Today is National Author's Day, a day you could celebrate if you ever got off your ass and finished that novel you've been meaning to write for years now
27
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Author's Day? Which author?

Or did they mean "National Authors' Day," which would cover all authors including those of us who are unpublished apostrophe pedants.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on a 180k geoWrite diskette for the C64.  I was going to buy a box of tractor paper for the 5 pin printer but the editor freaked at the non dropping y's and p's.  He was cool with the 'g's' though.

Greatest book ever written. The diskette is safely stored under a 5 pound magnet. Why are you looking at me like that?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

Yeah.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. Do you want me to cook my dog a steak and write about it too.? Who's gonna eat all this leftover candy? There's only so many hours in the day, you know.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you, subby, you're not my publisher.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Cook for your Pet Day, National Authors Day? How many National <Insert your thing> Days we got on this ship???

National National Movie Bad Reference Day: Yo!

I knew it! It's also National Mel Brook's Movie Reference Day!
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that one hit too close to home.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he finally gets some recognition.
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no no. It's not that it has yet to be written, it's that it has yet to be pitched successfully.

If you're going to attack us subby, shoot with a 12 gauge instead of a derringer.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mostly written, just the Trump administration killed my drive to complete it because it was basically writing out one possible eventuality of the Trump administration and that just got me all sorts of depressed.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling myself an author because I've published academic papers. So there, Subby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Calendar Central Command,
There are too many "National" days and the have to share days.  Please delete two.
(signed)
I am Not a Crank
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a short story of mine published in an old professor's book. Who wants to touch me?
 
Man. Goatman.
Harry Freakstorm: Dear Calendar Central Command,
There are too many "National" days and the have to share days.  Please delete two.
(signed)
I am Not a Crank


Dear Mr. Freakstorm,

Calendar Central Command was abolished under the Trump Administration, and replaced by a loosely-affiliated network of coked-up hamsters running Rube Goldberg devices. Due to this decentralization, your comments have been forwarded to the nearest Office of the Hamster. Typical reply times extend out to 16 weeks.

Respectfully,

The Goatman, esquire
Department of Sensible Chuckles
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, I'll get this year's Fark Fiction Anthology done soon!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
I'm glad he finally gets some recognition.
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Finished twice, working on a third even. Getting an agent and a publisher is the harder part. Self publishing of course exists and can be easy unless you want a polished final work and to do all the publicity yourself in a pool of several thousand other people all trying to do the same.
 
Fear the Clam
How many National <Insert your thing> Days we got on this ship???


Every day is National Insert Your Thing Day, says your mom.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I finished my book.  It's the second one I'm stuck on and I'm at the very end of it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When is national Porn day?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Family guy - Brian's novel all 3 clips
Youtube d-BfjHbHj60
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Family guy - Brian's novel all 3 clips
Youtube d-BfjHbHj60
 
MythDragon
*shakes tiny baby first*


*shakes tiny baby first*
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, but I'm a three-time, soon to be four-time, published author of Fark Fiction Anthology short stories!

/What does that pay, again?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

When is national Porn day?


March 4. Hence, "Rule 3/4"

Alternatively, every day.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TFA is a bunch of ads disguised as a calendar.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nov 1 - All Saints Day

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
