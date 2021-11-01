 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   These are the new rules of modern dating for singles. With helpful three page roundup of the findings. Good news for those of you wanting threesomes with flowers and coffee, it's at least statistically possible   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Marriage, Human sexuality, Monogamy, first date, half of women, The Sun, per cent of men, open relationship  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Nov 2021 at 1:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rule #1:  Be attractive.
Rule #2:  Don't be unattractive.
/DNRTFA//married because I followed the above rules
 
kumanoki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They peggin' out here
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kumanoki: They peggin' out here


The biggest one

Have money
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm dating up to 6 people.

/I'm dating one person.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money


Oopsie. Reply was to Boobies
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money

Oopsie. Reply was to Boobies


No, you were right. Those pegs are expensive, especially the electric models.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lots of words for "Don't be picky"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money

Oopsie. Reply was to Boobies


Boobies are a big factor in getting dates
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno, maybe it was a mistake to pose for stock photography.
That's me in the pic at the top of the article. I'm the one under the lingerie model.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Are the flowers and coffee participants or just observers?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Peggy Oldman is looking for some trouble.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TL;DR: The total pool of people dating have wildly varying goals and expectations. Use your first date to work out if you're on the same page.

/very glad I haven't had to deal with this shiat for a long time...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only date women who read the Sun.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Would I be surprised if the opposite sex offered to pay? I mean, there aren't any opposite sex people on my dates, so yeah. That would be a surprise.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
15 percent of men say they would be "offended" if the woman offered to pay


That's because the other 85% of males are not in "alpha" category.

/pussies
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Would I be surprised if the opposite sex offered to pay? I mean, there aren't any opposite sex people on my dates, so yeah. That would be a surprise.


is it rude to ask what sex your date is before the third date?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rule 1.  Be attractive.
Rule 2.  Go to college and get huge loans.
Rule 3.  Spend your 20s playing the field.
Rule 4. For women: Don't date down.  Demand your partner earn more money than you and be of a high status, even if they make more money.
Rule 4. For men:  if you are high status and make money, date 20 year olds.

Dating problems solved.
 
Daer21
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Rule #1:  Eat ass
Rule #2:  Don't not eat ass.


Ftfy
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money

Oopsie. Reply was to Boobies

No, you were right. Those pegs are expensive, especially the electric models.


How am I finding a second reason to post this in two days???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money


If I had a dollar for every woman that didn't want to date me, more of them would want to date me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, basically, what the queer community has been doing for years.

What kind of Boomer-ass nonsense is this article? Are people still this old-fashioned? Gender has really f*cked you straight people up a lot.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That woman needs pants and to stop hitting the fake lip sauce.
Thank god I'm not meeting people/dating in this age of apps. The old fashion way of getting wasted in a bar worked out well for me and most people (it was often a farking disaster, but at least no one posted shiat talking to the world, you sucked it up and went back out there like an adult). I know men and women that are dating now. I see the stuff on facebook/insta. People are becoming damaged at a higher rate and It's everyone's fault but mine, no one is good enough for me I'm so special syndrome. Yet again the internet broke the world.

/would still pay on the first date.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My standard combo of awkwardness + self-deprecation + genuine interest has served me well.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That woman needs pants and to stop hitting the fake lip sauce.
Thank god I'm not meeting people/dating in this age of apps. The old fashion way of getting wasted in a bar worked out well for me and most people (it was often a farking disaster, but at least no one posted shiat talking to the world, you sucked it up and went back out there like an adult). I know men and women that are dating now. I see the stuff on facebook/insta. People are becoming damaged at a higher rate and It's everyone's fault but mine, no one is good enough for me I'm so special syndrome. Yet again the internet broke the world.

/would still pay on the first date.


OK Boomer
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: jaivirtualcard: kumanoki: They peggin' out here

The biggest one

Have money

If I had a dollar for every woman that didn't want to date me, more of them would want to date me.


This may be the most brilliant thing I have ever read.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.