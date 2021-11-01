 Skip to content
(Guardian)   There could be motha' farking snakes on these motha' farking planes mothballed by Covid as they prepare to fly again, especially on the ones parked in Australia   (theguardian.com) divider line
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of all the spiders that must be in them too.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snakes in Australia are probably getting ready to fly the planes themselves, if only they had thumbs.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The approved bowdlerism is 'I want these monkey-fighting snakes off this Monday-to-Friday plane', thanks.

/yippie-cay-a, Mother Hubbard.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
June was rattlesnake season in the Californian desert and Qantas engineering manager Tim Heywood says the team came up with a "wheel whacker" for each aircraft.

Australia has a California, too?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And their ain't a got damn thing we can do about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like you could cycle the landing gear above 10,000 feet.  There should be a bulkhead to keep the snakes out of the business class.

Thank glob the Time Teststicles  took care of the time travelling snakes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: And their ain't a got damn thing we can do about it.


Well you could pay the airline's snake fees and they'll give you a plastic wrapped bite kit.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There should be a bulkhead to keep the snakes out of the business class.


That might prevent certain business people from flying.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fifth Element - WE NEED SOME HEAT HERE MAN!
Youtube kVaU0UOZozI
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hammettman: TypoFlyspray: And their ain't a got damn thing we can do about it.

Well you could pay the airline's snake fees and they'll give you a plastic wrapped bite kit.



Used to be, Spirit had the lowest snake fees. Now I think it's Southwest.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How the hell would a snake get into the cabin? It's a capsule that is sealed up so well that air can't escape from it even under pressure.

Fly it up to cruising altitude for an hour, anything alive outside the cabin will be dead.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And they can take their jazz music with them
 
