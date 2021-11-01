 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   One dead, two wounded in Halloween party shooting, proving why 'sexy gunshot victim' is a terrible costume choice   (clickorlando.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Brevard County, Florida, Titusville, Florida, Teacher of Year, Palm Bay, Florida, Halloween party, victims' names, Brevard County, others  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 1:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When she did the keg stand I saw there was an axe wound as well
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: When she did the keg stand I saw there was an axe wound as well


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: When she did the keg stand I saw there was an axe wound as well


"Please show me on the doll where the ..."
"No, I did not tell you to touch it with your ..."
"Never mind."
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
THIS is why we can't have nice partys.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.