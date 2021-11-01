 Skip to content
(Boca News Now)   Florida man suing car wash because of Bon Jovi, or something   (bocanewsnow.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pleading, Palm Beach County, Florida, Boynton Beach, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Motor City Carwash, Plaintiff, car wash, December 16th  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That lawsuit is livin' on a prayer, but just filing it means it is half way there.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You'd think something like this would've happened in New Jersey.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's not gonna take it! NO!He's not gonna take it!

serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You'd think something like this would've happened in New Jersey.


In New Jersey it would be a three way pileup between Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Glenn Danzig.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Supposedly it was one of Beethoven's favorites.

Then again, he was losing his hearing so...
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Numberlady2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That looks like a boiler plate form if I ever saw one.  "Insert name here". Suing for past earnings?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"loss of ability to earn money in the past"

OK, WTF?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Must be one of those car washes where they blast the employer or employees taste in music through the whole wash chain.

But at least it wasn't an elevator music version of "Car Wash". That would be cruel and unusual.

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is going to be like the McDonald's case where the press ran out to make fun of her for suing that coffee was hot when it was some super hot plasma scolding temp and they deserved to be sued.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "loss of ability to earn money in the past"

OK, WTF?


He hit the ground so hard that he warped space and time!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you let Patty guess your weight you might get to see her tattoo.
