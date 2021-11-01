 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Extraterrestrials finally determine that Maine's cattle and anuses are rather boring to probe   (bangordailynews.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They did probe mine though, they said they were concerned"
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Costas contend UFO sightings are driven by four factors: Hours of darkness, population levels, weather and leisure time.


And I contend with equal authority that the four factors are in fact: you're a corn-fed dumbass, you're an attention whore, you have a screw loose, and you should have stayed in school.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "They did probe mine though, they said they were concerned"
[media.newyorker.com image 850x850]


"They did probe mine though, they said it was unremarkable"
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you want to visit a planet that can't control an infectious disease with simple science?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder I never catch anything. Aliens stole all the fish!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know nothing about extraterrestrial anus requirements. It's a quota system.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Would you want to visit a planet that can't control an infectious disease with simple science?


Oh we CAN. But ya know, morons.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've evolved..:

Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They couldn't be more wrong.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
they did probe mine though, and they haven't called
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 5G tracking chip in the covid vaccine helps alien spacecraft avoid areas where people might see them. Check your UFO sighting reports and you will see that they are almost exclusively from people who aren't vaxxed. Study it out, sheeple!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maine UFO sightings sharply decline this year

Is it because so many wackjobs are dying of Covid?
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It was like 6 lousy cattle. They felt nothing, and even thanked us for saving them from your 24/7 burger factory"

-The Grays

bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks for all the fish.

Is flooey a word?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The 5G tracking chip in the covid vaccine helps alien spacecraft avoid areas where people might see them. Check your UFO sighting reports and you will see that they are almost exclusively from people who aren't vaxxed. Study it out, sheeple!


I suspect your analysis is correct. Well about sightings reported by the unvaxxed.
 
