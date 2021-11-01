 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1512, the Sistine Chapel ceiling opened, which probably caused a lot of rain damage   (history.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a Michelangelo piece mm? Not the greatest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.I seem to recall he needed pizza. Cowabunga!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB: My wife and I went to Rome in 2019 and visited the Vatican. She had just had foot surgery so we rented a wheelchair. When it came time to go to the Sistine Chapel we were guided down some back hallways, past paintings the rest of the tourists weren't seeing. When we got to the Chapel (which was a hell of a lot smaller than I thought it would be) the docent wheeled her chair right through the middle of the crowd, parting them like Moses at the Red Sea, and made sure no one was too close to her chair. He then asked if we wanted a closer look at the paintings on different walls and got us through the throng. It was amazing.

tl;dr - if you visit the Vatican, rent a wheelchair and get special treatment.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They keep it cold and dark.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What happened to the first fourteen chapels?
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
kiss - Christine sixteen (Love gun)
Youtube xUL_3hdFSEE
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why Michelangelo Didn't Paint the Last Supper
Youtube l9Aj7W3g1qo
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: What happened to the first fourteen chapels?


Wu-Tang Clan ain't nuthing ta fark with.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When will you make an end of it?

When I am finished.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 500x300]
When will you make an end of it?

When I am finished.


So, Dr. Doolittle got Moses to do a paint job for the joint.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Make sure to take lots of flash photos, you dunce caps.  They love that.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The ceiling opened separately from the rest of the chapel, did it?

I wonder if you had to crawl in through a separate entrance to gawk at it for 5 bucks a pop (or whatever the equivalent was then).
 
