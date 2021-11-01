 Skip to content
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark do you want?  I'm busy being polite over here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MUSHROOM MUSHROOM
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.


Oh.

I was hoping for at least a two four of Labatts.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal? It's not like Candlejack's gonna sho-
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.


I was expecting a coffee and donut from Tim Horton's and a deciliter of maple syrup.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you're mean to a Canadian, the next night you're visited by a hockey player who checks you on your ass, knocks out your front teeth with his fist, then force-feeds you poutine until you apologize for being a dick.

Job done, he skates off onto the night with only a "sorry, eh?" shouted as a farewell.
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Candy and Canadian...
Checkmate liberals.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A Hockey Farker comes back from BeyondFark and tells Pierre to shut up.

/and the Bergman gets hearing loss
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ar393: Candy and Canadian...
Checkmate liberals.
[Fark user image image 194x259]


Wow new filter
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.


While being entertained by musical chimps

Red Rose Tea chimps
Youtube prVRwXAWFeA
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Justin Bieber, William shatner, Ted Cruz, and celene Dion: dead or Canadian?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: brantgoose: If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.

Oh.

I was hoping for at least a two four of Labatts.


For that you just have to call Gord at home.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never EVAR say 'Canadia Goose' five times or THIS happens:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Steve Ballmer - developers musicvideo
Youtube 8zEQhhaJsU4

I thought this was going to be about Steve Ballmer emigrating
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Last night on celebrity wheel of fortune with Anthony Michael Hall the answer was
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice

Would've been great if they got Michael Keaton to make a cameo for charity but.....
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i'm the only one who thought we were playing 'duck, duck, goose'?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

buntz: Last night on celebrity wheel of fortune with Anthony Michael Hall the answer was
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice

Would've been great if they got Michael Keaton to make a cameo for charity but.....


It took a hilariously long time for them to get it, btw. Normally there's at least one celebrity on that version of WoF to make the others not look so bad, but not last night
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: brantgoose: If you repeat the word "Canadian" four times, a Canadian appears and makes you a pot of Red Rose tea.

Pity.

I was expecting a coffee and donut from Tim Horton's and a deciliter of maple syrup.


And you'll have to act as if you like it. Or Else....
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
C_ndle J_ck
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My reaction to this is somewhere between depression and white-hot anger.  It's one thing to have to live with assholes who perpetuate long-held superstitions of unknown source.  Watching human beings (a species of which I am sadly a member) hold a quote from a stupid movie to have actual supernatural powers upsets me.  Please, UFOs, take me away from here.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Careful, subby, make sure that you know the proper exchange rate.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canadians make every day halloween. For baby seals
 
rippley5150
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm Canadian living in the U.S

I wish that if you said Canadian, Canadian, Canadian, Canadian, The Kids in The Hall would appear with some free healthcare and some Hawkins Cheezies.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: My reaction to this is somewhere between depression and white-hot anger.  It's one thing to have to live with assholes who perpetuate long-held superstitions of unknown source.  Watching human beings (a species of which I am sadly a member) hold a quote from a stupid movie to have actual supernatural powers upsets me.  Please, UFOs, take me away from here.


I choose to delude myself into believing that the comments weren't serious.

Rachel McAdams, Rachel McAdams, Rachel McAdams, Rachel McAdams, Rachel McAdams

OMG, IT WORKS!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: Never EVAR say 'Canadia Goose' five times or THIS happens:
[Fark user image image 435x245]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
