(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1756, Parliament enacted the Stamp Act, which proved to be less successful with audiences than the later Funkadelic Mothership act   (history.com) divider line
20
    More: Vintage, Stamp Act 1765, American Revolution, Samuel Adams, Stamp Act, Benjamin Franklin, American colonies, George III of the United Kingdom, Thirteen Colonies  
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfff. Stamp Act was a Stevie Nicks song
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxation is theft
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parliament was always the better act. If you disagree go listen to Clones Of Dr. Funkenstein again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's revival, the Tramp Stamp Act was well received.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the airplanes were printed upside down.

Then the revolutionaries captured all the airports.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Revolution - OverSimplified (Part 1)
Youtube gzALIXcY4pg


/Gotta love these things.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, Parliment.  Did you get my tax returns?
"Uh, no.  I don't believe so."
Oh, I guess I forgot to put a stamp (stamp!) on it
"Ow!  My pointy feet in my pointy shoe!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like we over reacted. Seriously.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [YouTube video: The American Revolution - OverSimplified (Part 1)]

/Gotta love these things.


I really like Mike Duncan's history of the American Revolution, in 15 (+2) parts.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And ever since, their nation was under a groove.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gooch: Taxation is theft


profit is theft. labor is entitled to all it creates
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and George Jefferson immediately sprung into action.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think Subby's confusing it with the Stomp Act, under which George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars would play a house party at Port Chester University.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this gets right to the heart of the cause of the revolution.   The British had spend a huge amount of money defending the colonies during the French and Indian wars, and had the gall to actually want the colonists to pay for some of that.   We turned that into "TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!!!!"

The Limeys evidently did not know that "paying for stuff" is for losers.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've got the funk...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Then there a list of other things for this day.   The EU starts.  The Sistine Chapel opens to the public.  James Adams moves into the finally completed presidential residence (renamed the White House), the first H Bomb tested
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's revival, the Tramp Stamp Act was well received.


Not in my experience...

*hikes up pants*
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great headline.

I don't need a flashlight to see what you did there.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Parliament is the name of my Funkadelic tribute band
 
Evil Batman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
