(The Week)   Atlantic hurricane season runs out of names for the 2nd year in a row, 3rd time in history. But it snowed in Washington DC that one time, so no worries   (theweek.com) divider line
    existing magazine subscriber, Privacy policy, use of your data, Walk This Way, similar products, email address, Privacy Policy, Dennis  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
callot Tits McGee
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest of the world: Maybe we should address human interaction with the global climate.

American Republicans: We should add more letters to the alphabet.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It snows here all the time. Every tear in fact.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: It snows here all the time. Every tear in fact.


God Jesus just give me an edit button this one time.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...


This should happen.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...


Hurricane Inhofe.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...


I was thinking of naming them after the prior year's list of top baby names, but that's pretty good too.

/And it gives us at least a ten-year supply right off the bat.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Rest of the world: Maybe we should address human interaction with the global climate.

American Republicans: We should add more letters to the alphabet.


They advocated for switching to the Cyrillic alphabet in 2016
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't really matter to me. I don't have kids.

If you do? I'm sorry.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: callot Tits McGee


Fark user imageView Full Size


Say what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the following names followed by a number

RunforIt
Flee
LotsaWind


"RunforIt#2 is heading up the coast.  People in the way who refused to evac should now run for it.  Calls to 911 will be answered by a recording of Dan Castellana saying "You farked around.  Time to find out (Homer 2/No Homers laugh)"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to step up, Xavier, Yolanda and Zebadiah.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, if someone invented a machine to stop carbon emissions today, permanently, and somehow figured out how to sequester every ounce of excess carbon in the atmosphere, hurricanes would still happen.

Not sure about you, but if someone is warning me that they are about to kick me in the dick, my Weeners isn't going to be, "Hey, ya'll better listen to Greta!"

Maybe try moving away from where the Earth is trying to kill you and, and if that isn't possible, maybe building literal brick shiathouses should be required as code.

In the same way we don't let anyone build a house in California without thinking of seismic prevention, maybe we should not issue people certificates of occupancy until they remediate their homes to hurricane prevention? 

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Hey, ya'll ... maybe whatever the hell THAT guy did to his house should be code minimum for anyone living there? Condemn every property until they can provide resistance to Cat5+ hurricanes in the same way we condemn homes that have been stripped of copper in the MidWest.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming means that the AVERAGE temperature of Earth is rising.

Deniers seem to keep ignoring that yes, it's very possible for that the temperature goes down in some regions to the point you're feeling your nards will freeze off -- but somewhere else got even hotter, and the global average is higher than it used to be.

/And the shifting regional temperatures affect ocean currents, wind patterns, etc.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...

Hurricane Inhofe.


No. No. No. No. No.

That clown doesn't deserve more recognition. Imagine if it was a devastating hurricane and it winds up in the history books. Which, thanks to farking idiots like him is more likely.

No, name a toll booth or traffic interchange that gets backed up after him and then in 50 years name it after someone else just as deserving.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a good headline

guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...


this is a good plan
we should take it a step further i think, and each storm named for a ccd, that rep or sen loses their name to the storm for good.  that rep or sen will thereafter be addressed by their new legally changed name, which will be the number of people killed in the storm.  first name, the dollar amount of damage.  so people will remember when they go to vote next.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of curiosity, would all of the named storms of 2021 been named in 1981?  I don't know that Ana, Bill, or Danny would have been named storms without the current technology.  I don't doubt that such minimal storms existed.  I just think that the metric of using all the storm names on the list is more a reflection of better science than an increase the actual number of events.  There are better metrics for that.
/Not a climate denier
//Bring on the long-range electric transport
///Threesies
 
Animatronik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A higher frequency of hurricanes is not likely to be a consequence of global warming:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s4146​7​-021-24268-5

A higher frequency of attribution is another matter..
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
137 Is An Excellent Time:

In the same way we don't let anyone build a house in California without thinking of seismic prevention, maybe we should not issue people certificates of occupancy until they remediate their homes to hurricane prevention?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, ya'll ... maybe whatever the hell THAT guy did to his house should be code minimum for anyone living there? Condemn every property until they can provide resistance to Cat5+ hurricanes in the same way we condemn homes that have been stripped of copper in the MidWest.

Option 2 : Build your house behind the house of the guy that spent all that money to survive the hurricane
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The meteorologists instead came up with a supplemental list of names, starting with Adria, Braylen, and Caridad. If The Atlantic somehow gets 42 storms, the last two would be Viviana and Will. The alphabetical list of names, regular and supplemental, skip Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Adria the Witch
Butcher, The
Celia
Deckard Cain
Elzix
Farnham the Drunk
Griswold the Blacksmith
Hratli
Izual
Jamella
Kael Rills
Leoric
Malah
Na-Krul
Ogden the Innkeeper
Pepin
Red Vex
Skeleton King
Tristram
V?
Wirt
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Doesn't really matter to me. I don't have kids.

If you do? I'm sorry.


I like some of those kids though, that *really* bums me out.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: guestguy: Start naming hurricanes after climate change deniers in the house/senate...

Hurricane Inhofe.


I've been reflexively calling him Infohole for years. Information goes in, but no sense can ever come out.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cautionflag: 137 Is An Excellent Time:

In the same way we don't let anyone build a house in California without thinking of seismic prevention, maybe we should not issue people certificates of occupancy until they remediate their homes to hurricane prevention?

[Fark user image 850x632]

Hey, ya'll ... maybe whatever the hell THAT guy did to his house should be code minimum for anyone living there? Condemn every property until they can provide resistance to Cat5+ hurricanes in the same way we condemn homes that have been stripped of copper in the MidWest.

Option 2 : Build your house behind the house of the guy that spent all that money to survive the hurricane


translation:  Throw all the poor people out of Mexico beach.  It's intolerable that anyone who is not wealthy should own property on the beach in Florida in 2021!

Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, I dislike poor people being near me at the beach as much as the next guy but I don't come right out and say it!  Geez!
 
