginning to come around the the guillotine solution, as the risk have to many levels to pull to make themselves richer abd richer, and at so e point, its not wealth is pathology.

They will never change. Mass behading almost seems self defense at this point....

And the rich will sell you the guillotines you will use on your neighbor with the slightly nicer car.


Jokes on you I don't HAVE a car.

I'd be ok letting anyone below 500.million and a billion net worth go, as long as they agree to a more reasonable social contract (e.g. fairer tax laws). At least if I was to be the nouveau robspeirre, which I won't.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone thinks that because Luis and Marie were guillotined, that the rich were guillotined. But the truth is that most of the rich moved to England and most of the guillotining went to shop lifters and minor political players. France really changed because the peasants got in the habit of building barricades every time they were being oppressed. We need more 2020 rebellion, not something more violent.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When there is no justice for the unjust, it's time to destroy the system of justice, violently if necessary.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: Why won't these evil corporations stop selling all that oil we keep buying?!


Yup and there lies the issue

Eco terrorism will not solve the issue. Our economy, ways of life, businesses are built on a foundation that is harming the planet. Blowing up a pipeline will not help that. We have plenty of renewable energy options and we have to build them out to replace the planet killing foundations infrastructure we all depend on.

So to the environmentalists: instead of thinking how you can blow up that pipeline maybe think of a better solution that can replace it.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Watched all 9 episodes of Squid Game this weekend.  It's gonna sit with me for a while.
 
